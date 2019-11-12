Chicagoboyz Waiting Room Series: 27
Posted by Jonathan on November 12th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
|
|
November 12th, 2019 at 3:44 pm
How depressing. I felt my soul die a little, just thinking about this room.
November 12th, 2019 at 4:23 pm
It’s a very form-friendly space. There’s nothing like that contrast of lighter grays and darker grays to really break down any resistance to completing the essential form work.
November 12th, 2019 at 4:47 pm
I am trying to decide if the “Now Serving 0” sign is indicating that they don’t have any of the little paper tabs with numbers on them so they can’t use the sign, or if the sign is broken, or if they are just not going to serve anybody. It’s a mystery!
And, can we at least get a stool or chair to sit on while we complete the required form? Please?
November 12th, 2019 at 5:41 pm
If you’re ever back there, and it seems like you could literally spend eternity there, but somehow you managed to escape, please take and post a higher resolution image, I’d love to be able to read all the signs.