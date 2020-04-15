Random Covid Related Thought
Posted by Dan from Madison on April 15th, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
I’m guessing that the overall deaths in the USA will be down this year compared to previous years. My line of reasoning is that all of the social distancing and hand washing and soaking ourselves in sanitizer will shut down the regular flu to such an extent that those lack of fatalities and related issues will far overcome any Covid related deaths.
April 15th, 2020 at 11:22 am
I’m guessing you are right.
April 15th, 2020 at 11:46 am
Flu season was already basically over. You can see that very clearly in the NYC data, and presumably everywhere else, though the NYC data is most famously easily available online.
You still may possibly be right in your overall prediction. I’m not an expert in various public health issues to know for sure, but it won’t be because of flu.
But what’s the “…and therefore” conclusion you want us to draw? That if we take these massive actions overall death rates might be either roughly flat, or perhaps even slightly down? And therefore we shouldn’t have done them? Because that’s not logical at all. So is there something you want us to conclude?
April 15th, 2020 at 11:49 am
“Flu season was already basically over.” Not where I’m from. This is based on purely anecdotal evidence, so I know I’m right.
There is no “…and therefore”. I’m just sayin’.
April 15th, 2020 at 12:06 pm
In NYC it was over. Published data shows it.