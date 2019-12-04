Paranoia
One of our patients who has been paranoid for many years at a low level even when well, and severely so when his medications go out of whack picked up a copy of 1984 at the library, having heard that reasonably-educated people should read it and be familiar with it. He is an intelligent but rather isolated person. We asked him what he thought after.
“It was a sad story. The guy had a girlfriend, but he lost her.”
The entire paranoid point of the story seems to have been mere unimportant background to him, which I suppose makes some sense.
December 4th, 2019 at 1:37 pm
Does “Big Brother is watching you” have any emotional impact on anyone under 30 or so? Does it scare them at all? I doubt it.
December 4th, 2019 at 4:44 pm
He knew for some time they were out to get you and that was just the backdrop.