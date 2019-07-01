Back in January 2015 I wrote the column “Ukraine’s Viking Revival” on the shape of the emerging Ukrainian Nationalism caused by the Putin regime’s invasions of Crimea and the Donbas. It is a phenomena that will be seen in coming decades as one of the formative event of the 21st Century.

See here:

Ukraine’s Viking Revival

https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/47214.html

For reasons best known to my writing muse, I revisited it Sunday for the lyrics and video of “100 BIYTSIV.” (100 Warriors)

Translated to English Lyrics:

Flowing / like blood from a blade

across the steppe / in a fine line:

left-handed battle / and the right fight,

death awaits / in the distant blue

.

We go – one family

one hundred warriors and I.

And day by day, over again,

One hundred warriors and one order.

.

Day by day, who knows where

orders take us – and the hundred go.

.

Through the fire / and bullets flying

through coal / and through granite

.

We go – one family

one hundred warriors and I.

And every day, over and over again,

One hundred warriors and one order.

.

With every turn / and crossroads

every fork in the road / so far

So far / your beloved is

waiting back home / you with her

.

By chance / yesterday our destiny

fell upon us / today,

and tomorrow who knows / what will come …

For the Fatherland / I give my life …

.

Tomorrow I, then you

Who knows how, and when we go

to battle we arm ourselves, death to the enemy!

No rest for my feet …

.

We go – one family

one hundred warriors and I.

And day by day, over again,

One hundred warriors and one order.

.

My love, do listen, and do not cry!

He did not die / for our homeland!

Let the enemy die / for our Donbass,

A long road / awaits us.

.

We go – one family

one hundred warriors and I.

And day by day, over again,

One hundred warriors and one order.

All of which were set to to the tune of SSgt Barry Sadler’s “The Ballad of the Green Berets.”

I ran down and updated the video link address in my old post:

…and from there spent time looking across the latest music video markers of Ukrainian Nationalism.

There is quite a bit with really good production values and story telling. Some are from the ATO & Right Sector, but many other artists are now drawing upon these same Viking/Vanagarian/Tartar national symbols, complete with sword dancing and shield maidens, to forge a unique Ukrainian National Identity apart from Russia.

The “Blood Lands” of Ukraine are rising. And the peoples of Ukraine are remaking themselves into a new, wild, Viking ethnic nationalist image, drawing on their past heritage, and their new hatreds, with all that entails.