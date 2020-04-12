SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 Update, Easter 2020 edition
There are lots of hopeful reports — despite the USA COVID-19 infections being over 1/2 million and the total deaths of over 20,000 people — that the pandemic will soon be “Over.”
This is fantasy thinking at best. SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 won’t be over, until it is over, for YEARS.
“Over” being defined as world wide mass vaccinations to the tune of 70% of humanity or human herd immunity. Assuming such a thing is possible, which it may not be, given this recent report from the UK Daily Mail on post SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 infection immunity —
Blow to Britain’s hopes for coronavirus antibody testing as study finds a THIRD of recovered patients have barely-detectable evidence they have had the virus already
– Nearly third of patients have very low levels of antibodies, Chinese study found
– Antibodies not detected at all in 10 people, raising fears they could be reinfected
– Explains why UK Government repeatedly delayed rolling them out to the public
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8203725/Antibodies-prove-difficult-detect-Chinese-coronavirus-survivors.html
Or this South Korean story on coronavirus “reactivation” —
South Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again
APRIL 10, 2020
Josh Smith, Sangmi Cha
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-southkorea-idUSKCN21S15X?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook
The issue with most COVID-19 tests, like the ones mentioned in South Korea, is they detect SARS-CoV2 RNA. They do not detect whether the viral particles are active or not. The issue here is whether these people are shedding active viral particles that can re-infect people. We don’t know if that is the case here from the story text. Given how infectious it is. This coronavirus will tell us in due course.
There are some viral diseases like Herpes that hide inside your body and reactivate to make you infectious. We do not know enough about the SARs-CoV2 virus to say whether that is the case here.
If the SARS-CoV2 virus is like Herpes in that once contracted, it never goes away and flares infectious several times a year.
And there is no herd immunity for some people no matter how often they are infected.
Then we will need multiple, cheap, out-patient style “cure-treatments” as well as multiple vaccines, based on co-morbidities, and possibly to account for racial differences like sickle cell blood mutations, as SARS-CoV2 may well be more a blood disease than a respiratory infection in terms of it’s killing mechanism.
See:
COVID-19: Attacks the 1-Beta Chain of Hemoglobin and Captures the Porphyrin to Inhibit Human Heme Metabolism
https://chemrxiv.org/articles/COVID-19_Disease_ORF8_and_Surface_Glycoprotein_Inhibit_Heme_Metabolism_by_Binding_to_Porphyrin/11938173
There is not enough reliable data, d*mn it!
Until we get to “Over,” our old economic world of Just-In-Time, Sole Source anywhere, but especially in China, is dead without replacement.
The world is in the same position as Germany was from August 1944 – April 1945 or Japan from August 1944 until August 1945 versus the Allied strategic bombing campaign. We have entered the world of “End Run Production“ as world wide supply chains grind to a halt from various fiddly bits of intermediate parts running out without replacement. The on-and-off hotspots world wide of COVID-19 at different times and places in the world economy is no different than WW2 strategic bombing in terms of causing random damage to the economic life support.
See also “End Run Production” here from this one volume WW2 history book The Great Crusade:
https://books.google.com/books?id=5L-bwPZK7PQC&pg=PA420&lpg=PA420&dq=%22End+Run+Production%22&source=bl&ots=kc30FQflCj&sig=ACfU3U2kmF-kTPo0Tgr2A9_ESPKpEQAEOg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjfpurOnOPoAhUKA6wKHemwBMcQ6AEwAHoECC4QKQ#v=onepage&q=%22End%20Run%20Production%22&f=false
Be it automobiles, self propelled construction equipment, jets, power plants or the latest electronic gadget, anything that has thousands of parts sourced world wide with lots of Chinese cheap/disposable sub-component content anywhere in the supply chain simply won’t be produced for the next 18 months to three years.
This “random damage to the economic life support” effect is amplified by the unwillingness of Western private industry to invest in building the capitol equipment to produced those intermediate parts. Because of the threat of China coming back with predatory pricing — using bought politicians to cover for them — means those parts won’t be built without massive cost plus contract government buy out of the investment risk like happened in the USA in the 1942 WW2 mobilization.
The story of one American n95 mask manufacturer’s experience with the Obama Administration in 2009 with the Swine flu is a case in point. The n95 mask is a 50 cent item where China pays 2 cents a mask for labor versus 10 cents a mask for American labor. When the American manufacturer geared up to replace Chinese mask production. China came back on-line and the Obama Administration refused to keep buying the American mask producer’s 8 cents more expensive mask when the Chinese masks were available.
Unlike almost 80 years ago, current Western and particularly American politicians are too corrupt to go too massive cost plus contract government buy out this private investment risk. Mainly because these political elites can’t be bothered to figure out their 10% cut. Instead we are getting more “fiscal stimulus” AKA boondoggles that the elites will saddle the rest of us with high interest payments on huge public debts.
It will take local small to mid-sized business to get the American economy going during the COVID-19 pandemic via making products and services that don’t use the intermediate products China threatens with when the pandemic ends.
My read on what comes next economically is local/distributed production with limited capitol investment that is multi-product capable. The name for that is additive manufacturing, AKA 3D Printing. Here are a couple of examples:
- The idea of 3D Printed Sand Casting Molds For Automobile Production
voxeljet enters alliance to industrialize core tooling production using 3D printing
But, like developing SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 vaccines, this new locally distributed manufacturing economy will take time. The possible opening of the American economy in May 2020 will not bring the old economy of December 2019 back.
That economy is dead. It cannot, will not, come back.
We will have to dance with both the sickness from SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 and the widening “End Run Production“ product shortages that the death of the globalist just-in-time, sole source in China economic model causes for years.
And this is a hard reality, not a fantasy, we must all face.
It has been a while since I’ve done a full update, as the media has been actually covering things like infections nation wide.
And, frankly, the “ionization layer” of “COVID-19 re-entry” has filled the bandwidth with such static of local versus national versus international stories I didn’t know where to begin.
This update is aimed mainly at the “Flubro’s’ and political fantasy thinkers about the hard health and economic realities we all face going forward.
Glad to see that you are paying attention to the economic impacts of government over-reaction — which are going to far outweigh the unfortunate accelerated deaths of some mainly old sick people.
The need to bring production back to the US is very well stated. The big obstacle will be our own Political Class, who have piled up such high regulatory burdens and litigation risks. Long before this C-19 scare, an entrepreneur in my area set about re-opening a closed-down restaurant — it took nearly two years to accomplish because of all the regulatory hoops he had to jump through. Our politicians could knock down those barriers, of course … but don’t hold your breath.
Here’s another possible outcome: when the economy is in a shambles due to the government over-reaction, with bankrupt businesses all over the place and massive unemployment, cash-rich Chinese businesses will step in and buy up what is left of US manufacturing capacity and offshore it to China — with the full support of our Political Class.
Gavin, the days of China being cash-rich are fading hourly. Their government is fast running through its several trillion dollar assets abroad buying essential imports while Chinese exports remain in the tank. Note Trent’s comments about the collapse of manufacturing which requires made-in-China components. The latter simply aren’t available because China isn’t producing them.
Worse for China, foreign companies are abandoning their factories in China while trying to set up replacement plants anywhere but China. Basically foreign demand for Chinese products is declining rapidly so China faces a future of reduced exports even when it is able to resume exports on a large scale.
“Peak China” was reached when the CV19 pandemic started. It’s all downhill from there until the pandemic is over in several years and world manufacturing/trade reaches a new equillibrium several years after that. At which point the 3D manufacturing revolution will be in full swing and local manufacturing will be cheaper than buying the same products from China due to the shipping and inventory expenses of the latter.
Here’s another possible outcome: when the economy is in a shambles due to the government over-reaction, with bankrupt businesses all over the place and massive unemployment, cash-rich Chinese businesses will step in and buy up what is left of US manufacturing capacity and offshore it to China — with the full support of our Political Class.
Yes. I don’t know how much of a threat this is. It is a concern.
On the vaccine issue, the cruise ship and the recent German study have both shown only about 15% infection rate. You could argue that this means low antibody and the patients are still infectious but that is not what is being reported.
The Guardian has its usual leftist bias. The Reason article is better.
Over the last two weeks, German virologists tested nearly 80 percent of the population of Gangelt for antibodies that indicate whether they’d been infected by the coronavirus. Around 15 percent had been infected, allowing them to calculate a COVID-19 infection fatality rate of about 0.37 percent. The researchers also concluded that people who recover from the infection are immune to reinfection, at least for a while.
I think the solution is going to be opening up many businesses , especially in areas of low incidence. Those at most risk can self sequester since most of us are retired and not threatened with bankruptcy.
There are going to be examples where that does not work well. Airlines and movie theaters come to mind. Summer is coming and many restaurants have outdoor seating.
It has always been silly to close parks and golf courses. That was political.
I appreciate this article’s argument.
The corollary of a 15% infection rate is about 99% exposure rate. There is a probability that the great majority of those that are going to get this already have.