Madness and Maddow
Posted by Sgt. Mom on March 31st, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The Navy hospital ships promised by President Trump to deploy to New York and Los Angeles arrived on-station as ordered a few days ago. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, presumed for some obscure-to-me reason to be associated with the provision of news to the public, and most recently famed through peddling Russian conspiracy theories regarding Trump’s election for the past three years, had ridiculed the President’s proposed schedule as “nonsense. ” She, or whatever pronoun she goes by, had loudly and publicly claimed that it would be “weeks” before the hospital ships arrived. Instead, the hospital ships arrived more or less to schedule. A lesser news-person would have the decency to be embarrassed over how transparent a prediction-flop this was. Not this Maddow person, it appears. This is not a good thing, and not for the reason first assumed. PBS’ Yamiche “Rolie-Polie-Olie” Alcindor baldly admitted, and in nicer words, that the name of the game for the national establishment news media is “Get Trump!” and anything goes, fair or foul (mostly foul) will serve that end. Well, really – those of us who have been paying attention, especially for the last decade and a half (or longer) have known very well that the name of the game as far as the establishment national news media is concerned, is to enthusiastically smear Republicans and their conservative supporters (no matter how mild or harmless) the pretext, and to excuse Democrats and their supporters, no matter how vile the offense and actions. Nothing new here, move along. SSDD, as we used to say in my active duty days. (Same sh*t, Different Day.)
The sad and ultimately disappointing thing is that, with all of the resources that the national news media might bring to bear on the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic as it affects the United States, they are missing the boat – as catastrophically as Whats-her-Pronoun Maddow has missed the hospital ships. There was a story there … and the establishment Media missed it, missed it by a country mile, so eager were they to Get Trump. The story would be how the two ships were readied to sail in record time – the Comfort was halfway through a refit, at Naval Station Norfolk … and yet, it repairs were finished by heroic effort, provisioned, re-equipped and sailed with a full compliment of required crew … in days. Wouldn’t that be an epic tale? Down and gritty with the workers, the personnel who no doubt stayed up around the clock, fitting out the ship to lift anchor and go? Where are their stories, Whats-yer-Pronoun Maddow, and your other View harpies? Isn’t that an epic of interest to the National News Media?
I would guess not. This instance and others serve as a marker, as the national establishment news media goes down by the head, rather like the Titanic, credibility-wise in the eyes of a large portion of the news-consuming public. There are so many other great and fantastic stories, popping up here and there, like mushrooms after a good rain: how innovative restaurants are trying to stay open by being small grocery outlets and providing prepped-meal packages and curb-side service to customers. How big grocery and commercial outlets are offering special shopping hours and delivery service to vulnerable elderly, and like the massive HEB chain, offering raises to their current employees in light of how they have worked like heroes to keep the shelves stocked. How individuals and small concerns are self-organizing to sew and provide face masks to hospitals and clinics. How established manufacturers are turning their assembly-lines to producing hospital masks, gowns, and ventilators – in spite of their usual product-line being something else entirely. There are so many great stories, percolating up here and there, about how local communities are coping … But the national Establishment News Media is focused solely on how anything which comes to their attention in this regard can be used as a slam against President Trump.
Discuss as you wish, and have the heart. What encouraging local media stories have you heard?
March 31st, 2020 at 6:16 pm
Yes, there are real opportunities for successful story-telling…and consequent ratings success and financial benefit…which are being missed.
There needs to be some focus on WHY the corporate parents of these entities…Comcast in the case of MSNBC…are apparently happy with these assets pursuing 100% political agendas as opposed to doing things that might actually contribute to profit.
March 31st, 2020 at 6:49 pm
Comcast’s roots are in east coast urban cable monopolies via government license. They’re based in Philadelphia, and have always been tight with the urban machines. The competitive landscape may be different now than when they started, but corporate culture is quite sticky.
my 2c anyway…
March 31st, 2020 at 7:54 pm
Long ago and far away, there used to be places called “Airports” where people would go and wait, and wait, and wait. Someday, children, I will tell you about why the people were waiting. But today, let’s talk about something else.
In these “Airports”, there were large numbers of what were called “TV Monitors” — you may even have seen one in a museum. But in those long ago days before the Fall, there were “TV monitors” everywhere in “Airports”, brought from a far-away land where a special race of people could make those wonderful devices. And there was a mysterious organization called CNN — but no-one knew what those letters meant. The “TV monitors” in the “Airports” would show pictures of people talking, and everyone waiting in the “Airport” would sit with their backs to the “TV monitors” and ignore what the people on CNN were saying.
There are many theories about why our ancestors would ignore CNN. Some speculate that the people on CNN spoke in a language that no-one could understand. Some believe that ignoring CNN was seen as a social duty. But the most likely theory is that CNN never existed — it was a myth. Certainly, our archaeologists and historians have never found any trace of CNN.
Tomorrow, children, we will discuss the legend of “Twitter”.
March 31st, 2020 at 8:28 pm
Over the past several weeks I’ve read several (3?, 6?) stories of some victim’s ugly, awful, fearful, even heart-breaking experience with CCP-Bat flu taking them to the hospital, a couple or six stories about health care professionals getting overwhelmed by their long hours of caring. And a few (tho not in the media) about similar professionals bored silly because their hospital is shut down waiting for the expected tsunami of virus patients. These real stories do help personalize the data of the curves, making it real. (Sorta parallel to appreciating Sgt Mom’s historical vignettes, which have people as well as facts.)
But I’ve seen zero stories about what the folks losing jobs are experiencing. I’ve heard a little bit about various enterprises adapting–one cannot watch an evening of TV without one or more fast food restaurants letting us know how its employees are there for us, with videos presentation of them in gloved hands and clean uniforms preparing meals and taking them to the drive-in window. I’ve heard about grocery stores doing the sort of steps Sgt Mom’s OP describes–indeed, I’ve appreciated that benefit, going to pick up groceries ordered and paid for on-line by a shut-in, mobility limited friend, getting these delivered to my car in the store parking lot. (I know that’s been going on for the last 6 or 8 months, but my first experience with it. Still don’t know how that process does not revert to an 1800’s store, since as far as I know no premium has been required for the service). But nothing about the folks out of work, nothing about their facing utility bills and rent in addition to grocery bills.