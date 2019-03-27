Rep. Ocasio Luxury Yacht
Posted by Jonathan on March 27th, 2019
But we should not treat their instrument, sent forth to try to break our system, as some kind of serious intellectual, or even, as I’ve heard Representative Full Stop called, “energetic and full of potential” or some other idiocy.
We did that with Obama, a man who couldn’t string two words together without a teleprompter, and what did it get us? Nothing. It got the establishment confirmed in their idea that he was “very smart” and “a deep thinker.”
Most of the “intellectual establishment” and the artificers of public discourse are not themselves smart at any level. What they are in fact is good at reading social capital.
[. . .]
Do you like losing the culture? Are you committed to handing future generations to the left by default? Are you absolutely sure the best possible thing would be for the narrative of the left to become universal?
No? Then start making fun of them. Every chance you get, you push their nose in. You make them so ridiculous that even the left is ashamed to count these total idiots in their number.
And frankly, there are few more idiotic than Representative Full Stop.
Well stated and worth reading in full.
March 27th, 2019 at 10:36 am
This girl was recruited by the people who run “Democratic Socialists.” They had an open audition and 10,000 people responded. They recruited something like 30 candidates and she was one of a very few that won. Low turnout and long term incumbent who ignored her. She is a bartender, for chrissakes !
The guy who runs her, the guy with the Chandra Bose tee shirt, is the thinker. He also seems to have raked off a cool million.
This is a symptom of the current Democrat insanity. The only concern is that this is also an example of the vapidity of college educations these days.
We now have an entire generation of poorly educated fools in deep debt for college loans. They are in many ways similar to the Depression generation that was susceptible to Fascism and communism because they were hopeless.
I only hope it does not take a war to end this depression again.