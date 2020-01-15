 
    • «

    Presidential Ad Placement in Wisconsin

    Posted by Dan from Madison on January 15th, 2020

    I sort of wish Wisconsin wasn’t in play in the presidential election, but here we are. I work very hard and do enjoy my evenings at peace with Wheel of Fortune, and perhaps a sporting event on TV. Sadly, my peace at home has been trifled with for the past several months, and I fear it will be a nonstop blitz until November.

    As of now, we are getting crushed with a massive ad buy from Bloomberg. And that’s it. Bloomberg is everywhere. And no other candidates (including Trump) on the media I consume, at least. Upon questioning the spousal unit, who watches things on TV that are apparently called “shows”, of which I have never heard of, she reports that it is all Bloomberg all the time too. She also inquired as to who this guy is and I simply told her “nobody you need to be concerned with”.

    As of several months ago we had ads from some different candidates. I remember ads from Robert Francis O Rourke and a few others but none of the buys have been as massive as this salvo from Bloomberg.

    That’s all I got for now. More to come as the campaign develops.

     

    7 Responses to “Presidential Ad Placement in Wisconsin”

    1. Stephen Taylor Says:
      January 15th, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      He’s also buying lots of ads on Texas television as well. It’s unclear to me why he’d want to do this, but someone else speculated that he’s building a network for future use by himself or other candidates. My wife and i don’t watch much television, but we watched “Jeopardy!” all four nights it was on, and that Bloomberg ad with the nurse who raved about Obamacare ran constantly. We’re in Austin, so I suspect the ad buys are taking place in all the major Texas cities. It’s unclear whether he’s buying ads in the smaller, more conservative markets such as Amarillo, San Angelo or Tyler.

    2. Jonathan Says:
      January 15th, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      Bloomberg might actually be a decent president since he has substantial high-level executive experience. OTOH he wasn’t a particularly good mayor, his authoritarianism is despicable and he buys into The Global Warming Crisis and other own-goal leftist crusades. Like Rahm Emanuel he looks OK mainly because most of the Democratic Party’s other candidates for the job he wants look much worse. Unlike Emanuel he will be running against a Republican incumbent with a good record. I don’t think Bloomberg will win but I think it’s a mistake to write him – or any of the other Democratic presidential candidates – off.

    3. Sgt. Mom Says:
      January 15th, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      The thing that I have seen reported is that Bloomberg bought a s**tton of TV advertising in Texas, and even some on the streaming video sources, possibly had his rally reported in the local print media … but the Daughter Unit and I managed not to hear a single word about his gracing us with his presence. Until after he had been and gone…
      I guess we were watching other streaming channels without paid ads, we weren’t watching broadcast channels, or reading the local printed tree-killer. Did all that Bloomberg manage to do was to spend a metric s**tton of money, without reaching anyone but a handful of die-hards at all?
      Is the traditional means of campaigning via a massive media ad purchase essentially a waste of time? I’m betting that it is, and that no one really wants to acknowledge this.

    4. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      January 15th, 2020 at 9:23 pm

      Welcome to NH

    5. Brian Says:
      January 15th, 2020 at 9:36 pm

      I don’t know what Bloomberg is doing, but he’s certainly not running for president, and somehow he’s apparently spent in excess of $100M doing it. Is he trying to build a media network or further his activist networks or something? The man’s got more money than he’ll ever be able to spend, maybe he has Soros envy or something.

    6. Gringo Says:
      January 15th, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      Stephen Taylor
      He’s also buying lots of ads on Texas television as well.

      Bloomberg will have trouble getting traction in Texas after saying the following about the shooting at the Dallas area church. Michael Bloomberg’s outrageous response to the Texas church shooting.

      “It’s the job of law enforcement to carry guns that kill. We just can’t let the average American have guns in a crowded place…gun control saves lives..

      Had the congregation not been armed, how many of the congregation would the gunman have killed before police came? A dozen?

    7. Dan from Madison Says:
      January 16th, 2020 at 7:30 am

      “…that Bloomberg ad with the nurse who raved about Obamacare ran constantly.” – This is the one he is hammering in Wisconsin.

