It’s OK To Be White
Posted by Sgt. Mom on November 13th, 2019 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Being myself a person of decided pallor, and increasingly cynical about current social-justice principles being inflicted on captive campus audiences at every level from kindergarten on up through graduate school, I am over in a corner snickering uncontrollably about the current mass freak-out in educational circles over the appearance of anonymous and unsigned posters with the simple declaration that “It’s OK to be White.” No, seriously – these things are apparently “hate-filled … sick and outrageous behavior … revolting actions,” and those found to have participated in distributing the flyers, “subject to the severest disciplinary actions, including dismissal as well as possible civil and criminal actions.”
So much for freedom of speech, open-minded discussion of differences in the realm of academia. So much for respecting differing points of view. Well done, wokiest of the woke in the sacred groves and campus.
For the last couple of decades, and intensifying to a fever-pitch in the last five years, those in charge of our institutes of higher learning seem to have been indulging in a kind of intellectual Olympic contest in who can be wokier than thou when it comes to declaring allegiance to diversity in all things, especially to do with racial and sexual matters and definitions. Being white and heterosexual has been blamed for everything from climate change, the existence of the Second Amendment, the self-inflicted woes of the black urban community, the election of Donald Trump, the heartbreak of psoriasis, and practically everything else that comes to the academic mind. All racism, all the time, dinned into the captive ears of students; and to what purpose? To make the those handing out the blame feel righteous, provide the dumb and dysfunctional with an excuse for their various failures, and to handicap the nominally ‘white’ of the present day by piling onto them a punishment for the supposed sins of their ancestors.
Frankly, I’m only surprised that whoever is responsible for distributing “It’s OK to be White” flyers and posters held out this long and confined themselves to voicing the sentiments in such a mild and non-confrontational manner, especially when compared to the ugliness in which anti-white sentiments have been expressed of late. So; are genuine white supremacists responsible for this outrage against the noble, good and woke? Myself, I think there might perhaps be two or three hundred hard-core white supremacists across the United States; not counting law-enforcement agents and paid informants. The weaponized autistics at 4chan tweaking the nose of authority for grins and giggles among their own? Or just ordinary students tired of their race being constantly dumped on, and trying their hand at trolling the wokiest? I’d bet on the latter, myself. The manner in which the various university and college authorities are going positively insane over the flyers is a bonus. Youth lives to rebel, after all.
Any insights to offer – feel free.
November 13th, 2019 at 4:23 pm
I think it would be a hoot for somebody to post flyers saying “It’s NOT OK to be white” at one of these campuses where all the SJWs are freaking out over “It’s OK to be white” flyers, and then watch how the students, faculty, and admin tie themselves into knots dealing with that.
November 13th, 2019 at 4:46 pm
It looks like the various campus authorities are already tying themselves in knots, David. Me, I think I’ll watch and make more popcorn.
November 13th, 2019 at 5:06 pm
The interesting thing to observe is the long con that’s been going on since the beginning of all this.
I don’t think there’s an historical analog anywhere in history to where a majority population has talked itself into extinction via the good agencies of its own elite classes, but we seem to be seeing that happening before our eyes.
I’m not sure how it’s all going to work out, either–I suspect that what’s going to happen, rather than a long drawn-out suicide on a national scale, we’re going to see the various “elite” classes extinguished by the remaining fraction of the majority that doesn’t buy into the “You’re evil, all the time, incurably…” schtick that the elites have had on offer since about the 1950s.
There will be a reaction, and when it comes, I don’t really know where it will wind up moving the pendulum. I suspect that the whole thing is going to be dramatically messy, and we’re going to see all the leading lights of “social justice” extinguished for several generations as the deviants and perverts get stuffed back into their various closets.
Epstein is a symptom, just as his exposure is, along with the abiding certainty forming in the masses that he was but the very tip of the iceberg. I suspect that when and if the full truth comes out, and that if it goes as deep as I suspect, the “elite” will have discredited itself for generations. What fills their role? No idea… But, it’s gonna be ugly, during the transition. Lots of innocent people are going to get caught up in things, and the interregnum between “now” and “then” is going to be filled with at least metaphorical slaughter.
November 13th, 2019 at 5:34 pm
It has been a long con, hasn’t it, Kirk – thanks for tying in Epstein to it. The resistance among the media about revealing what he was up to and the higher law-enforcement resistance for prosecuting him … it does mark something, does’t it? Something unsavory; of privilege running rampant, doing what it wished, knowing that it would be ‘disappeared’ It’s exceedingly ugly, all the prominent and wealthy that Epstein was apparently able to blackmail.
The sickest, and most disappointing thing about that matter is how easily the media were corrupted, and brought to look the other way. Once, we had thought better of them. Now they are just another brand of clerisy – the ambitious servants of the powerful.