What Future for the Global Auto Industry?
Posted by David Foster on December 7th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
**An upcoming Chicago Boyz group discussion**
There is much media and analyst discussion lately concerning possible sea changes in the auto industry..which would, of course, likely have major impacts throughout the economy and on society as a whole. Some of the driving factors worth considering include:
–The government incentives put in place in many countries…in some cases not just incentives but absolute requirements…in favor of electric cars
–The emergence and growth of ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft
–The development of partial ‘autopilot’ functions for cars, and the anticipated development of full automatic driving at some future point
–The apparent reduction of interest among young adults and older children in driving and automobile ownership
–Technological factors, including the continued improvements in battery energy storage capacity–but still very limited in comparison to liquid fuels…the continued incremental improvements in internal-combustion engines…and the emergence of new manufacturing technologies, including 3-D printing aka ‘additive manufacturing’.
I’d like to have a group discussion of the possible future direction and shape of the industry…let’s do this sometime next week. If you’re interested in participating, here are some links that are worthwhile thought-starters.
Vitaliy Katsenslson is a fund manager; his blog is Contrarian Edge–I generally like the way he thinks. Concerning electric cars in general and Tesla in particular, he says:
You don’t really know the company until you buy the stock. It has happened to mea few times. We did hundreds of hours of research, bought a stock, and that act of buying activated new senses. I started seeing new angles. Something similar happened to me with Tesla, except I didn’t buy the stock, I bought a car.
His ownership experience, and the thoughts triggered by the “activated new senses”, are captured in an 11-part series of posts. You can get it emailed to you by signing up here.
https://contrarianedge.com/signup-for-tesla-article/
Concerning self-driving cars, here are three articles reflecting various degrees of enthusiasm versus caution: from Forbes, from Investor’s Business Daily, and from Road/Show. Also this Financial Times article, which is about the difficulties involved in the interaction of automated systems with humans in other cars or with human pedestrians.
An interesting general discussion of AI misinformation and hype…not primarily focused on driverless cars although it does touch on that subject.
Concerning battery technology, here’s a link on the trends in $/kWh and the future possibilities. See also my 2017 post on battery materials constraints.
Homework: Please take a look at the above articles, at least the ones that aren’t behind paywalls.. I’ll put up a post as a place for discussion sometime next week.
December 7th, 2019 at 12:14 pm
“The apparent reduction of interest among young adults and older children in driving and automobile ownership”
IMO that is just because too much of the media lives in liberal city bubbles where they cannot afford a car (and parking space) while public transport is an option (or for US cities: Uber/Lyft). I work with a lot of young IT consultants and nothing gets them more excited than their company car.
December 7th, 2019 at 12:22 pm
Looking forward to the discussion.
I’ll believe in electric cars when three things happen
1. No government subsidies
2. Societal commitment to developing electricity primarily by nuclear power
3. I can recharge a dead battery in less than 5 minutes or have an 800 mile operating radius.
Obviously, if we ever reach peak oil, I’ll reconsider.
December 7th, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Freddo…”I work with a lot of young IT consultants and nothing gets them more excited than their company car.”
Do they get especially cool cars, or is it a status thing?
December 7th, 2019 at 1:24 pm
Can’t promise any spoons now or later in the week.
Couple more interesting things I came across since the last I’ve written on this heavily.
One is social. Part of a US car’s potential life cycle is being stolen and sold whole in Mexico, or in parts in the US. Situation in Mexico obviously has some impact on this, and there’s limits on what the automobile makers can do if US buyers refuse to cooperate by purchasing.
I’ve learned a little more on the technical side. 1) Radars are one sensor being investigated for these automotive applications. Two implications are greater hardware access for interested hobbyists, and that the automobile designers may not be considering the wealth of knowledge developed in defeating and manipulating radars. 2) There’s also a ‘what about our fundamentals in computer science’ question. Mathworks is developing Sensor Fusion and a couple of other Matlab toolboxes to support the self driving development process. More established types of engineering software packages have a deeper foundation in engineering practice. See a bunch of the CAD packages; engineers have long done mechanical drawings, or calculated analytical or numerical solutions to a PDE. You had prior art in engineering designs to compare the results of the tools to. What happens in the development of a new design process when you start with an automated tool? Could you wind up with the equivalent of giving a highschooler or humanities major a fancy CAD tool that is safe when used by a type-of-problem experienced engineer? What about subtle design flaws in the tool, that are not obvious without a well understood process, or engineers already skilled in that particular design art?
So, still a huge skeptic of the wisdom of politically dictating that engineers/manufacturers will develop and produce a particular technology. Even setting aside my distaste for the flavor of the political activists.
Similar issue to houses; They tie up capital, and government bureaucracy can force changes that might cause an unexpected loss of value. Houses, the energy savings changes potentially could decrease value do to mold contamination. Building a new may well be less energy efficient than accepting some operating loss in exchange for longer service life.
December 7th, 2019 at 2:28 pm
The government incentives put in place in many countries…in some cases not just incentives but absolute requirements…in favor of electric cars
I assume incentives will be more successful in warm countries. In fact, this should be a good incentive in the used car market. I gave my daughter a 1996 Nissan truck. A year ago, I asked her if she still had it. It was very low mileage (about 60,000) and I was thinking I might take it back. I was disappointed to learn she had sold it.
Part of a US car’s potential life cycle is being stolen and sold whole in Mexico, or in parts in the US
I live in Tucson now. A friend had his car stolen a couple of years ago. He had installed LoJack and went to the police station to turn it on. The car was 60 miles into Mexico. That was about an hour after he realized it was stolen.
December 7th, 2019 at 4:57 pm
@David: I live in the Netherlands; (for tax reasons) a company lease car is fairly common for IT engineers/consultants that spend their time at client sites. For junior people usually a small city compact car, but often it will be their first (non-clunker) car.
The visions of the additional freedom provided by the mobility, driving places on the weekend and taking quick holidays abroad makes them usually very excited.
IMO any article headlined “Young people less interested in car/house ownership” should probably be subtitled “government successfully nickel&diming peoples dreams”.