    • «

    Shovel That Code

    Posted by David Foster on January 11th, 2020 (All posts by )

    …into that server!

    Joe Biden gave coal miners facing possible unemployment some advice:  learn to code.

    In reality, of course, programming/coding is a skill that can exist on multiple levels.  Someone writing a simple spreadsheet model for some kind of repetitive tracking problem is working at a different level from someone writing a well-defined module within a large system for a bank, who is in turn working at a different level from someone writing interrupt-level hardware drivers for an operating system, or for someone creating the idea and user interface, as well as the code, for a new consumer-facing product.  Some of these tasks will usually pay less than what a skilled coal miner is paid, some of them will pay considerably more.

    And also, programming is not an infinite reservoir of job demand. Much work that previously required considerable high-skill programming has now been largely automated by software tools and/or by complete application systems, and considerable programming work is being offshored–see my post telemigration.

    Biden also asserted that:  “Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!”

    Ignoring the inherent ridiculousness of this claim as a factual assertion…does Biden actually think that manual stoking of coal furnaces is a thing in today’s economy?  Does the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a large count of people employed as stokers?

    In reality, the mechanical stoker was invented well over a century ago.  They were common in high-horsepower steam locomotives by 1900, and were and are used in coal-fired power plants.  I doubt if there was much manual stoking going on by 1940, except on steamships…and coal as a fuel for ships was rapidly on its way out by that point, as it was being displaced by oil

    Plus, Biden was talking about coal miners.  Does he think that there are coal-fired furnaces in coal mines?  If there were, you would likely get a massive explosion from igniting of any gas in the mine.

    Biden clearly understands as little about the software industry as he does about the energy industry.

    This is the man who says he was Obama’s point man on a “jobs of the future” initiative.

    Can you imagine what these people would do to the economy if they ever achieved the degree of power that they so avidly seek?

     

     

     

    7 Responses to “Shovel That Code”

    1. Mike K Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 11:24 am

      My uncle had a mechanical stoker in his furnace when I was a boy.

      this looks like it.

      Biden is an idiot and always has been. How he managed in politics is a mystery to me.

      This new book should be interesting.

      Beyond the Biden revelations, Profiles in Corruption also contains chapters with breaking news on top progressive luminaries, including: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown, Eric Garcetti, and Cory Booker.

      In a statement to Axios’s Mike Allen, the author described the book as “a sweeping, detailed look at how the leading figures of progressivism have leveraged the power of their positions.” The book reportedly took a year and a half to research.

    2. Stephen Taylor Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 12:04 pm

      “…Can you imagine what these people would do to the economy if they ever achieved the degree of power that they so avidly seek?…”

      Didn’t Ayn Rand discuss this scenario in some detail? That book was almost unreadable, but her ideas made perfect sense.

    3. David Foster Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 12:07 pm

      “Didn’t Ayn Rand discuss this scenario in some detail?”…she had some practical experience, having lived in the Soviet Union right after the revolution.

      But those old commies didn’t have the same level of disrespect for industry and for energy that our current Progs do. It’s the difference between worshiping hydroelectric dams and tearing them down.

      IE, I think our current progs might even do *worse* in terms of rapid economic destruction, if they had that same level of power.

    4. Trent Telenko Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 12:27 pm

      Mike K,

      Anything by Peter Schweizer is absolutely must-read.

    5. MCS Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 12:38 pm

      Sounds like the sort of book I should avoid for two reasons: First, because I already know, at least in outline what’s in it. Second, I don’t need more blood pressure.

      While I’d love to see the MSM use it to rake Biden over the coals, stoking outrage, I’m not expecting to live that long.

      The IRS used to find “subjects of interest” by just looking at what they were worth then and what they are worth now, comparing it with the income they reported. It’s not rocket science, it’s barely accounting. I’m not holding my breath until the MSM starts applying it against Democrats.

      At the next debate, why not get an 80’s VCR and see how many future presidents can set the time and successfully record something the next day?

      The decline in coal miners started long before the recent decline in coal production with the introduction of mechanized long wall mining and then open pit mines. You can be pretty sure that all these machines take some programing.

      Whenever I see an article about how robots are going to take over our jobs, I calculate how long it will be until a robot would be able to do whatever I did that day. If I ever get an answer less that 100 years, I may start to worry.

    6. Bill Brandt Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 1:53 pm

      Believe me, being a programmer in the US uisn’t what it used to be, with out-sourcing. As for Biden I can’t believe anyone’s that stupid.

      In his case, stupid and arrogant.

    7. MCS Says:
      January 11th, 2020 at 2:04 pm

      Stupid arrogant and corrupt, the perfect machine politician.

