“Name A Hotel Room So We Never Forget”
Posted by Jonathan on November 12th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Jeff Carter is raising money to benefit the National World War II Museum, a worthy cause.
Here’s the link to Jeff’s GoFundMe page.
