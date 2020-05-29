Hitting a Limit
Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 29th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
I’ve always considered myself to be a fairly tolerant person; my name isn’t Karen and I don’t feel any particular need to speak to the manager. In this I take after the maternal grandmother; the one who never made scenes upon receiving bad or abusive customer service. The paternal grandmother would and did, although in Granny Dodie’s defense, she didn’t take umbrage over small and inadvertent offenses and usually got some kind of satisfaction or apology from indulging in recreational Karenism. Granny Jessie would gather up her dignity, depart the scene of the offense quietly … and then never, ever return. No threats, no other complaint, no talk with the manager. Granny Jessie was just gone and relentless in determination to never darken that door again.
So it is with me now, and the thrice-accursed New York Times, which for reasons unfathomable to me is a big media deal, nationwide. I can only conclude that it is a big freaking deal media-wise because it’s published in a major city, and the people who live there have an excellent conceit of themselves, since the city is a locus for fashion, media, entertainment, arts, culture, finance and all the rest of it. Big national presence, cachet for aspiring reporters, the glamour and prestige of working for a major national – even THE national newspaper. As such it was hard to avoid. When the New York Times deigned to cover an event, national or international, they were the Bigfoot. Their very presence made a story a big story, bigger by their presence. And now and again their reporters did stumble upon something interesting, amusing, insightful and linkworthy, so it was worth it to me now and again to read something from the Times website.
But no more. They were on very thin ice with me when it came to the disgraceful 1619 Project, and now with a final obscenity last weekend – Memorial Day weekend – with an editorial positing that the US military celebrates white supremacy through the names of a handful of Army bases – posts and forts which happened to be named for local military leaders who served the in the short-lived Confederacy. That’s it for the Times and I. Done, finished, not another link or a read. Never mind that the US military was desegregated in the Truman administration, never mind that such bases, posts and forts were named sometime during the century before the last, most always as a gesture of reconciliation after a blood-soaked civil war which tore the nation into two ragged parts, never mind that the US military generally tries for color-blindness in conferring promotion, never mind that it is, more than just about every other American establishment, an organization where black is the boss of white just about as often as white is the boss of black. I’m done with these historically ignorant, racist fools. It’s almost as if they want to see another civil war.
I had a kind of reader account with them until this week. I was notified every day by email of stories of potential interest. I tagged their email as spam.
Speaking of news orgs losing credibility, the MSNBC reporter doing a live standup in front of a building on fire in Minneapolis and insisting that the protests were “mostly peaceful” and some fires “had started,” must be another nail in the coffin of national news organization credibility. It’s as if the fire burning the building behind him had just sort of spontaneously generated, all by it’s little old self. For the second time this week, life imitates the movie Animal House. (The first time being when Joe Biden mixed up D-Day and Pearl Harbor.)
Oh, never mind – they’re on a roll. Discuss as you wish.
May 29th, 2020 at 5:14 pm
My wife has mild Karen tendencies as she will get on her high horse if someone is dissing her.
Generally, she is pretty benign.
Minneapolis is getting a full dose of identity politics, “Good and Hard” as HL Mencken put it.
Now, there is video of an obvious ANTIFA thug, equipped with gas mask for tear gas, who Former Nation of Islam Minnesota AG Keith Ellison has described as a policeman agent provocateur.
Ellison is also co-chair of the DNC. Bringing you identify politics DNC style.
May 29th, 2020 at 5:20 pm
Step back and examine what the media is doing, and you’ll see an awful lot of correlation between their current work product and the classic hallmarks of a Soviet-style dezinformatsiya operation. It has all the textbook features, spread across the entire media spectrum.
The really amazing thing is, however, that I don’t think it is sourced in quite the same way similar Soviet operations were–There is no central organ developing and putting this crap out. Instead, it is all derived from a common media culture that has been developed and disseminated in our own universities and colleges, starting back in the 1960s when they “professionalized” journalism. What it is now is a perfect example of groupthink that has taken over an entire profession which effectively controls the majority of a major part of our economy and public intellectual commons. You can hardly find a dissenting voice in it all, anywhere–Even the supposed “conservative” Fox News picks and chooses the subjects it covers with the same sort of framing and mindset as MSNBC or any of the other left-wing “outlets”. What few dissenting voices there are out there become merely symbolic vestiges without real influence, kept around mainly to make things look “fair and balanced”.
The entire media market is committing suicide as we watch–Broadcast TV is dying, with more and more people “cutting the cable”. Where this ends, I don’t know–But, I do know that there will be repercussions for the left-wing Gramscian takeover they’ve attempted to put over on the rest of us. The actual casualty for this long-running caper won’t be what they think it will be, however–It’s more likely to be our national identity and sense of common purpose that die, along with the entire cultural media base they meant to use. They’re essentially killing what they meant to take over and use as a powerbase, failing to recognize the reality of the matter.
May 29th, 2020 at 5:43 pm
There is no central organ developing and putting this crap out.
Don’t be too sure.
THis is 7 years old but probably still the same people.
I doubt that there is any conservative organization that can boast a remotely comparable list of corporate supporters. CAP’s disclosure is a timely reminder that large corporations are not, in general, supporters of free enterprise. Many of them love to partner with government to suppress innovation and competition. Koch Industries stands alone, as far as I know, as a relatively large company that actually supports free enterprise as a matter of principle. Which is why corporatist America, through disreputable organizations like the Center for American Progress, has waged unremitting warfare against Koch.
Koch brother (one died) is now partnering with George Soros,.
May 29th, 2020 at 6:20 pm
Indeed, Kirk – it’s perhaps not formally organized, via the new version of JournoList … but it’s like spirits cooperating in a common cause.
And much good will that do them, in the long run. The ‘cutting the cable’ discussion was interesting, in that I did that some time ago. We bought Roku boxes and went to a couple of streaming services in about 2012 or 2013, and have never been more pleased at what was available for a pittance of what I was paying for cable.