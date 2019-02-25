Spanking
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on February 25th, 2019 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
We spanked. I think I would spank less if I had to do over. But I have never been persuaded by the assertions of sociologists (one prominent one at UNH) that it was highly damaging. It is nice to see a researcher who does not start from his field’s usual bias coming up with a different conclusion. It doesn’t make much difference either way. The usual difficulty with the data is that abusive parents are more often also spankers. That I can believe. When you take them out of the mix, the behavioral outcomes between children who are spanked and those who are not disappears. I oversimplify, but that’s essentially it.
February 25th, 2019 at 8:19 pm
The pediatricians and the CDC are dominated by the left politically.
It’s no surprise as they are both “helping professions.”The psychiatrists didn’t cover themselves with glory regarding Goldwater and they are trying to repeat with Trump.
ThE APA was running workshops on how to recover memories until the Gary Ramona case shut off malpractice insurance for “Recovered Memories.”
The AMA is useless and one step from a criminal conspiracy. I was a delegate until I saw how much those guys win the Boar∂ of Trustees were paying themselves, They teamed up with the Harvard Schools Public Health to screw physicians With the “Resource Based Relative Value Scale.”