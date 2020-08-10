Reason #564 To Be Glad …
Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 10th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
…That I am my own independent publisher, with the Tiny Publishing Bidness, and only wasted a couple of months and a lot of postage, in 2007 or so, trying to get an agent interested in my first two novels. Because that was the way to break into traditional publishing; get an agent, who would present your work to the traditional publishing houses. Another book blogger at the time advised trying it for a year, and then going independent, as there were sufficient small companies doing publish-on-demand, some of them for rather reasonable fees. I did have an interested agent in New York, who was referred to me by another milblogger back then, and although the agent reluctantly declined to offer me his services, he was jolly complimentary and encouraging, and provided some good insights. One of the unspoken insights that I took away from this exchange, and drew from all the other letters saying “Thanks, but no thanks” from various literary agencies was that it was all a terribly insular world, the world of the established agencies and big publishers, all of whom seemed to be based in about half a square mile of real estate in New York. This impression was reinforced by later interactions with members of the on-line author support group that I was a part of, many of who were drop-outs of one sort or another (mostly editorial, graphic design, public relations, et cetera) from that milieu. They all knew very well that the establishment publishing world was flailing, shedding mid-list authors and editors, farming out the slush piles of unsolicited manuscripts to the agencies. Later on, I started following Sarah Hoyt, originally trad-pubbed and who wrote now and again of the stifling conformity among those in the traditionally-published world. Her experience was mostly in the science fiction genre – but over and over again, one got the very clear message; that only certain opinions and world-views among authors or prospective authors were permitted. There might not have been an organized effort to blacklist those who did not conform, and to sabotage their books, but as far as the overall effect on conservative-leaning or anti-wokerati writers, there just might as well have been the literary equivalent of “JournoList” in play.
I ran across links on Ace of Spades a couple of days ago; links to a two-part post (here and here) suggesting that there is, seriously, such a malevolently organized effort in the world of comics; a coterie of mostly female insiders doing their best to eliminate mostly men whose jobs they want. (Appalling, if true.) I do not know enough about that genre to even be familiar with the names peppered throughout the linked posts (since I stopped paying attention to comic books or ‘graphic novels’ sometime in middle school) but such is a significant market, and one which seems to be devolving at speed, just like establishment publishing, the broadcast and cable industry, professional sports and movie production, through a combination of malice and incompetence. Tossing this out there for discussion. Insights are appreciated in the comments.
August 10th, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Anything the Far Lefties get their hands on turns to dust. Publishing, for sure. Also the New York Times, Atlantic Monthly, TV news, BBC, Church of England, Catholic Church, Smithsonian Institution, Boy Scouts — the examples are legion. The Lefties win, but always at the cost of destroying the business model. They lose much of the former audience.
In principle, in a market-driven economy, Far Lefties thus should represent easy pickings for smart competitors who could pick up that lost audience. President Trump’s end run round the Far Left media through his use of Twitter is one example. There ought to be many other examples, but somehow or other, the under-served potential audience generally remains under-served. This kind of unstable situation will not last forever — but it could outlive all of us.
The drastically lowered costs of self-publishing (what used to be called ‘Vanity Publishing’) creates a great opportunity. The missing piece is an effective affordable way of letting the world know those books are available — say, an NYT Review of Books for the self-publishing/small publisher world. That in itself is another business opportunity. Where are the entrepreneurs to take advantage of it?
August 10th, 2020 at 4:51 pm
The insularity isn’t just political. My first agent once called to say that she was going to be in Dallas for the day, and would I like to do lunch? I explained politely that Texas is a rather large state.
August 10th, 2020 at 5:04 pm
Sigh. I lament the loss of The Atlantic to the lefty mob. Read it for years, decades, even – since Mom had a subscription, and I took up one for myself. Their last responsible editor got killed in a road accident in the Gulf War.
There have been any number of attempts at doing a NYT best seller thing… for myself as an indy, the best thing for indy authors is the Ace of Spades HQ Sunday Morning book thread. Lots of obstreperous authors and chat about interesting books. Just about everything that I have bought, over the last couple of years is something that I saw discussed and/or recommended on the AOS book thread.