    Worthwhile Watching

    Posted by David Foster on October 14th, 2020 (All posts by )

    A thoughtful video in which a young woman (who first worked as a teacher and later as a nurse) explains her reasons for walking away from the Democratic Party. Long, but interesting.

    1.4 million views and 32,000 subscribers so far.

     

    1. Jay Guevara Says:
      October 14th, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      ” … I know how people feel about conservatives …”

      “… I didn’t want to think that they would be feeling that way about me.”

      Therein lies the motivation and the point of leftists vilifying conservatives: to keep their sheeple in line, for fear of being ostracized.

      It also makes clear why a lot of white women subscribe to leftist thinking. It takes nerve to buck social pressure, and white women are generally very social creatures.

    2. Jay Guevara Says:
      October 14th, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      OK, I just got back and finished watching this whole cri de coeur.

      This gal is very impressive; she’s clearly very bright and exceptionally articulate. It’s disturbing that someone this bright could be buffaloed so thoroughly for so long.

      I remember with stark clarity my own “road to Damascus” moment. I’d just arrived in Berkeley to begin grad school as a young “right on” fashionably left college student. For the first three months I felt increasing philosophical tension, owing to the dissonance between the paradise the left had promised if they ran things, and the train wreck that was Berkeley, where they did run things. I was walking across Sproul Plaza, past all of the various leftist tables and signs, when it hit me with almost physical force: all this leftist stuff was rubbish. An enormous weight fell from my shoulders as the philosophical tension was instantly resolved.

      Returning to the video, I’m not sure that she’s through with her evolution, because she doesn’t give any indication that she’s figured out that the purpose of the SJW/ BLM/ woke garbage is to destroy our society as a prerequisite to replacing it with a Marxist one. In the years I spent at Berkeley I became only too familiar with the thought patterns and speech of the hard left, which made it easy to see the purpose of the woke nonsense.

