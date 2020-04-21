25 Stories About Work – Harassing a Fortune 500 CEO
Posted by Dan from Madison on April 21st, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
A short one here.
I run a small business here in the hinterlands of this great country and many years ago I had the opportunity to poke a Fortune 500 CEO in the eye, repeatedly.
To this day I can’t remember how or why I got his personal email and cell numbers but I did. It was likely some sort of a mistake that was made at a trade show or something. The net is that I had them.
I was a distributor for one of this company’s many lines. They made some completely awful decisions that had to do with the local market. I called the CEO several times and told him that these decisions needed to be reversed, immediately, or literally 100% of their sales would go away in my markets.
Of course this is exactly what happened, and with relish, I called the CEO after their sales in my markets went to the level of zero, previously predicted, and asked him to tell me that I was right and how smart I was. I also told him what a great job his competitors were doing since we had moved away to their products in a heartbeat when the disastrous strategy was rolled out. He shouted at me and I laughed at him and asked him again to tell me how right and smart I was. He hung up on me after using some bad words. I laughed my ass off.
Eventually he got tired of my nonsense and blocked me, but it was fun since he actually took my abuse so many times (even though my “abuse” was actually the boots on the ground truth). I started out polite and respectful, but when he acted like I was just some dopey hick from the sticks that didn’t know jack, well, I was forced to taunt him several times, as Monty Python used to say.
One time back in the 70s when I had been a practice only a couple of years, our telephone service went down one weekend. I forget the details all these years later but I called their service center and got nowhere. I kept asking for a supervisor as this was a real emergency. We had patients in ICU and needed to be able to take calls.
My wife was an ICU nurse and after we were married, she told me she could not believe how many times the telephone would ring at night when I was on call.
Anyway, and I forget why, I eventually got the CEO of PacBell on the phone. Our lines got fixed and somebody in the chain of command probably got reamed out for giving me his number.
Dan’s and Mike’s stories provide significant reason to choose free enterprise over a command economy. Free enterprise proves able to accomplish correction via competition.
Roy, it’s not a “command economy” vs. “free enterprise” thing. It’s an arrogance of authority issue.
You could make a command economy work, but you’d need a set of ant-like human beings with no damn ego whatsoever, and who could communicate clearly and cogently with each other when the situation dictated. Then, the entire chain of authority would have to react reasonably and responsibly, without fear of repercussion or anyone seeking to enhance their status.
You’d need saints and angels, everywhere.
In a free market, you just need to ensure that consequence flows freely, and that the idiots like that CEO don’t get a chance to form monopolies, and then the market takes care of that whole “saints and angels” thing, because consequence will flow back up onto the idiot doing the stupid.
Command economies just eliminate the feedback loop, and that’s what kills them dead, every time. If you do the same thing to a free market economy, by imposing monopoly, the same thing happens, and for the same reason: You’ve choked out the feedback loop.
There’s no particular virtue in either approach; the virtue lies where you’re honest with yourself and the rest of the participants in the economy with you. In command economies, everything invariably becomes wrapped around the egos of the ones in command, and because they can’t admit that they’re not gods among men or ever capable of being wrong, well… Yeah. You get what you get. Free markets aren’t any more virtuous, they’re just more impersonally better at letting information flow via the salutary effects of lost market shares and the money accruing therefrom.