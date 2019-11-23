The Inclusive Symbolism Crowds Out the Intellectual Substance.
Posted by Stephen Karlson on November 23rd, 2019 (All posts by Stephen Karlson)
Good afternoon, dear reader. Jonathan Gewirtz and David Foster have invited me to participate in Chicago Boyz. I’m going to limit my presence here to occasional mini-dissertations on education, political economy, or transportation.
My first post is a cross-post from my primary web journal, Cold Spring Shops.
Inside Higher Ed’s Elin Johnson shares the bad news. “Percentage of students who have met English and math benchmarks lowest in 15 years.” The proximate cause appears to be a lack of preparation.
Almost 1.8 million students, or 52 percent of the 2019 graduating class, took the ACT.
Of the Class of 2019 who took the test, 37 percent met three of the four College Readiness Benchmarks, and 36 percent did not meet any. The latter number has grown over the past few years, reports ACT. Students who took the recommended high school core curriculum stayed steady in their readiness in English and math.
“As we’ve been pointing out for many years, taking the right courses in high school dramatically increases a student’s likelihood to be ready for success when they graduate,” said Marten Roorda, ACT CEO, in a press release. “Students who don’t take challenging courses — particularly those from underserved populations — may lack the self-confidence and ambition to do so, and social and emotional learning instruction can help them improve in those areas.”
I’d like to think that, oh, inculcating bourgeois habits and teaching the substance would work, but that’s not how the people whose salaries depend on them not seeing it respond.
Test results are still divided along lines of race and wealth. The majority of minority, low-income or first-generation students met one or zero of the College Readiness Benchmarks.
Hispanic, and more so, African American students continue to lag behind their white and Asian American counterparts. Just over half of the 2019 graduates who took the test were white.
Over the past five years, Asian American students have improved their college readiness, with 62 percent meeting three of the four benchmarks this year.
Asian American students had the highest average composites, with a 25.6 for core scores and a 22.9 for noncore. White students scored an average core composite of 23.3, American Indian and Alaska Native students scored an average of 18.3 in the core requirements, Hispanic students’ average core composite was 19.9, and African American students on average scored 17.9.
The ACT board said that its research suggests that college preparedness begins in elementary school, and that by middle school students who are not on track are at risk.
Matt “Dean Dad” Reed, who is in the second chances business at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, gets to the heart of the matter, at least where matriculants on the traditional high-school-to-college path are concerned.
If that’s correct, then the point of the story is access to curriculum, rather than student performance. But that’s an aside.
“College ready” as a designation carries a lot of baggage. It assumes that every college has the same expectations. It also assumes, as Michelle Asha Cooper has noted, that the burden of readiness falls on the student, rather than the college (or, I would add, some of each). Cooper refers to “student-ready colleges,” to remind us that fit works at least two ways.
I’ve known enough successful college graduates who describe high school careers that ranged from indifferent to disastrous, followed by dramatic turnarounds in college, that I wonder about the category of “college ready.” How do we know?
Perhaps we do something about the high schools that offer students that disastrous experience, or perhaps we focus on the absence of challenging courses. In Minding the Campus, George Leef suggests the displacement of challenging courses with indoctrination is deliberate. “[P]ublic schools are doing more and more to condition students to accept a wide array of leftist notions — notions that make them highly receptive to further leftist teaching and calls for them to act against perceived enemies of the social justice agenda.” In Mr Leef’s view, it’s a destructive symbiosis.
The alliance between the public education establishment and the march of “progressivism” is as natural as anything could be. Public education depends on the power of government: to tax, to build schools and hire teachers and administrators, to compel student attendance, to minimize or even prohibit competition. As the poor quality of many public schools has become increasingly evident over the last several decades, the education establishment has become an utterly slavish ally of the political left. It depends on the coercive fist of government.
At the same time, the political left has become ever more reliant on the education system (K-12 through college and beyond) to inculcate statist ideas in people. If voters were inclined and able to think through the harmful consequences of “progressive” policies such as minimum wage laws, welfare payments, the Green New Deal, government-run health care, wealth taxes, and so on, they would toss the leftists out of office. It’s far better for those politicians if as many voters as possible are conditioned to support candidates who mouth clichés about the evils of capitalism, the need for compassionate government, the imperative of transforming America, so it will be a just society, and many others.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that public schools are ratcheting up their efforts at turning students into adults who will automatically vote to keep their political allies in power. And that calls for constant adjustments to the curriculum.
It’s not that the education establishments are offering a Maoist catechism so much as that, as I allege in my title, the symbolism crowds out the substance. Consider social justice mathematics. That’s been with us for some time, but in it’s most recent incarnation, in Seattle, well, this Tyler O’Neil post suggests that where the New Math of sixty years ago brought in set theory without any context, well, Postmodern Math brings in postmodern philosophy devoid of context.
In other words, this “educational” document emphasizes getting minority students to “identify” with math over teaching them mathematical truths. Not only does the framework prioritize teaching students the “value in making mistakes” but it also presents as an essential question “What does it mean to do math?” and the related questions, “How important is it to be Right? What is Right? Says Who?”
There is indeed value in making mistakes — but in order to take a key lesson from mistakes, students must understand that they are mistakes. The postmodern approach of this curriculum — getting students to deconstruct what it means to be right and getting them to emphasize ethnic identity over the basic truths of math — is detrimental to that effort.
As for the claim that math is “rooted in the ancient histories of people and empires of color,” that is partially true. Mathematics has developed to a limited degree in all human cultures, and both Indian and Arabic contributions to mathematics are important to understand. But Western thinkers like the Ancient Greek pioneer Pythagoras were also fundamental to math. The point of math is not to parse which ethnic group made which discovery but to incorporate the accumulated knowledge and apply it.
The full Seattle plan is titled, “K-12 Math Ethnic Studies Framework.” It’s not clear whether this is the full mathematics curriculum, or simply an add-on with more rubrics and more objectives and more of the educational impedimenta that burden teachers, and more elements of the test to teach to. I note, though, that if students will have the opportunity to understand “Access to mathematical knowledge itself is an act of liberation” that liberation is of little use if they can’t, oh, estimate some volumes or recognize that you can’t put a six-foot-radius circle of track in a ten foot square bedroom.
Mr O’Neil notes,
Let students study math, and don’t let math history become dominated by social justice attempts to erase the efforts of the West. It matters far more whether or not students can do basic arithmetic than whether or not they can spout social justice slogans about Western “oppression.”
That’s long been a complaint of mine. Thirty years ago, it read like this.
As an economist, I view language as useful if it is accurate. If women operate trains or win national sailing championships alongside men, an accurate language reflects those facts. In my experience, students are aware of those facts. They avoid using “him” or “his” as generic pronouns, but many have trouble spelling or arranging sentences coherently.
It may take a few bridges falling down first. Here’s Rod Dreher.
The young people who are going to learn real math are those whose parents can afford to put them in private schools. The public school kids of all races are going to get dumber and dumber … and this is going to compel the wokesters in charge of Human Resources at institutions along life’s way to demand changing standards to fit political goals. Eventually, bridges are going to start falling down. That too will be the fault of Whiteness.
The problem, dear reader, is that competence is hard-won, and competence in designing and building bridges that don’t fall down is valuable. Maybe even the wokesters should recognize that. Jarrett Stepman teases, “[I]t may be a challenge to build a green socialist utopia of high-speed rail without basic math or engineering skills, but those are mere details.”
It might be that I’m overthinking this. For years, self-styled educational theorists have struggled to make mathematics less scary to youngsters. It might be that Reason‘s Robby Soave is on to that aspect of the curriculum. He notes that the Seattle curriculum is not required in its common schools, and suggests that Mr Dreher is being hyperbolic (since hyperbolas have asymptotes, how has that term come to mean “wild exaggeration” in common usage?) suggests that as a way of making mathematics “accessible” finding the missing Africans or South American aborigines isn’t likely to be successful. So we make the problem go away a different way.
If math is too daunting for students, a better option would be for schools to stop making it mandatory. Giving parents—and even students themselves—more choice and control over their own educational experience is always a plus, and few people actually need to understand higher mathematics to function in society. Infusing the existing math curriculum with a bunch of unfounded progressive assumptions about cultural appropriation is a silly approach.
Perhaps instead of saying it’s OK not to know algebra, or instead of looking for ancient oppressors, perhaps the people who style themselves educational theorists ought consider strategies to develop mathematical intuition in young people. Without that intuition, those students will be the victims of people who are talking rot.
It’s not just math, though, as Power Line’s John Hinderaker has observed.
There is not much more to say, except to note that the attack on competence can’t stop with mathematics. If math is oppressive, so are physics, chemistry, biology and every other subject that requires hard study to master objective reality. God help us when our structural engineers are products of an educational system that considers knowledge of mathematics to be a symptom of “oppression.”
Well, yeah, the humanities have been self-destructing in the name of Wokeness for years. Thus it’s no surprise that Proper Grammar is oppressive.
“Freeing Our Minds and Innovating Our Pedagogy from White Language Supremacy” was the title of the 75-minute guest lecture given on October 14 by Asao Inoue, a professor and the associate dean of the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University.
“We are all implicated in white supremacy,” Inoue said during his presentation, co-hosted by Ball State’s English department, university writing program, and Office of Inclusive Excellence.
“This is because white supremacist systems like all systems reproduce themselves as a matter of course,” he said. “This includes reproduction of dominant, white, middle-class, monolingual standards for literacy and communication.”
White language supremacy, according to Inoue, is “the condition in classrooms, schools, and society where rewards are given in determined ways to people who can most easily reach them, because those people have more access to the preferred and embodied white language practices, and part of that access is a structural assumption that what is reachable at a given moment for the normative, white, monolingual English user is reachable for all.”
“Your school can be racist and produce racist outcomes,” Inoue said. “Even with expressed values and commitments to anti-racism and social justice.”
In one of his slides, Inoue states that “grading is a great way to protect the white property of literacy in schools and maintain the white supremacist status quo without ever being white supremacist or mentioning race.”
I note that his presentation was in English, no point in re-enacting the Parable of the Tower of Babel in 75 minutes, and the proper question to be asking might be what evolutionary advantage the standard of standard English conferred. Then follow up with what might happen to a higher education that deconstructs that status quo without a new standard emerging.
I’m going to get to that, but first, another illustration of the symbolism crowding out the substance. “Whiteness then works and then appropriates science and technology to say ‘This is true while this is not true because it’s not verifiable.’…It’s a hyperfocus on the experiential for those who does not capitulate with whiteness.” That defies parody, but apparently it happened. Thus “maybe the black astronauts are participating in whiteness.” I’m not making this up, follow the link, but that’s in a long-established tradition of identity politics types trashing normal science as a tool of oppression when it’s convenient.
Meanwhile, the propaganda arm for higher education (public radio stations often having university affiliations) laments over those lost dollars.
Most Americans believe state spending for public universities and colleges has, in fact, increased or at least held steady over the last 10 years, according to a new survey by American Public Media.
They’re wrong. States have collectively scaled back their annual higher education funding by $9 billion during that time, when adjusted for inflation, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, or CBPP, reports.
That’s something to be Viewed With Alarm, if the Regular Contributors are going to continue to call in during pledge week to get the latest tote-bag.
The impact of this extends beyond tuition costs. University enrollment was down by 2 million from the fall of 2010 to the most recently completed fall semester, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which tracks this. The nation is far behind its goal of increasing to 60 percent the proportion of the population with degrees.
A separate survey by Manpower Group found that 46 percent of American employers can’t find the workers they need. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says this is keeping 40 percent of businesses from taking on more work.
And the United States remains 13th in the world in the number of 25- to 34-year-olds who have some kind of college or university credential, the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development says.
I’m not sure what good it does to expand the proportion of the population with degrees, if the degrees are remedial credentials based on woke mathematics and all the other accommodations the higher education establishment is favoring. A fortiori, the absence of workers with the skills the employers seek might be better understood as a consequence of what the investment in higher education is getting you, rather than as a call for throwing more money down the same sinks. Leningraders had great self-esteem to go with giardia and no sausage.
Perhaps the mandarins of higher education will do the right thing, after they have tried everything else. Here’s Grant Cornwell, president of Rollins College, questioning business as usual.
[O]ur current cultural moment has raised an urgent question: What is the role of higher education at a time when the very ideas of truth, facts and core principles of justice seem up for grabs? In response, I would argue that liberal arts education is more valuable and more urgently needed than ever before.
In the anti-intellectualism of our current political culture, I see a smug, perhaps even sinister, disregard for the value of truth and its pursuit with integrity. Maybe worse, I see a dismissive attitude toward the knowing of facts — or worse still, a cavalier disposition toward facts, as though they are things that can be selected or even created according to one’s preference and politics.
What is true has been displaced by what reinforces one’s ideology and politics — and ideology trumps facts. I see this as a threat to democracy.
This is where the university — with its core principles of freedom of inquiry and expression, and its capacity to educate graduates with the independent and critical acumen to deliberate about all manner of issues — plays a vital role.
That’s a lament about all things Trumpian, and yet, it stands as a rebuke to the denial of coherent beliefs and transgressiveness for its own sake that infects higher education.
All that said, we academics have become shy about teaching facts. Because we are all so schooled in the tools of critique, there is hardly a truth claim that we cannot interrogate, deconstruct or criticize. Consequently, we have often substituted the teaching of intellectual skills and critical thinking for teaching with any confidence what is the case in the world.
At Rollins College, I want our students to know not only how to exercise intellectual skills but also that certain things are true. Again, the intellectual skills we embrace as learning goals — information literacy, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, mathematical thinking and scientific literacy — are exactly the tools we would select to combat the abuses of a post-truth era. As educators, our job is to encourage students to understand how widely they should be applying those skills in the classroom and as citizens to evaluate information and sources, to reckon with credibility of evidence, and to consider both one’s own assumptions and the claims of others.
Yet students need to graduate with more than knowing how; they also need to know that. We academics are quite good at being able to talk about the architecture of the liberally educated mind, but we are too shy in talking about the content knowledge, the furniture, of a liberally educated mind. What does a global citizen and responsible leader know?
The post is close to a year old, in Inside Higher Ed, and yet he didn’t get lit up in the comments. That might be encouraging. It’s also instructive that the house organ for business as usual in higher education recently ran “How Ed Schools Became a Bastion of Bad Ideas.” It’s behind the paywall, and yet, the subtitle, “A tale of assessment, learning styles, and other notorious concepts.” Detailed rubrics take away from student creativity, and if we can banish SWBAT from higher education (apparently the canonical learning objective must include “students will be able to” so they acronym it; try to think of a piggyback train from Springfield to Baltimore instead) it will be for the better.
Thanks for your interest. Please look in at my primary web journal for the travelogues, train pictures, and the other fun stuff.
November 23rd, 2019 at 3:31 pm
few people actually need to understand higher mathematics to function in society
Industrial processes requiring skilled machinists are having trouble finding enough people who know enough trigonometry to operate modern machine tools.
My grandson, in 4th grade, was having trouble with math. His mother talked to his teacher who said she could not do the problems assigned using “Common Core math. She suggested the mother teach him using traditional methods. They managed to get him and his sister into a charter school.
Gramsci described the methods being used by the disciples of Bill Ayres and Bernadine Dohrn.
Orthodox Marxism had predicted that socialist revolution was inevitable in capitalist societies. By the early 20th century, no such revolution had occurred in the most advanced nations. Capitalism, it seemed, was more entrenched than ever. Capitalism, Gramsci suggested, maintained control not just through violence and political and economic coercion, but also through ideology. The bourgeoisie developed a hegemonic culture, which propagated its own values and norms so that they became the “common sense” values of all. People in the working-class (and other classes) identified their own good with the good of the bourgeoisie, and helped to maintain the status quo rather than revolting.
Common sense is inimical to Marxism.
November 23rd, 2019 at 3:51 pm
“few people actually need to understand higher mathematics to function in society”
Even without getting to the level of trig…a machinist mentioned that a lot of recent graduates don’t understand the concept of decimals. It may be reasonable for an employed to have to teach someone to use a micrometer; it’s not so reasonable for the employer to have to teach what .0037 means and how you go about adding it to 1.3.
I’ve heard the same complaint from a landscaper, only the problem dealt with fractions rather than with decimals.
November 23rd, 2019 at 4:38 pm
“As we’ve been pointing out for many years, taking the right courses in high school dramatically increases a student’s likelihood to be ready for success when they graduate,” said Marten Roorda, ACT CEO, in a press release. “Students who don’t take challenging courses — particularly those from underserved populations — may lack the self-confidence and ambition to do so, and social and emotional learning instruction can help them improve in those areas.”
Can you say “selection bias?” I can, although apparently young Marten cannot.
Try this on for size: “playing high school football dramatically increases a student’s likelihood to be ready for success in the NFL.”
“Nerds and geeks may lack the self-confidence and ambition to do so, and social and emotional learning instruction can help them to improve in those areas.”
November 23rd, 2019 at 4:41 pm
I pass over young Marten’s atrocious grammar and syntax.
” … a student’s … when they graduate …”
” … “Students who don’t take challenging courses — particularly those from underserved populations …”
We definitely need to do something about challenging courses from under-served populations.
November 23rd, 2019 at 4:54 pm
The problem is that the people we let capture the education system are not, in fact, interested in education or educating our children. They are primarily interested in indoctrinating them with their ideology, which is actually and actively inimical to the successful value systems of the children’s parents.
The root of the problem is in the intellectual class, and we’re living with the consequence of the treason of the clerks. What gets done about it? I don’t know, but I’m coming around to the idea that society is simply going to route around it all, and bypass the captured institutions. The academy is going to become irrelevant, and they’ve basically made themselves that way.
November 23rd, 2019 at 5:06 pm
“society is simply going to route around it all, and bypass the captured institutions”
Hard to do at the K-12 level, though…people who can’t afford private school, and aren’t in a position to do home schooling, don’t have a lot of options.
November 23rd, 2019 at 5:11 pm
“…few people actually need to understand higher mathematics to function in society…”
Perhaps not, but a better grasp of basic math might be useful for the larger portion of the population. You know – being able to figure percentage, calculate speed/time, and quantity of wallpaper or tile needed to paper/tile a room of such and such dimensions.
Honestly, I have become convinced that the current education establishment actually doesn’t want to educate students. Oh, deary me no … they want to keep them abysmally ignorant, indoctrinated and malleable.
Hey, welcome to the blog. Put your coffee cup in the breakroom, and clearly label any snacks left in the fridge…
November 23rd, 2019 at 5:19 pm
Hello, Sgt. Mom. You’ll see over at my place that break time frequently involves mass quantities of Bavaria’s finest!
Mike K., presumably not to be confused with a basketball coach, stay tuned, the next mini-dissertation, perhaps after Thanksgiving, is about the evolutionary advantages of bourgeois norms.
Cheers all.
November 23rd, 2019 at 5:28 pm
“…a lot of recent graduates don’t understand the concept of decimals.”
Many do not grasp the intricate financial mysteries of rounding and estimating the sum of several decimal-priced items to integral dollars, multiplying a unit price across several identical items; taking a percentage discount; adding a percentage tax; or earning a percentage tip.
Many have not practiced with calculators or other forms of hand-keyed data entry but prefer to rely on taking scans and images of encoded data printed on items and menus. If a data element is keyed, and the decimal is omitted or misplaced,(or the operation keys are misused) the problem of poor estimation (as above) prevents the employee from recognizing the resulting errors.
Competency with THIS is called “higher mathematics” ?
November 23rd, 2019 at 5:28 pm
I think there are quite a few people in ‘education’…especially among administrators, but not limited to same…who really aren’t themselves interested in *knowledge* and are unable to grasp why anyone else could be. Hence the need to blend each and every field of learning with *other stuff* until everything from literature to physics to engineering is turned into Social Studies.
See Neo’s post: Shakespeare who? ask Canadian students
November 23rd, 2019 at 5:34 pm
Hard to do at the K-12 level, though…people who can’t afford private school, and aren’t in a position to do home schooling, don’t have a lot of options.
This is why teachers’ unions are desperate to stop charters. In Tucson last year the school district was trying to sell an unused school to a developer to keep it from a charter that wanted to buy it. The developer would tear it down to build something else. I don’t know if they succeeded.
November 23rd, 2019 at 6:10 pm
I think there are quite a few people in ‘education’…especially among administrators, but not limited to same…who really aren’t themselves interested in *knowledge*
In high school the Guevara spawn had an English teacher who routinely handed out vocabulary sheets with multiple risibly incorrect definitions, evidently never having heard of “dictionaries.” She also had a life-size cardboard cutout of our ex-President. Last, from her we learned that Maya Angelou is the only writer of note in the 2000 years.
One of the kids also considered taking an “environmental science” course until he saw the reading list. The list eschewed any mention of the carbon, nitrogen, or sulfur cycles, preferring instead tomes that cast the Earth First! terrorists as eco-warriors, Al Gore as knowledgeable about … anything, and Rachel Carson as Mary Magdalene. Our son saw that, and passed. But how many other kids took the course’s message to heart?
November 23rd, 2019 at 6:31 pm
If math is too daunting for students, a better option would be for schools to stop making it mandatory.
I attended a high school that sent about 10% of its graduate to Ivy league or equivalent schools. While the school administration valued its high achievers, it also realized that one mold doesn’t fit all. Most of the students took four years of math, but only one year of math was required for graduation. I would estimate that a sixth of the class took one year of General Math, and no more.
I had New Math in high school. High achievers loved all the proofs our New Math required, but most students were uncomfortable with all the proofs. (About a quarter of the class took New Math- and I would estimate that less than half of the New Math students- say 10% or less of the high school class- liked the proofs.)
In my year of teaching high school math, I found out that things had changed. EVERYONE- and I mean EVERYONE- was supposed to Algebra. I recall one fellow Algebra teacher informing us that Algebra would be necessary for most future jobs. Yeah, right. Most of the students in my “low” Algebra class would have benefited more from a Consumer Math course than from Algebra.
There was one student in the “low” class who did very well. At the beginning of second semester he transferred to a regular Algebra class. He told me he had no idea how he had gotten placed in the “low” class. Fortunately, that mistake was corrected.
November 23rd, 2019 at 6:48 pm
Marten Roorda, ACT CEO, in a press release:
My experience with an “underserved population” of 8th graders was that their attitude was “You can’t make me do nothing.” They were right.
I knew a math teacher at a nearby middle school who had failed a third of his students one marking period. His students got the message, and turned it around. (He taught for 3 years and did well, but left teaching for bigger earnings in private industry.) As my principal was very much concerned that students pass, giving more than a small percentage failing grades as a wake-up call in the hope of “inspiring” them to do something, was pretty much not an option.
November 23rd, 2019 at 7:39 pm
I will raise my same flag again.
The concept of genetics is not merely downplayed here, it is invisible. Which is sad, because it is so hugely more important than environmental or curriculum issues as to completely dwarf them. I don’t like indoctrination either, and believe that the quality of assigned work is important to the republic because to the ideas that young minds are tricked into believing. I also wish that simple statistics, graph-reading, and probability were taught, and/or business math, to more students. Useful. Accessible. I give old copies of “How to Lie With Statistics” to high school students.
These educational wastes of time may have strong influence on political beliefs, but they have little effect on test scores. Scores are down, but very slightly. They are stable over decades. Both liberals and conservatives seem to want anything else to be true. Schools have very little effect.* “Access to curriculum?” So that we have to push the supposed origins of the problem further back? Read more research. You will find the problems go back before middle school. AHA! say the educators. “This means we must rescue them in primary grades.” Then reading more research, “Oh my! Some students are behind even before they come to school. We must have more things like Head Start!” Then they find the differences show up even earlier than that. Even into infancy, somehow girls are taught to be meek and children of bright parents do better because of…hmm…it must be spoken vocabulary…or attention…or nutrition…or less TV… or something. IT MUST BE SOMETHING! All the way back to birth they find differences, and shrug, looking puzzled, wondering what new program that can start or stop to fix everything.
Yet somehow few dare to look just a little further back in the child’s history, another nine months or so. Sad, as DJT might tweet. Because when one does include genetics into the discussion education and measures the effect, the light begins to dawn.
Everyone is fond of saying “Oh well it’s both, of course,” and then in the very next study they quote or essay they read they again leave genetics entirely out of the picture.
*The worse the student, the greater the need for a good teacher. We are all largely self-taught, and geniuses are especially noted for being autodidacts.
November 23rd, 2019 at 8:25 pm
Seems to have struck a nerve. I skimmed the post down to Mike K.’s sole comment and went to do errands for a couple of hours while I mulled it over and returned to read it more closely to find 13 more.
I’ll reverse the order of the two main points I saw. The question of what knowledge a citizen needs to be a responsible member of a democracy is very old indeed, going back to the earliest days of the Athenian democracy. I might fantasize about eliminating from the franchise anyone that couldn’t solve a simple quadratic equation and how it would reshape the political landscape, I wouldn’t expect many people to support it. More seriously, do you think our republic can survive a future where the ability to read (any language) will be the exception? I’m not talking about an appreciation of the Romantic English poets but the ability to read simple instructions.
When the requirements to get a commercial drivers license were changed about 20 years ago, many employers were chagrined to find out that it had been one of the decently paying jobs that someone who was illiterate cold perform. Some made the transition through some combination of memorization and accommodation, many did not. It wasn’t much more than a hundred years ago that Greek and Latin were required for admission to college.
Without agreement on what must be learned, the fact that we seem to have lost the ability to teach it is rather irrelevant. It wasn’t until the 20th century that more than a High School diploma was thought necessary to teach through the 8th grade and a two year Normal School degree for High School. Now many districts require a masters. The difference is not reflected in the quality of the outcome. The problem with standards is that there are consequences for failure. I don’t see what advantage giving a meaningless diploma to students that would have dropped out previously gives to anyone but those that desperately need to hide their incompetence. Colleges and universities are increasingly in the business of issuing degrees for attendance, and not just in the “studies” departments. Too many students failing would get in the way of the student loan gravy train.