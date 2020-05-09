 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Respecting Authority

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 9th, 2020 (All posts by )

    As the Deity is my witness, I swear that certain of our elected officials at the state and municipal level are holding a contest to see who can be the most petty, obnoxious, contradictory, and unreasonably dictatorial boot stamping on a human face in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus. (Yes and I will call it the Wuhan coronavirus, or maybe even the Chinese Commie Crud; I owe nothing to the Chinese Communist Party, nor do I expect to sell books in China, so bite me, Premier “Winnie the Poo” Xi, you and your running-dog lackeys in the American media.)

    Lets’ see – Governor Gretchen “Karen” Witmer was making a strong showing for most of the last few weeks; stupid and illogical orders as to what was essential and what was not; yea, even to the point of roping off aisles in general-purpose stores. You could go to the store, look at the merchandise which was sitting right there, in plain sight … but because Governor “Karen” had ruled, in her inexplicable wisdom, that certain items were not essential … you could not purchase them. You could, in fact, order them through the store website … but you could not actually pick up the item and schlep it to the cashier yourself. Governor “Karen” also, in her infinite wisdom, decided that the same quarantine/isolation practices that were marginally appropriate for the Big City in her state were also appropriate for the far-distant rural counties, where one might have to actually arrange for someone with the Wuhan coronavirus to come and cough on you. Governor “Karen” also claimed to see Nazi and Confederate banners at public protests objecting to her idiotic policies. So, not only stupid and illogical … but delusional. If she was auditioning for a spot as the Dem VP-nominee, I suspect that she has bombed the audition. (But one never knows. Like idiocy, there seems to be an infinite and boundless supply of delusions of competence on the part of our current political leadership in blue states.)

    Alas, there are other front-runners in the idiocy sweepstakes over this last week. Governor Cuomo, he of the great state of New York likely takes the cake, if not for his apparent nipple-piercings, than for his ukase that medical volunteers from out of state coming to New York to tend to the suffering – at their own expense and unpaid by the health panjandrums in New York – let it be known that New York felt entitled a share of whatever they had been earning at their regular jobs. For grasping ungraciousness that rivals the unwelcome mat put out for the Samaritan’s Purse emergency portable hospital in Central Park. I have never expected much from Mayor “Kaiser Wilhelm” de Blasio, so I don’t feel particularly disappointed in his assorted coronavirus bungling – to include failing to consider the subway system as a super-spreader of the Wuhan Crud until fairly late in the game. Garbage mayor in, garbage city out. I know that there simply must be some sensible voters in New York who do not deserve the dysfunctional hell which “Kaiser Wilhelm” has inflicted on New Yorkers … but really. Y’all voted in Rudy Giuliani once upon a time. Pull up your socks and do it again.

    As for my own dear state of Texas … While Governor Abbott appeared so far to be reasonably on the ball with regard to lockdown conditions in Texas generally, certain other local officials have come off not looking so good; notably Judge Eric Moye, who might have been within the letter of the law in convicting Shelly Luther of violating the law in opening her beauty salon ahead of time, but was definitely pushing the limits in demanding that she apologize and grovel, or else. And speaking of the full weight of the law – the Ector County sheriff’s deputies certainly don’t look any better than Judge Moye, prompting all kinds of vicious reference about doughnuts, and out of shape officers with delusions of military adequacy. Since businesses like salons, bars, small retail and all the rest are supposed to be opening over the next few weeks, authorities like … Judge Moye, and the Ector County sheriff’s department have not done themselves any good long-term by being such “respect mah authoriteh!” hard-liners about it all. Neither have governors like Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom of California, in continuing to rigidly enforce the lock-down in view of developing information on exactly the Chinese Commie Crud spreads. Interesting and reassuring that citizens are increasingly inclined to defy such lock-down orders, even as certain authoritarians become ever shriller and more insistent on being obeyed. Discuss as you will.

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 3:28 pm and is filed under Americas, Business, Civil Society, COVID-19. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “Respecting Authority”

    1. Mike K Says:
      May 9th, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      That judge did accomplish one good thing. The lady that he jailed ended up with a half million dollars in a GoFundMe account.

      I read that the Lt Gov made a TV appearance where he mentioned that Judge Moye is up for re-election this fall.

      The sheriff deputies provided a lot of light entertainment. “Light” being the humor, not the size of them.

      I went to the barber shop today and was #51. I told the barber to “take a month’s worth off.”

    2. Jay Guevara Says:
      May 9th, 2020 at 4:29 pm

      Governor “Karen” also claimed to see Nazi and Confederate banners at public protests objecting to her idiotic policies.

      As long as we’re making up stuff, can we assert that there were hammer and sickle banners at public demonstration in support of her idiotic policies?

    3. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      May 9th, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      I have been strongly reminded what a generally sensible state NH is. We have an excellent, calm governor, Chris Sununu (son of the older John Sununu and brother of former Senator Sununu, both excellent as well), and our law-enforcement officers do not seem to be generally overbearing, though there are of course exceptions.

      I suppose out of fifty states we are always going to find a few examples of people getting impressed with themselves, but as with stories about the idiocy of college administrators, each story is not so much that infuriating as it is infuriating to keep hearing the sheer volume of them. We expect the republic to weather a few knuckleheads. Multiple knuckleheads signals that something deeper is happening.

    4. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      May 9th, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      Studying the behavior of my fellow citizens — most of them stop at Stop lights; very few of them pay much attention to speed limits, especially outside cities. Stop lights make sense — everyone can see the benefit of orderly traffic patterns. Speed limits often make no sense whatsoever. Most of us do what makes sense, regardless of what “Authority” says.

      From this, one can hypothesize that respect for “Authority” has been growing tenuous for years as “Authority” tried to become more & more dictatorial. Good Lefties who once called for keeping the government out of the bedroom now demand that the government sits in the bathroom (low flow toilets) and in the kitchen (dishwasher powders that do not clean). And the more that the new generation of Lefties want to extend their control, the less respect for “Authority” remains. All that is left for “Authority” is enforcement.

      Not to worry. Real money for governments is running out, and a quick glance at Zimbabwe shows where the Best & Brightest are heading with their “Quantitative Easing”. Politicians ability to control what happens through enforcement will break down once pay checks for police officers and judges and prison guards stop arriving regularly.

      Today must be similar to what it was like to live in the 1930s. Anyone with eyes in his head then could see that disaster was looming, but the Political Class staggered on regardless.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     