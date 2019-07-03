I don’t imagine that any sentient human of the center-conservative bent has escaped hearing about how a reporter for the centrist-academic website Quilette had the snot beaten out of him in downtown Portland by the black-clad streetfighters who represent themselves to be anti-fascist. Apparently, this was punishment for Andy Ngo daring to report on their unsavory antics and not being in slavish accordance with whatever political delusion the Antifa-ites hold close to what passes for their hearts. For myself, I prefer to call them the Klantifa, as the natural successor to the KKK as the thuggish arm of local Democrat Party government. (They do the dirty work, while the official Party maintains semi-plausible deniability.)

The Klantifa appear mostly to be a bunch of pasty-faced, dread-locked inhabitants of their parents’ basements with a taste for public live-action role-playing, combined with delusions of street-fighting adequacy whenever they outnumber their targeted opponent at least five to one.

It has been noted frequently that the Klantifa members seem curiously reluctant to take their activist show on the road to places deep in Flyoverlandia; to LARP in localities where the PD doesn’t tacitly have their back, where anti-KKK laws forbid being masked at a political protest, or where local citizens are liable to respond with heavy-caliber civility in self-defense upon being attacked by a parcel of black-clad and masked rogues. Frankly, I’m so much past the point of patience with these morons that I wish they would get the fight they are so steaming for, perhaps with a particularly violent motorcycle gang; get their clocks cleaned with such brutality that the brighter ones (there are some brighter Klantifa members, surely?) would realize that extreme street violence is an equal-opportunity tactic, and moreover, is not a thermostat-controlled thing in Jacksonian America. That is, it isn’t a thing that can be dialed up or down in increments; it’s an off-on switch and willfully turning that switch to “on” … let’s just say that the results are usually indexed in the history books under the heading of “interesting times.” I myself would prefer to live in uninteresting times, but increasingly it looks like I haven’t had much of a choice about the matter … so, go on, Klantifa; keep tugging on Superman’s cape, spitting into the wind, and pulling the mask off that ol’ Lone Ranger. I’ll be right over here, munching popcorn and regarding the posted videos with appreciate interest.

Meanwhile, the Dem rep from Florida, Frederica Wilson, she of a mush-filled brain-pan usually covered with outlandishly bedazzled cowboy hats, is wildly indignant at having herself and her legislative peers being made fun of by the lesser orders. Quoth the good representative in a press conference this week,

“Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable …We are going to shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down, and they should be prosecuted.”

How terribly un-American of her; we’ve gotten on for a couple of hundred years poking fun at our various governing bodies, and why Rep. Wilson should now suddenly think that she is royalty and above being made fun of … really, at least the real royals wear much more tasteful hats. I’m on-line and making fun of you, dearie, so give it your best shot.

Any thoughts? Gibes? Suggestions? We’re Americans, dammit – we live to poke fun at those who think themselves a superior class.