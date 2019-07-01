"Restore(s) a little sanity into current political debate" - Kenneth Minogue, TLS "Projects a more expansive and optimistic future for Americans than (the analysis of) Huntington" - James R. Kurth, National Interest "One of (the) most important books I have read in recent years" - Lexington Green
Chicago Boyz is a member of the Amazon Associates, B&H Photo, Ammo.com and other affiliate programs. Your purchases made after clicking those businesses' links help to support this blog.
Some Chicago Boyz advertisers may themselves be members of the Amazon Associates and/or other affiliate programs and benefit from any relevant purchases you make after you click on an Amazon or other link on their ad on Chicago Boyz or on their own web sites.
Chicago Boyz occasionally accepts direct paid advertising for goods or services that in the opinion of Chicago Boyz management would benefit the readers of this blog. Please direct any inquiries to
Chicago Boyz is a registered trademark of Chicago Boyz Media, LLC. All original content on the Chicago Boyz web site is copyright 2001-2019 by Chicago Boyz Media, LLC or the Chicago Boyz contributor who posted it. All rights reserved.
Posted by Trent Telenko on July 1st, 2019 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
Back in January 2015 I wrote the column “Ukraine’s Viking Revival” on the shape of the emerging Ukrainian Nationalism caused by the Putin regime’s invasions of Crimea and the Donbas. It is a phenomena that will be seen in coming decades as one of the formative event of the 21st Century.
Ukraine’s “Viking Revival” complete with top knots, war cats and Tartar warriors.
For reasons best known to my writing muse, I revisited it Sunday for the lyrics and video of “100 BIYTSIV.” (100 Warriors)
Translated to English Lyrics:
Flowing / like blood from a blade across the steppe / in a fine line: left-handed battle / and the right fight, death awaits / in the distant blue . We go – one family one hundred warriors and I. And day by day, over again, One hundred warriors and one order. . Day by day, who knows where orders take us – and the hundred go. . Through the fire / and bullets flying through coal / and through granite . We go – one family one hundred warriors and I. And every day, over and over again, One hundred warriors and one order. . With every turn / and crossroads every fork in the road / so far So far / your beloved is waiting back home / you with her . By chance / yesterday our destiny fell upon us / today, and tomorrow who knows / what will come … For the Fatherland / I give my life … . Tomorrow I, then you Who knows how, and when we go to battle we arm ourselves, death to the enemy! No rest for my feet … . We go – one family one hundred warriors and I. And day by day, over again, One hundred warriors and one order. . My love, do listen, and do not cry! He did not die / for our homeland! Let the enemy die / for our Donbass, A long road / awaits us. . We go – one family one hundred warriors and I. And day by day, over again, One hundred warriors and one order.
I ran down and updated the video link address in my old post:
…and from there spent time looking across the latest music video markers of Ukrainian Nationalism.
There is quite a bit with really good production values and story telling. Some are from the ATO & Right Sector, but many other artists are now drawing upon these same Viking/Vanagarian/Tartar national symbols, complete with sword dancing and shield maidens, to forge a unique Ukrainian National Identity apart from Russia.
The “Blood Lands” of Ukraine are rising. And the peoples of Ukraine are remaking themselves into a new, wild, Viking ethnic nationalist image, drawing on their past heritage, and their new hatreds, with all that entails.
Proud to be Ukrainian — This video starts with children in fields and flashes to Ukraine’s struggles in the past and with Putin’s Regime.
Ukrainian Army Anthem — This anthem is a repackaging of the OUN Anthem. The 1929 “March of Ukrainian Nationalists”, which is now the basis of the revised and rearranged “Mарш Hової Aрмії [March of the New Army]” Wikipedia has the English lyrics. Putin era Russians hate this song immensely.
Марш нової української армії – This has the same Ukrainian Army Anthem set to the visuals of the 2018 Ukraine military parade celebrating the centennial of the brief 1918 Ukraine National Republic. Ukraine‘s first independent state since it was dismembered after the Battle of Poltava in 1709. That Republic was conquered and incorporated into the Russian dominated Soviet Union. The men above wears the uniforms of that Republic.
The March of Ukrainian Nationalists (1929; 1932) sung by Zoŕana — This song’s 1929 lyrics were re-purposed in 2018 for the army of modern Ukraine. This was done both as a celebration of Ukrainian historic identity and because it jabbed the Putin Regime and it’s “Vatnik” supporters right in the eye.
The March of Ukrainian Nationalists (1929, 1932) sung by Zoŕana
Tin Sonzya – Mech Areya\Тінь Сонця – Меч Арея — This music video is the most complete historical story telling of the Viking/Vanagarian/Tartar martial traditions of Ukraine in music video for you will find…complete with sword dancing, shield maidens plus a cavalry charge by and the retreat of Polish Winged Hussars!
Марина Тимофійчук – «Герої повертаються додому» – This video with a female singer shows a Ukrainian forces patrol in Donbas, shots of the troops paying respect to fallen comrades and a grateful Ukrainian population celebrating their safe return with lots of kids, family and an scene of an accepted marriage proposal.
Riffmaster – song of the Ukrainian Spetsnaz — Ukrainian’s don’t always need to borrow special forces songs form other cultures. This song and video is a tribute to Ukrainian Spetsnaz. The motto of Ukraine’s Spetsnaz is “I’m Coming for You.” In the Donbas, they lived, and died, to that motto. While not shown in video, teams of Ukrainian Spetsnaz used small do it yourself UAV in long range reconnaissance patrol style commando units deep in Russian controlled territory to allow Ukrainian artillery to savage the logistics of Russian Forces operating in the Donbas.
Ukrainian SOF – Don’t Get In My Way – Stories of Ukrainian Spetsnaz exploits have made it into the American military music video community. This Feb 2019 English language video shows lots of current Spetsnaz public relations video clips to Zack Hemsey – “Don’t Get In My Way.“ The still frame above shows a Spetsnaz team with the latest Ukrainian purpose made UAV controllers. They are designed to be much more resistant to Russian electronic warfare than the 2015 era D-I-Y drone video controllers adapted into Iridium satellite phones.
Тінь Сонця – Громом і Вогнем — This is hard driving rock music “War Porn” with numerous clips of the latest Ukrainian military hardware including jets, helicopter, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles
Гайдамаки, Богдан Кутєпов і Олександр Ткачук – УКРОП — This is another video with a hard driving beat, Tartar sword dancing, and video clips tied to early Cossack and Viking history. It promises that man, woman, and child, Ukraine would fight for it’s freedom. The child with the plastic sword and shield above has a classic Viking hair style.
Шабля – Браття Українці — This video is sung by a gravelly male voice in the rhyme and meter of a sea-shanty. It has news video clips of fighting at the Donetsk airport and various other locations in Donbas.
До слез / To tears / До сліз (АТО) — This is another ATO propaganda video with a female voice singing, a male voice rapping, lots of military equipment, touching reunions between young Ukrainian soldiers and their women, and then, finally, scenes of combat ending with a tired Ukrainian soldier.