    • «

    Blood Lands Rising! — A Music Video Tour of Modern Ukrainian National Identity

    Posted by Trent Telenko on July 1st, 2019 (All posts by )

    Back in January 2015 I wrote the column “Ukraine’s Viking Revival” on the shape of the emerging Ukrainian Nationalism caused by the Putin regime’s invasions of Crimea and the Donbas. It is a phenomena that will be seen in coming decades as one of the formative event of the 21st Century.

    See here:

    Ukraine’s Viking Revival
    https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/47214.html

    Ukraine's Viking Revival

    Ukraine’s “Viking Revival” complete with top knots, war cats and Tartar warriors.

    For reasons best known to my writing muse, I revisited it Sunday for the lyrics and video of “100 BIYTSIV.” (100 Warriors)

    Translated to English Lyrics:

    Flowing / like blood from a blade
    across the steppe / in a fine line:
    left-handed battle / and the right fight,
    death awaits / in the distant blue
    .
    We go – one family
    one hundred warriors and I.
    And day by day, over again,
    One hundred warriors and one order.
    .
    Day by day, who knows where
    orders take us – and the hundred go.
    .
    Through the fire / and bullets flying
    through coal / and through granite
    .
    We go – one family
    one hundred warriors and I.
    And every day, over and over again,
    One hundred warriors and one order.
    .
    With every turn / and crossroads
    every fork in the road / so far
    So far / your beloved is
    waiting back home / you with her
    .
    By chance / yesterday our destiny
    fell upon us / today,
    and tomorrow who knows / what will come …
    For the Fatherland / I give my life …
    .
    Tomorrow I, then you
    Who knows how, and when we go
    to battle we arm ourselves, death to the enemy!
    No rest for my feet …
    .
    We go – one family
    one hundred warriors and I.
    And day by day, over again,
    One hundred warriors and one order.
    .
    My love, do listen, and do not cry!
    He did not die / for our homeland!
    Let the enemy die / for our Donbass,
    A long road / awaits us.
    .
    We go – one family
    one hundred warriors and I.
    And day by day, over again,
    One hundred warriors and one order.

    All of which were set to to the tune of SSgt Barry Sadler’sThe Ballad of the Green Berets.”

    I ran down and updated the video link address in my old post:

    …and from there spent time looking across the latest music video markers of Ukrainian Nationalism.

    There is quite a bit with really good production values and story telling. Some are from the ATO & Right Sector, but many other artists are now drawing upon these same Viking/Vanagarian/Tartar national symbols, complete with sword dancing and shield maidens,  to forge a unique Ukrainian National Identity apart from Russia.

    The “Blood Lands” of Ukraine are rising. And the peoples of Ukraine are remaking themselves into a new, wild, Viking ethnic nationalist image, drawing on their past heritage, and their new hatreds, with all that entails.

    Proud to be Ukrainian

    Proud to be Ukrainian — This video starts with children in fields and flashes to Ukraine’s struggles in the past and with Putin’s Regime.

    Я – українець і кажу це гордо! / Proud to be Ukrainian
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb_gjqCf5lU&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=29

     

    Ukrainian Army Anthem

    Ukrainian Army Anthem — This anthem is a repackaging of the OUN Anthem.   The 1929 “March of Ukrainian Nationalists”,  which is now the basis of the revised and rearranged “Mарш Hової Aрмії [March of the New Army]” Wikipedia has the English lyrics.  Putin era Russians hate this song immensely.

    Ukrainian Army Anthem
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgdANpB9PnY
    .
    .
    .
    Марш нової української армії

    Марш нової української армії – This has the same Ukrainian Army Anthem set to the visuals of the 2018 Ukraine military parade celebrating the centennial of the brief 1918 Ukraine National Republic. Ukraine‘s first independent state since it was dismembered after the Battle of Poltava in 1709.  That Republic was conquered and incorporated into the Russian dominated Soviet Union.  The men above wears the uniforms of that Republic.

    Марш нової української армії

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc1TwvbJSKA

     

    Новий марш української армії від Олега Скрипки

    Новий марш української армії від Олега Скрипки ––  This clip is from the video taken during the March 2017 introduction of the Ukrainian Army Anthem.

    Новий марш української армії від Олега Скрипки

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfgVmSv7mlU

     

     

    The March of Ukrainian Nationalists (1929; 1932) sung by Zoŕana

    The March of Ukrainian Nationalists (1929; 1932) sung by Zoŕana — This song’s 1929 lyrics were re-purposed in 2018 for the army of modern Ukraine.  This was done both as a celebration of Ukrainian historic identity and because it jabbed the Putin Regime and it’s “Vatnik” supporters right in the eye

    The March of Ukrainian Nationalists (1929, 1932) sung by Zoŕana

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R7MTG-rGCo

     

     

    Tin Sonzya - Mech Areya\Тінь Сонця - Меч Арея

    Tin Sonzya – Mech Areya\Тінь Сонця – Меч Арея — This music video is the most complete historical story telling of the Viking/Vanagarian/Tartar martial traditions of Ukraine in music video for you will find…complete with sword dancing, shield maidens plus a cavalry charge by and the retreat of Polish Winged Hussars!

    Tin Sonzya – Mech Areya\Тінь Сонця – Меч Арея
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtKaXc_AEF8&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=31

     

     

    Ой, у лузі червона калина..., гурт Гайдамаки та Тоня Матвієнко

    Ой, у лузі червона калина…, гурт Гайдамаки та Тоня Матвієнко –This is a video telling the story of Ukrainian Nationalists in the Gulag of Stalin’s NKVD Secret Police.

    Ой, у лузі червона калина…, гурт Гайдамаки та Тоня Матвієнко

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KFmijE0Ikw

     

     

    Я - повстанець! Пісні АТО для патріотів України

    Я – повстанець! Пісні АТО для патріотів України – This is one of the ATO’s propaganda videos with Ukrainian religious and historic iconography.

    Я – повстанець! Пісні АТО для патріотів України

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY-2QL96ZlI&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=19

     

     

    Марина Тимофійчук – «Герої повертаються додому»

    Марина Тимофійчук – «Герої повертаються додому» –  This video with a female singer shows a Ukrainian forces patrol in Donbas, shots of the troops paying respect to fallen comrades and a grateful Ukrainian population celebrating their safe return with lots of kids, family and an scene of an accepted marriage proposal.

    Марина Тимофійчук – «Герої повертаються додому»
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAtAVbE5S7U&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=32

     

     

    Riffmaster - song of the Ukrainian Spetsnaz.

    Riffmaster – song of the Ukrainian Spetsnaz —  Ukrainian’s don’t always need to borrow special forces songs form other cultures.  This song and video is a tribute to Ukrainian Spetsnaz.  The motto of Ukraine’s Spetsnaz is “I’m Coming for You.”  In the Donbas, they lived, and died, to that motto.  While not shown in video, teams of  Ukrainian Spetsnaz used small do it yourself UAV in long range reconnaissance patrol style commando units deep in Russian controlled territory to allow Ukrainian artillery to savage the logistics of Russian Forces operating in the Donbas.

    Riffmaster – Тихо прийшов, Тихо пішов”, або “Пісня спеціального значення”
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_GjCOiRPuk&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=31

     

     

    Ukrainian SOF - Don't Get In My Way

    Ukrainian SOF – Don’t Get In My Way – Stories of Ukrainian Spetsnaz exploits have made it into the American military music video community. This Feb 2019 English language video shows lots of current Spetsnaz public relations video clips to Zack Hemsey – “Don’t Get In My Way.“ The still frame above shows a Spetsnaz team with the latest Ukrainian purpose made UAV controllers. They are designed to be much more resistant to Russian electronic warfare than the 2015 era D-I-Y drone video controllers adapted into Iridium satellite phones.

    Ukrainian SOF – Don’t Get In My Way

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIKQTJXYFLk

     

     

    Тінь Сонця - Громом і Вогнем

    Тінь Сонця – Громом і Вогнем — This is hard driving rock music “War Porn” with numerous clips of the latest Ukrainian military hardware including jets, helicopter, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles

    Тінь Сонця – Громом і Вогнем
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qx5k-Cnr0bc&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=35

     

     

    Гайдамаки, Богдан Кутєпов і Олександр Ткачук - УКРОП

    Гайдамаки, Богдан Кутєпов і Олександр Ткачук – УКРОП — This is another video with a hard driving beat, Tartar sword dancing, and video clips tied to early Cossack and Viking history. It promises that man, woman, and child, Ukraine would fight for it’s freedom.  The child with the plastic sword and shield above has a classic Viking hair style.

    Гайдамаки, Богдан Кутєпов і Олександр Ткачук – УКРОП
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zwh6WGGGFzw&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=27

     

     

    Шабля - Браття Українці

    Шабля – Браття Українці — This video is sung by a gravelly male voice in the rhyme and meter of a sea-shanty.  It has news video clips of fighting at the Donetsk airport and various other locations in Donbas.

    Шабля – Браття Українці

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8qX8ggNc0k

     

     

    Синку, мій синку. Пісні АТО

    Синку, мій синку. Пісні АТО – This is a video of morning and loss, vowing to pay any price for Ukrainian freedom and promising a Viking’s retribution to Ukraine’s enemies.

    Синку, мій синку. Пісні АТО
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEpb-mlr6Nk&list=RDn8wLN79Ii5Q&index=29

     

     

     

    До слез / To tears / До сліз (АТО)

    До слез / To tears / До сліз (АТО) — This is another ATO propaganda video with a female voice singing, a male voice rapping, lots of military equipment, touching reunions between young Ukrainian soldiers and their women, and then, finally, scenes of combat ending with a tired Ukrainian soldier.

    До слез / To tears / До сліз (АТО

    .
    The above video concludes this tour.
    .
    Yet the videos displayed are only a taste of the wide ranging cultural markers of Ukraine’s emerging “Viking Revival.
    .
    -End-
     

