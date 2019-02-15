Chicago Boyz Waiting Room Series: 23
Posted by Jonathan on February 15th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
The trend toward U-shaped confrontation zones continues.
|
|
Posted by Jonathan on February 15th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
The trend toward U-shaped confrontation zones continues.
February 15th, 2019 at 5:10 pm
Well the Louis XVI Style chairs don’t help. I feel like any minute now the Estates General will be assembled and all heck will break loose.
February 15th, 2019 at 5:20 pm
It looks a bit like the waiting room in my office did. In planning a waiting room, one must always assume that each patient will bring two people with them.