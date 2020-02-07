 
    • «

    New Bloomberg Ad Buy in Wisconsin

    Posted by Dan from Madison on February 7th, 2020 (All posts by )

    As reported here a month or so ago, we are getting absolutely deluged with Bloomberg ads (and not a one from any other candidate) here in Wisconsin. There has been a slight tack in course however, as Bloomberg is now bringing Obama into the picture. Here is the ad they are currently running here behind the cheddar curtain:

    That isn’t too bad of an ad, for the primary, but does this mean he is admitting he has no chance in the general, if he would end up the candidate?

    I have to admit, I will probably cross over and vote for Bloomberg in the primary, as he appears to be the least insane of the dem candidates, from what I can tell. In Wisconsin, you are allowed to choose what primary you vote in, no questions asked.

     

    4 Responses to "New Bloomberg Ad Buy in Wisconsin"

    1. Brian Says:
      February 7th, 2020 at 10:17 am

      He’s not in it to win. He’s in it to prevent Bernie from getting the nomination.
      (Biden wasn’t really in it to win either. He just needed to be a candidate to try to save his son’s–and his own–neck.)
      One tiny benefit to living in a deep blue state with no influence on the nomination is I don’t have to see any commercials.

    2. John W. Cunningham Says:
      February 7th, 2020 at 10:40 am

      Americanthinker.com has a good article recently contending that Bloomberg’s real goal is a takeover of the Dem party. Seems plausible to me. He has several thousands of staff on lavish contracts through November.

    3. Dan from Madison Says:
      February 7th, 2020 at 11:28 am

      I don’t know Brian. I know Bloomberg has infinite money, but he has to be spending it this way for a reason better than anti-Bernie.

    4. Brian Says:
      February 7th, 2020 at 11:54 am

      I dunno either. But to have one of the two major political parties “owe you” seems like it would be worth an awful lot. To your ego, if not necessarily to your pocketbook. And it sure seems like that tiny dude has a monstrously large ego.
      Bernie would be a (Eugene) McCarthy level disaster for the Dems. None of the other candidates look like they can possibly win either. Hence all the speculation about an American Evita being nominated at a brokered convention–avoiding all that nasty campaigning through the primary season, etc. Clearly it’s all too cute, and will never work in the real world, but the Dems have been living in fantasy land for the last several years.

