Summer Rerun: Jeff Sypeck’s Gargoyle Poems
Posted by David Foster on August 25th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
…which were inspired by the gargoyles of the Washington National Cathedral, were published in book form in 2012. I was reminded of these poems by the dreadfully destructive fire at Notre Dame.
The book includes 53 poems accompanied by black-and-white photos of the gargoyles and grotesques. These poems are really good…one of my favorites is A Mother Consoles her Daughter.
You can get the book via the usual on-line sources, the National Cathedral Store, or directly from Jeff’s blog, at this page.