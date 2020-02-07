As reported here a month or so ago, we are getting absolutely deluged with Bloomberg ads (and not a one from any other candidate) here in Wisconsin. There has been a slight tack in course however, as Bloomberg is now bringing Obama into the picture. Here is the ad they are currently running here behind the cheddar curtain:



That isn’t too bad of an ad, for the primary, but does this mean he is admitting he has no chance in the general, if he would end up the candidate?

I have to admit, I will probably cross over and vote for Bloomberg in the primary, as he appears to be the least insane of the dem candidates, from what I can tell. In Wisconsin, you are allowed to choose what primary you vote in, no questions asked.