Do the Lord Chancellor and the Archbishop Approve?
Posted by David Foster on May 28th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
YouTube is run by a woman named Susan Wojcicki. She has indicated that videos peddling fake or unproven coronavirus remedies will be banned, and also suggested that video that “goes against” WHO guidance on the pandemic will be blocked.
So Ms Wojcicki has established WHO as the ultimate worldwide authority on Covid-19, the imprimatur of said authority being required for dissemination of any relevant information or opinions within Wojcicki’s domains. One might remind her that on January 23 of this year, WHO decided not to declare that Covid-19 was a global health emergency…hence, had Wojcicki’s present rule been in effect then, any videos asserting that C-19 was, in fact, such an emergency would have been taken down!
What is the thinking behind this sort of efforts to clamp down on information flow? One can certainly understand and sympathize with a desire to avoid the dissemination of quack cures. But how does this morph into a justification for shutting down discussion of causes, risk levels, and public-policy responses to the epidemic?
If I try to take as sympathetic a view as possible to Ms Wojcicki and those like her, I might view their actions as being motivated by a feeling of responsibility for consumer protection. But Americans are more that just consumers: we are also (and much more importantly) citizens, participants in the public dialog and political process. (And an interesting argument has been made that in the American system, citizens are officers of the state.) And citizens, in order to fulfill their public responsibilities, need unfettered access to information and discussion.
In the case of Twitter’s ‘fact checking’ of President Trump’s tweet about vote-by-mail, I’d say that the raw political bias is pretty evident. Is vote-by-mail more susceptible to fraud than is conventional voting? Considerable evidence can be amassed to suggest that it is indeed so susceptible, counter-evidence and arguments can also be presented. It is a legitimate topic for public discussion, yet Twitter chooses to treat is as if it is a matter of absolute black-and-white truth-versus-falsity on which they have to weight in, as if it were a question of the spherical vs flat shape of the earth or the value of the acceleration of gravity. (Although I see there are some flat-earth tweets up on Twitter right now.) And I haven’t seen any Twitter fact-checking of the feed from the People’s Daily of China, or the official Twitter account of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran…or, for that matter, of the statements of Joe Biden.
We are reaching a state at which the ability to publish information and have it reach certain very large audiences is dependent on the approval of certain individuals as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook…somewhat similar to the way in which publication of a book in England, prior to 1692, required the imprimatur of the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of Canterbury, or one of certain other specified officials. The analogy is not perfect, of course, and it will be argued that it isn’t very relevant at all, because today, if Twitter won’t distribute your content, you can always try Facebook, and if that doesn’t work either, there’s always Gab or other relatively-minor platforms, or you can just put up your own website or blog…or start your own social media platform. But, still, a very small number of entities and their officials are exercising a very high degree of control over information flow in America today.
What, if anything, can/should be done about this situation? One argument is that nothing can be or needs to be done that Twitter etc are private property, and if they discriminate excessively, other platforms will supplant them. Another argument is that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act should be modified/limited…this is the provision which insulates on-line service providers such as social media companies—not only pure internet service providers or hosting companies—from certain forms of liability which are applicable to traditional publishers. This is the direction in which President Trump’s thinking seems to be going.
There is also an interesting ‘public square’ argument which has been made, specifically by Prager University in connection with the ‘restricted’ status assigned to its videos by YouTube. This is based on a 1945 Supreme Court decision in the case of Marsh v Alabama, in which the court ruled that Gulf Shipbuilding Company could not prohibit a Jehovah’s Witness from distributing literature in the the town of Chickasaw, Alabama, even though that town was Gulf Shipbuilding’s private property. The argument is that the precedent also applies to on-line communities, even though these do not involve physical presence…this argument was rejected, though, by both the district court and the Ninth Circuit…not sure whether there will be an appeal to the Supremes. (The Federalist has proposed that social media companies could be required to provide specific ‘due process’ protections for content creators, in exchange for retaining their Section 230 immunities.)
So what are your thoughts on this topic?
May 28th, 2020 at 2:50 pm
Any discussion of Section 230 needs to mention the case Stratton Oakmont Inc vs Prodigy Service Co., which provided part of the rationale for that 1996 legislation.
In October 1994, an unidentified user of Prodigy’s ‘Money Talk’ bulletin board asserted that Stratton Oakmont and its president committed fraudulent acts in connection with an initial public offering. Stratton sued Prodigy, as well as the unidentified user, and argued that Prodigy was acting as a publisher. Prodigy claimed it was not liable, based on the precedent of an earlier case, Cubby v CompuServe Inc.
The Stratton court held that Prodigy was liable as the publisher of the content created by its users because it exercised editorial control over the messages on their bulletin boards in three ways: 1) by posting Content Guidelines for users, 2) by enforcing those guidelines with “Board Leaders”, and 3) by utilizing screening software designed to remove offensive language. The court’s general argument for holding Prodigy liable, in the face of the CompuServe case, was that “Prodigy’s conscious choice, to gain the benefits of editorial control, has opened it up to a greater liability (than) CompuServe and other computer networks that make no such choice.”
(A nonvirtual-world analogy for this case might be a job printer which normally prints whatever its customers might request, but occasionally refuses certain jobs on grounds of offensive language, etc…not sure whether there have been any such actual cases.) In any event, the Stratton case outcome was intimidating to online service providers, suggesting that any discretion whatsoever as to customers/content could get them sued for a lot of money…the cloud was removed by Section 230, passed in 1996.
May 28th, 2020 at 4:01 pm
But the general pre-§ 230 tradition was that platforms were entities that didn’t screen the material posted on them, and indeed were generally (except in Lunney) legally forbidden from screening such materials. Phone companies are common carriers. Cities are generally barred by the First Amendment from controlling what demonstrators said. Federal law requires broadcasters to carry candidate ads unedited.
Does that “fact check” amount to editing ?
How about this ?
Between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots remain unaccounted for, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The missing ballots amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail.
States and local authorities simply have no idea what happened to these ballots since they were mailed – and the figure of 28 million missing ballots is likely even higher because some areas in the country, notably Chicago, did not respond to the federal agency’s survey questions. This figure does not include ballots that were spoiled, undeliverable, or came back for any reason.
I think they might just have bought “a pup,” as the English say.
May 28th, 2020 at 4:22 pm
The Volokh post that Mike linked above is very useful; recommended reading for all interesting in this subject.
We need to be very careful that we don’t implement a cure which is worse than the disease. If Chicago Boyz (for example) were to become liable for user comments, then that would probably be the end of the comments section; if the hosting provider were to become liable for all blog content hosted, that would probably be the end of all blogs except for a few carefully-vetted ones and those able/willing to self-host.
Here’s Trump’s draft executive order, which I haven’t yet reviewed in any depth:
May 28th, 2020 at 5:00 pm
So if Congress created these current internet monsters with Section 230, the solution is that when platforms reach a certain size they need to be recognized for what they are, and that is monopolies. If Twitter really is a modern day version of the phone company then they need to be broken up like the phone company.
Split the company into a content spinoff and a platform spinoff. Allow regional varieties and rivals to piggyback on their platform and share it with the content company in order to introduce competition, innovation, and a balance of power. Jack Dorsey will probably become even richer than he is now, and he’ll have more time for meditating on his favorite rock in Burma.
May 28th, 2020 at 5:09 pm
The White House, via the new spokeslady, is hitting back hard.
“It’s aimed at the movie ‘Unplanned’ as Twitter suspended their accounts and came up with an excuse in the aftermath. Just another example, that liberals are allowed to incite violence against the Covington kids who were in the end proven right, and their video was taken out of context and yet these individuals were allowed by Twitter to incite violence. It’s very disturbing,” she added.
Sounds like war to me. Maybe that Scarborough tweet was bait. If so, it seems to have worked.
I assume this is a spoiling attack, as Napoleon would put it. Still plenty of time before November.
May 28th, 2020 at 5:24 pm
Specifically regarding vote-by-mail and fraud: one point that hasn’t been addressed much is that of *voter intimidation*. When voting is done at home and by mail, the more thuggish/obnoxious of the spouses may be able to pressure the other into voting in a way (s)he wouldn’t have done in the privacy of a voting booth. Similarly, a ‘helpful’ minister or ‘activist’ might stop by and, while helping, observe that the voting is done ‘correctly.’