    • «

    Scrooge McDuck In Reverse

    Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on March 22nd, 2020 (All posts by )

    Perhaps this is the time to teach, or at least keep as an example, how an economy works, to those who believe that rich people got there by taking money that could have gone to a poor person in a fairer system. We are in a situation where money is being lost, and it isn’t going to anyone. Some people are not much affected, if whatever their income is based on is not interrupted. I am considered “essential personnel” and have work. I’m not sure I actually am essential, but they have to draw the line somewhere, and danger increases if the hospital as a whole does not do what it does. There may be a very few businesses that do better – online entertainments, delivery services. I can’t think of much else.

    There will be some pent-up demand that comes upon businesses as restrictions are eased, as folks want to buy cars or go out to restaurants. But some of the non-buying today occurs because people now do not have jobs that are paying them, and they don’t have money to spend. The restaurants and car dealerships are not going to make that up later. The money is just gone. You can frame that as being lost or as being never created, but either way it’s just not there. It is relatively easy to destroy value.

    I hope the lesson can be turned to show that it is difficult to create value.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 at 3:08 pm and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “Scrooge McDuck In Reverse”

    1. GeorgeNYC Says:
      March 22nd, 2020 at 3:23 pm

      Yes that is what I will take away from this that rich people have it tough.

    2. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      March 22nd, 2020 at 3:33 pm

      This comes about because our Best & Brightest have forgotten something that would be obvious even to a full blown village idiot — Production precedes Consumption.

      The smart people have got confused about the role of money — facilitated barter — and have confused the Financial economy with the Real economy. In the very unusual situation of the Great Depression, Keynes may have been right about the problem being lack of demand and the solution being to promote consumption. But our Political Class has since used that as an excuse to spend “money” they don’t have, and run up debts they cannot repay.

      It is interesting that the response of our Congress-scum to the problem they are creating with their own over-reaction to a fairly mild virus is — to print & spend more “money”. This will not promote more production — which is the basis of the real economy. Al their money printing will do is create inflation. To promote production, they would have to start rolling back the excessive regulations they have imposed and simplifying the tax labyrinth they have created.

      Money is meaningless unless there is a capacity to produce. Imagine using a time machine to drop thousands of gold bars outside a cave where our ancestors are huddling, cold & hungry. Would the gold bars enable them to get an iPhone, or even a wholesome apple?

      Production precedes Consumption.

    3. Mike K Says:
      March 22nd, 2020 at 3:38 pm

      California is about to get a lesson in Economics, Good and Hard, as HL Mencken would say. The state exists on Capital Gains taxes, which will be approaching zero unless the economy revives.

    4. Jay Guevara Says:
      March 22nd, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      those who believe that rich people got there by taking money that could have gone to a poor person in a fairer system

      An excellent point, AVI. It is an oddly widespread belief in Europe because they often view the economy as a zero sum game. In Britain, I encountered those who disparaged self-made men for being “piggies,” whereas they had no problem with those who inherited wealth (“it’s not their fault”). It was at that time that I grasped the point of old-school conservatives who used to characterize some viewpoints as “un-American,” because that surely was an example in point.

      @Gavin Longmuir

      I’ve maintained that money is not wealth. Under ordinary circumstances, money can be used to obtain wealth, but that’s not the same thing. Wealth is usable stuff. If you’re stranded on a desert island, someone who has a Swiss Army knife is wealthy. Someone who has a suitcase full of hundred dollar bills is poor.

