 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    The Attempted Coup is Collapsing.

    Posted by Michael Kennedy on February 18th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Victor Davis Hanson thinks the attempted coup d’etat is dead.

    The illegal effort to destroy the 2016 Trump campaign by Hillary Clinton campaign’s use of funds to create, disseminate among court media, and then salt among high Obama administration officials, a fabricated, opposition smear dossier failed.

    So has the second special prosecutor phase of the coup to abort the Trump presidency failed.

    The conspiracy is certainly collapsing. Where did Andrew McCabe come from ?

    He was a lawyer but not a sworn agent of the FBI until 1996..

    McCabe began his FBI career in the New York Field Office[18] in 1996.[20] While there, he was on the SWAT team.[21] In 2003, he began work as a supervisory special agent at the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force.[22] Later, McCabe held management positions in the FBI Counterterrorism Division,[18] the FBI National Security Branch[23] and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

    I see no evidence of any administrative roll, such as SAC or ASAC.

    McCabe did not oversee the Clinton email server probe while his wife was running for office and he was excluded from FBI investigations into public corruption cases in Virginia.

    Was he involved in the Clinton Foundation scandals BEFORE his wife ran for office with the assistance of Terry McAuliffe and his $700,000 ? I learned that Virginia has no rules about the use of campaign funds for personal use. She lost and and the remainder of the donation was hers.

    Conservative Tree House has some more on McCabe.

    Mark Penn, former Clinton campaign aide, agrees that it was an attempted coup.

    The most egregious anti-democratic actions ever taken by the what can now fairly be called the Deep State are confirmed with the publication of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s new book detailing how the FBI and Justice Department plotted to remove President Trump from office for firing FBI Director James Comey.

    Justice Department and FBI officials spied on U.S. citizens with false warrants, gave a pass to one presidential campaign with a predetermined investigation, investigated another political campaign on the basis of no verified evidence, and illegally leaked information on investigations. They discussed wiretapping and using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump, and appointed a special counsel as a retaliatory move for Comey’s firing.

    This is a bigger scandal than the successful Nixon coup d’etat.

    The differences are two. One, Trump has no skeleton like Nixon’s aid for the burglars which opened him to accusations of coverup. Two, unlike Nixon, Trump does not care what his enemies think.

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at 4:51 pm and is filed under Politics. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    2 Responses to “The Attempted Coup is Collapsing.”

    1. Brian Says:
      February 18th, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      OK, so they failed to elect Hillary, and they failed to get Trump impeached (yet), but they have put massive roadblocks in Trump’s ability to get things done, especially regarding any sort of foreign policy towards Russia, and they have driven roughly half the country certifiably insane–the vast majority of Democrats actually believe this garbage. It seems a certainty that the Dems are going to impeach him still, and I see no sign that the system that they abused to spy on Trump’s associates in and outside of the campaign has been reformed at all.
      “Trump has no skeleton like Nixon’s”
      Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime. The Dems in NY state have openly stated that they are never, ever, ever going to stop using the “justice” system to come after Trump and anyone having anything to do with him.

    2. Grurray Says:
      February 18th, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      By my rough count, McCabe could’ve probably gathered 7 out 15 cabinet votes for a 25th amendment job right off the bat, assuming he was prepared to use blackmail on a few of them, which he apparently was, judging by his investigation of Sessions. That would be just shy of a majority. I don’t think he would’ve had Pence in his camp, but if Rosenstein taped something really offensive, who knows? He might’ve turned Pence and another secretary.

      Trump obviously sensed how close they were to toppling him, and that was why he employed the Ottomanesque warring vassals personnel strategy during his first couple years. Also another good reason for appointing Elaine Chao and her husband’s Senate leadership on his side.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     