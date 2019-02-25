We spanked. I think I would spank less if I had to do over. But I have never been persuaded by the assertions of sociologists (one prominent one at UNH) that it was highly damaging. It is nice to see a researcher who does not start from his field’s usual bias coming up with a different conclusion. It doesn’t make much difference either way. The usual difficulty with the data is that abusive parents are more often also spankers. That I can believe. When you take them out of the mix, the behavioral outcomes between children who are spanked and those who are not disappears. I oversimplify, but that’s essentially it.