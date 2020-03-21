Ruin and Recovery
A brokerage note I received recently included the following quote:
What has so often excited wonder, is the great rapidity with which countries recover from a state of devastation, the disappearance in a short time, of all traces of mischief done by earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, and the ravages of war. An enemy lays waste a country by fire and sword, and destroys or carries away nearly all the moveable wealth existing in it: all the inhabitants are ruined, and yet in a few years after, everything is much as it was before.
John Stuart Mill, Principles of Political Economy, 1848
Questions for discussion:
–How well has Mill’s assertion held up over the 170 years since he wrote the above?
–Will American recovery from the Coronavirus follow Mill’s pattern, or is there reason to think that it will be different this time, and not in a good way?
USA will recover quickly, especially since there will be very few casualties and no physical destruction, IF the regulations and government controls imposed during the crisis do not become permanent and the American people are permitted to get on wit the business of working and making a living.
Agree with Lex, and would add that the current situation could be an opportunity for significant deregulation that might leave us better off than before. See this Cato blog post for suggestions.
Trump, to his credit, has relaxed regulations in a few areas. Systematic deregulation would be even better.
I think the most analogous episode is the Great Depression. I agree 100% with Amity Shlaes that Roosevelt extended it by years. So far, the actual economic damage is largely confined to the travel industry. It wouldn’t take much to extend it though.
I said in Mike’s thread that Trump hasn’t done anything stupid yet and seems intent on keeping the dumbest ideas from taking effect. Every time some stupid pol says lockdown, another thousand supermarkets get emptied.