Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 9th, 2020
As the Deity is my witness, I swear that certain of our elected officials at the state and municipal level are holding a contest to see who can be the most petty, obnoxious, contradictory, and unreasonably dictatorial boot stamping on a human face in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus. (Yes and I will call it the Wuhan coronavirus, or maybe even the Chinese Commie Crud; I owe nothing to the Chinese Communist Party, nor do I expect to sell books in China, so bite me, Premier “Winnie the Poo” Xi, you and your running-dog lackeys in the American media.)
Lets’ see – Governor Gretchen “Karen” Witmer was making a strong showing for most of the last few weeks; stupid and illogical orders as to what was essential and what was not; yea, even to the point of roping off aisles in general-purpose stores. You could go to the store, look at the merchandise which was sitting right there, in plain sight … but because Governor “Karen” had ruled, in her inexplicable wisdom, that certain items were not essential … you could not purchase them. You could, in fact, order them through the store website … but you could not actually pick up the item and schlep it to the cashier yourself. Governor “Karen” also, in her infinite wisdom, decided that the same quarantine/isolation practices that were marginally appropriate for the Big City in her state were also appropriate for the far-distant rural counties, where one might have to actually arrange for someone with the Wuhan coronavirus to come and cough on you. Governor “Karen” also claimed to see Nazi and Confederate banners at public protests objecting to her idiotic policies. So, not only stupid and illogical … but delusional. If she was auditioning for a spot as the Dem VP-nominee, I suspect that she has bombed the audition. (But one never knows. Like idiocy, there seems to be an infinite and boundless supply of delusions of competence on the part of our current political leadership in blue states.)
Alas, there are other front-runners in the idiocy sweepstakes over this last week. Governor Cuomo, he of the great state of New York likely takes the cake, if not for his apparent nipple-piercings, than for his ukase that medical volunteers from out of state coming to New York to tend to the suffering – at their own expense and unpaid by the health panjandrums in New York – let it be known that New York felt entitled a share of whatever they had been earning at their regular jobs. For grasping ungraciousness that rivals the unwelcome mat put out for the Samaritan’s Purse emergency portable hospital in Central Park. I have never expected much from Mayor “Kaiser Wilhelm” de Blasio, so I don’t feel particularly disappointed in his assorted coronavirus bungling – to include failing to consider the subway system as a super-spreader of the Wuhan Crud until fairly late in the game. Garbage mayor in, garbage city out. I know that there simply must be some sensible voters in New York who do not deserve the dysfunctional hell which “Kaiser Wilhelm” has inflicted on New Yorkers … but really. Y’all voted in Rudy Giuliani once upon a time. Pull up your socks and do it again.
As for my own dear state of Texas … While Governor Abbott appeared so far to be reasonably on the ball with regard to lockdown conditions in Texas generally, certain other local officials have come off not looking so good; notably Judge Eric Moye, who might have been within the letter of the law in convicting Shelly Luther of violating the law in opening her beauty salon ahead of time, but was definitely pushing the limits in demanding that she apologize and grovel, or else. And speaking of the full weight of the law – the Ector County sheriff’s deputies certainly don’t look any better than Judge Moye, prompting all kinds of vicious reference about doughnuts, and out of shape officers with delusions of military adequacy. Since businesses like salons, bars, small retail and all the rest are supposed to be opening over the next few weeks, authorities like … Judge Moye, and the Ector County sheriff’s department have not done themselves any good long-term by being such “respect mah authoriteh!” hard-liners about it all. Neither have governors like Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom of California, in continuing to rigidly enforce the lock-down in view of developing information on exactly the Chinese Commie Crud spreads. Interesting and reassuring that citizens are increasingly inclined to defy such lock-down orders, even as certain authoritarians become ever shriller and more insistent on being obeyed. Discuss as you will.
That judge did accomplish one good thing. The lady that he jailed ended up with a half million dollars in a GoFundMe account.
I read that the Lt Gov made a TV appearance where he mentioned that Judge Moye is up for re-election this fall.
The sheriff deputies provided a lot of light entertainment. “Light” being the humor, not the size of them.
I went to the barber shop today and was #51. I told the barber to “take a month’s worth off.”
Governor “Karen” also claimed to see Nazi and Confederate banners at public protests objecting to her idiotic policies.
As long as we’re making up stuff, can we assert that there were hammer and sickle banners at public demonstration in support of her idiotic policies?
I have been strongly reminded what a generally sensible state NH is. We have an excellent, calm governor, Chris Sununu (son of the older John Sununu and brother of former Senator Sununu, both excellent as well), and our law-enforcement officers do not seem to be generally overbearing, though there are of course exceptions.
I suppose out of fifty states we are always going to find a few examples of people getting impressed with themselves, but as with stories about the idiocy of college administrators, each story is not so much that infuriating as it is infuriating to keep hearing the sheer volume of them. We expect the republic to weather a few knuckleheads. Multiple knuckleheads signals that something deeper is happening.
Studying the behavior of my fellow citizens — most of them stop at Stop lights; very few of them pay much attention to speed limits, especially outside cities. Stop lights make sense — everyone can see the benefit of orderly traffic patterns. Speed limits often make no sense whatsoever. Most of us do what makes sense, regardless of what “Authority” says.
From this, one can hypothesize that respect for “Authority” has been growing tenuous for years as “Authority” tried to become more & more dictatorial. Good Lefties who once called for keeping the government out of the bedroom now demand that the government sits in the bathroom (low flow toilets) and in the kitchen (dishwasher powders that do not clean). And the more that the new generation of Lefties want to extend their control, the less respect for “Authority” remains. All that is left for “Authority” is enforcement.
Not to worry. Real money for governments is running out, and a quick glance at Zimbabwe shows where the Best & Brightest are heading with their “Quantitative Easing”. Politicians ability to control what happens through enforcement will break down once pay checks for police officers and judges and prison guards stop arriving regularly.
Today must be similar to what it was like to live in the 1930s. Anyone with eyes in his head then could see that disaster was looming, but the Political Class staggered on regardless.