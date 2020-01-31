Going, Going. Gone
Posted by Sgt. Mom on January 31st, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The credibility of the mainstream press establishment is shimmering into nothingness, like the last bit of winter snow after a week of warm spring days; just as our respect and trust for such federal bureaucracies and establishments like the FBI are similarly evaporating. While acknowledging and accepting that such establishments are operated by mere mortals, with all the weaknesses and moral failings that ordinary human beings are heir to, and grudgingly accepting the understanding that the establishment news media trends strongly to the left in political sympathies … look, we can accept all that and a certain degree of human bias, but what’s getting hard to swallow of late is the sheer, mind-numbing, flaming incompetence of them all. Which might be a blessing, for terrifying competence on the part of our current Ruling Class and their minions would make protesting or opposing them that much more difficult. Instead, as Kirk so memorably put it last week,
“What we have is, instead, an aristocracy of dunces, men and women who tell the rest of us how smart they are, and then screw up the entirety of civilization based on fantasies they’ve come up with. The rest of us need to start recognizing that the emperor not only isn’t wearing any clothes, he’s drunk off his ass and waving his wing-wang in our faces. The people who’ve flim-flammed their way into power are all dangerously inept and terminally deluded. If you doubt me, open your eyes and look around yourself: Is there anything, anything at all that these soi-disant “elites” have gotten right in the last century? Anything at all?”
The combination of ineptitude and delusions of superiority looks to be shattering American institutions and establishments like gaping fissures opening across the landscape in a 1970s earthquake disaster movie; the establishment mainstream media, establishment publishing, city and state governance, the major producers of our entertainment, law enforcement … you name it, and some notable in that establishment is telling us how superior they are to us deplorables … as they pedal in mid-air over a chasm, rather like Wylie Coyote, Super-Genius, just before he drops like an anvil to the bottom of the gorge below. Viewing figures for the Grammy awards broadcast is down, CNN is a laughingstock, a much-anticipated novel dripping with social-justice – which got the nod from Oprah is now going down the vortex of cancel-culture, and the FBI took a break from trying to reverse the results of the 2016 election and arrested San Francisco’s director or public works. The last-named gentleman apparently took a break from doing something innovative regarding the poop-filled streets of that place, to engineering sweetheart deals for such entities as lavished generous bribes and perks upon him, to such a degree that the FBI was brought to take notice of it all. Social justice wokery turns college campuses into overpriced bear-pits; and we pay more and more for public education and get less and less out of the whole project, while the national news media pursues jiggery-pokery, fakery-wokery hoax news. Really, as the Diplomad suggested here – you could make a drinking game out of listing all the ways in which our Ruling Class attempts to perpetuate news hoaxes on us, by means of panicking us into becoming good little biddable serfs.
What may save us all is that in the main, and at street-level in communities which still function (which is most of them, with certain bi-coastal, urban and prog-managed exceptions) we are still a high-trust society. The majority of us can still trust our neighbors, coworkers, and our local elected officials; and that may be the saving of us all. Discuss as you wish.
January 31st, 2020 at 6:09 pm
Crap. I don’t know which is more frightening: That my writing is worth quoting, or that my ideas might be actually be valid about it all.
One of the more disturbing things, at a really queasy and visceral level, is the realization of just how incompetent these idiots are, who’re supposedly the “masters of the universe”, running all these things.
Stop and think about it–How stupid do Strzok and Page have to be, to commit their little back-and-forth missives to text on government-owned devices. I know middle-school girls who’re more conscious of operational security than that, when they start their vicious little gossip fests about their friends.
Stop and think about that: This is the state of the art, the level of their tradecraft, when they stoop to take out a serving, elected President. They were talking about it, in the clear, via a system they had to know was compromised. They didn’t bother with even using code words, or make the slightest attempt to effectively conceal what they were doing. The sheer hubristic arrogance of it all is just mind-numbing–Did they think that nobody would ever find the evidence? That it just vanished into the thin blue air, when they deleted it?
How do people like that even happen? If I were to even consider plotting like that, the last damn thing I’d do is put it down in writing on a device that you’d have to know was inherently insecure–Certainly, to any official investigation. How incompetent do these boobs have to be? And, Page has the balls to sue the Justice Department over revealing the texts? Has she heard of the Streisand Effect?
The standard of conspiracy is drastically lower than it used to be. Mark Felt had the good sense to keep his work off paper–We have no written evidence of what he did on paper, only his arrogant claim that he was Deep Throat. While he was pretty convincing, there’s nothing at all like the evidence that the plotters against Trump left behind.
Our villains are incompetent. What does that say about the class they’re drawn from? Are the virtuous any better, any more competent? I would say that the evidence is, sadly, no.
January 31st, 2020 at 6:48 pm
Just take a deep breath and put your head on your knees, Kirk. Your observations and reminiscences of life in the Big Green Machine are worthwhile … and your observances of the the competence of the ostensible ruling class pretty much track with my own. Hence the quote.
Strozek and Page … when did they have time to actually do their flaming jobs? The sheer quantity of their lovey-dovey emails tends to hint … not.
Flaming incompetence and unprofessionalism may yet be the saving of us all.
January 31st, 2020 at 9:27 pm
Strozk and Page — I am not going to waste time checking, but the last time I looked they were both still sucking on the taxpayer teet. And despite behavior which went beyond foolish to arguably traitorous, neither of them needs to lose a minute’s sleep wondering if he/she is going to jail, let alone be put up against a wall. Meanwhile, the rest of us work hard to pay the taxes which will guarantee that pair fat pensions.
Sometimes, an unpleasant thought intrudes — Maybe the Political Class treat us peons as fools because in reality we are. We put up with this nonsense.