 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Previous Links on Genetics and Related

    Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on March 27th, 2020 (All posts by )

    We have not talked much about genetics recently.  These are people who know a great deal, but may not fully share your values.

    The brilliant Steve Hsu over at Information Processing talks about an article in The Economist concerning embryo selection. November 2019.

     Here is that article from The Economist Modern Genetics will improve health and usher in designer children. November 2019

    Legal studies paper by Gail Herriot on school discipline policies. June 2019 

    Only some genetics in this last one. Scott Alexander over at Slate Star Codex, who Steve Sailer called the greatest public intellectual to emerge in the 2010s, talks about what intellectual progress he made during the decade. He started way ahead of me and I think has lapped me a couple of times since. A stunning variety of topics. January 2020.

     

    This entry was posted on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 4:01 pm and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    2 Responses to “Previous Links on Genetics and Related”

    1. PenGun Says:
      March 27th, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Again. To understand genetics you need to understand the animal. Human Behavioral Biology is about the animal, us, and our genetics. Its an amazing course:

      https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL848F2368C90DDC3D

    2. Kirk Says:
      March 27th, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      Early adopters for “designer babies” are going to be in for some rather large shocks.

      We simply do not know enough about the human genome at this point to be doing anything more than going after known and well-understood defects–And, even that is fraught with peril.

      Take, for example, the side-effects of domestication. From the way we observe many of the same features denoting successful domestication in both foxes and wolves, we can thus extrapolate that the behavioral genes we’d need to modify to create “super smart” kids are probably inextricably intertwined with a bunch of other things whose significance we don’t even know. Say you find the gene that encodes for some aspect of what we think is “intelligence”, knock it out, and then discover that you’ve just programmed those kids for severe arthritis in later life.

      We don’t even know what we don’t know. Learning that the hard way is going to be exquisitely painful, and I predict that there are going to be a bunch of Adam Lanza’s produced by deluded parents who will reap as they sow, in later years. How’d you like to be the one trying to explain to little Johnny how you plumped down for a few thousand bucks worth of gene editing, and due to the state of the art at the time, you set him up for life-long health issues?

      Yeah, I don’t see this working out as per everyone’s happy-dappy little projections, and I wager that the first set of idiots trying it out in the real world are going to provide the rest of us more conservative types with a whole lot of salutary object lessons for why this is a Really Bad Idea ™.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     