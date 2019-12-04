One of our patients who has been paranoid for many years at a low level even when well, and severely so when his medications go out of whack picked up a copy of 1984 at the library, having heard that reasonably-educated people should read it and be familiar with it. He is an intelligent but rather isolated person. We asked him what he thought after.

“It was a sad story. The guy had a girlfriend, but he lost her.”

The entire paranoid point of the story seems to have been mere unimportant background to him, which I suppose makes some sense.