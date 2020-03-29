Stuff Is Going To “Fall Off The Truck”
Posted by Dan from Madison on March 29th, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
In my previous post I hinted that perhaps Mr. Cuomo doesn’t really need forty thousand ventilators for the Covid-19 crisis in New York. A lively and interesting discussion ensued and I thank the commenters for that.
Today I had on the Trump presser and I was doing other things until Trump said the following, (speaking of mask usage per day at a certain hospital) – and my ears perked up:
“How do you go from 10 to 20, to 300,000 — 10 to 20,000 masks to 300,000, even though this is different. Something’s going on, and you ought to look into it, as reporters,” Trump said.
As an aside, he really does speak in stream of consciousness, no? Anyways.
I love math problems and would like to see the actual numbers of staff/masks if those numbers exist – that could be interesting. Trump could have been fluffing the numbers a bit to make a point on something he has heard. But Trump isn’t stupid and brought it up for a reason.
Of course the Washington Post can’t have Trump doubting for a second that anyone in a democratic controlled area would…well…maybe…”borrow” some of the supplies – and they said that Trump was touting a “conspiracy theory”.
When the books are written about this episode, I am fairly confident that waste and fraud will be two of the more interesting aspects. Some of it will be on purpose, and some of it will be just because this is a large project run by the government.
March 29th, 2020 at 8:19 pm
No? Really? Would people steal vital medical supplies? I don’t believe it for a minute!
March 29th, 2020 at 9:28 pm
Speaking of fraud waste and abuse. What is going on in Puerto Rico these days?
If we had real reporters instead of fake journalists maybe we would find out.
March 29th, 2020 at 9:47 pm
I guess I’m a little slow, it took me a minute to realize what he was getting at. When this first started to get crazy, I looked on Amazon and found that a package of N95 masks that normally cost about $5 was going for $60. Of course it’s going out the back door as fast as it comes in the front. This is New York we’re talking about.
I saw some doctor claim that this was impugning the hard working nurses that were risking their lives. I’d have loved to be there when somebody asked him why he thought nurses were being specifically implicated.
It’ll be interesting how this plays out, If they really did say the they needed 300,000 masks, somebody it won’t be easy to hide it.