    • «

    Diseconomies and Dysfunctions of Scale

    Posted by David Foster on November 24th, 2019

    Why are short-line railroads able to survive, and sometimes thrive, in an industry dominated by a few giant companies?  An article at Railway Age suggests some answers. These points are relevant, I believe, in other industries as well.  To excerpt summarize the points in the article:

    –Short lines are formed with a much lower manpower cost structure that includes more-flexible work rules.

    Short lines are very effective at negotiating service and shared capital project business deals with their face-to-face local customers. That was always a hurdle when the corporate headquarters of a railroad like Conrail was hundreds of miles away in Philadelphia compared to sites like Cairo, Ill., or Kewaunee, Wisc. 

    –Short lines are focused directly upon industrial development along their limited geography service tracks. They are not distracted by competitive locations that want their location to be the next job creation site.

    –Short lines have a simple way to calculate customer profitability as a guide for managing their service responsiveness.

    –There is an ease of doing business with short lines. The difficulty of transacting business has long been an internally acknowledged Class I issue. Local small railroads have successfully addressed this with local managers dealing one-on-one with local customers.

    –The short line railroads have worked to grab growth opportunities. They developed local community and state railroad DOT programs that gave them access to development and rehabilitation capital.

    Most of these advantages could, in principal, be achieved by the large railroads through improved organization design and better internal measurements/incentives. And similarly in other industries…but it rarely seems to actually work out that way.  Re the profitability-measurements point, the article notes that Class I’s have tried for decades to calculate and then share with their remote train crews information about branch line financials. The Class I’s even tried to create regional cluster profit centers that would better focus attention on local branch line customers and new business development.  The results were at best a mixed success.

    and hence

    Selling off or otherwise leasing “troubled lines” to a smaller company typically became the favored big railroad divestiture business process.

    Any thoughts on similar factors at work in other industries?

     

    6 Responses to “Diseconomies and Dysfunctions of Scale”

    1. Mike K Says:
      November 24th, 2019 at 12:23 pm

      I think very large companies are harder to manage. Short line railroads are probably focused on one market and it is easier to identify the factors that are important. Transcontinental and Western Airlines was probably easier to manage than TWA.

    2. Bill Brandt Says:
      November 24th, 2019 at 1:35 pm

      When I read that I thought of a book I read long ago on the most successful of the big corporations – and they all had one think in common – there was enough “bottom up” mgt as to give lower mgrs power to do things as they saw fit for their local circumstances.

    3. Freddo Says:
      November 24th, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      One quote I’ll always remember from a telecom magazine: “Q: how do you think you can compete with AT&T. A: Our entire revenue is less than AT&T spends on gold tournaments.”
      Find the customers that want your service/product, but don’t want to pay for the golf tournaments.

    4. David Foster Says:
      November 24th, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      Bill….”there was enough “bottom up” mgt as to give lower mgrs power to do things as they saw fit for their local circumstances.”

      Probably more difficult to do this with a railroad, though, given the extent to which the operations of different geographies are interlinked. Easier if there are separate products with substantially different markets, such as elevators and jet engines at United Technologies Corp.

    5. David Foster Says:
      November 24th, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      Freddo…”Q: how do you think you can compete with AT&T. A: Our entire revenue is less than AT&T spends on gold tournaments.”

      A very successful CEO remarked to me that “the secret of startup success is that you can have very smart people working on very small things.” By ‘small things’, he didn’t mean *unimportant* things; rather, things that hadn’t *yet* achieved anything like the revenue/profit levels of the other businesses in a larger company.

    6. Steve Korn Says:
      November 24th, 2019 at 6:06 pm

      I’m doing this from memory. Recall Jack Welch once remarking GE’s massive Appliance Park in Louisville built for economy of scale was a mistake for some of the reasons mentioned here, as well as allowing too much labor union power to coalesce.

      These are the diseconomies of scale often missed.

      GE Appliance is now owned by China’s Haier that licenses the GE brand for appliances.

