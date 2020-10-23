 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    History Friday: The Princess Who Went Her Own Way

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on October 23rd, 2020 (All posts by )

    (History Friday is back – this is part one, of two.)

    She wasn’t actually a princess, through it is the usual understanding that the sons and daughters of a ruling monarch are princes and princesses. But they did things differently in Russia; up until the Russian Revolution, the legitimate offspring of the Tsar were grand dukes or grand duchesses, born to the purple and far outranking mere princes and princesses, who seem to have been, in the Russian scheme of things, merely mid-ranked nobility.

    This grand duchess was named Olga; the youngest of five children of Tsar Alexander III and his wife, the Tsarina Maria Feodorovna, originally Princess Dagmar, daughter of King Christian IX of Denmark. (Her older sister Alix was married to Albert, Prince of Wales.) Born in June, 1882, the infant Olga was not in the most robust of health. Her father as the Tsar of all Russians, and her mother being a veritable whirlwind when it came to duties social and administrative, Olga and her next-oldest brother Michael were raised day to day by governesses and tutors, as was customary for the upper classes. They had a comfortable, but rather Spartan lifestyle at Gatchina, the country palace of the Romanovs. She and her brother slept on plain cots, ate porridge for breakfast, bathed in cold water, rarely saw other children and had daily lessons – and private time for walks in the nearby woods with their formidable father. Olga excelled at painting and sketching – and in fact, for the remainder of her life, most always had a paintbrush in her hand, and as an adult earned a modest living from her watercolors. (a selection of her watercolors is here)

    From all reports, including Olga’s own words, the three were very close; Olga adored her father, who always had time for her and Michael, and she was his favorite child. (Her relationship with her mother was formal – civil, but rather distant.) Tsar Alexander died suddenly when she was twelve – and she was devastated with grief. Olga’s oldest brother became Tsar Nicholas II. It was suspected by many at the time that Nicholas was not ready to assume the crushing responsibilities of that high office and was temperamentally unsuited for it in any case. This suspicion proved tragically accurate, but it took more than twenty years to play out.

    At the age of 19, Olga married a distant cousin; a union which came as a surprise to all; Duke Peter Alexandrovich of Oldenburg was thirty-three, an inveterate gambler, a hypochondriac, and famously uninterested in romancing women. He may have been pushed into proposing by his ambitious family. Possibly Olga agreed to marriage in order to escape from the authority of her mother and avoid marriage to a noble or royal foreigner – which would mean leaving Russia. In any case, the marriage was never consummated. Following a honeymoon in the South of France and Italy, they moved into a palace in St. Petersburg, a stately home gifted to them by Nicholas II. Duke Peter and Duchess Olga maintained separate bedrooms at either end of the 200-room palace, although they maintained a courteous front in public and perhaps in private as well.

    At a military review in 1903, Olga’s brother Michael introduced her to an officer in the Blue Cuirassier regiment, a regiment of which the Grand Duke Michael was the honorary commander.  Captain Nicolai Kulikovsky was from a landowning Russian-Moldavian family with a tradition of military service (a grandfather had been a general in the Napoleonic wars). Some stories have it that Olga saw Captain Kulikovsky at a military review and importuned her brother to arrange it so that they were seated close to each other at a social function shortly thereafter. Soon after the meeting, she asked her husband for a divorce – a request which was refused. Duke Peter (who did have military duties of a cursory sort) did offer to reconsider the question of divorce after a period of seven years and generously made Captain Kulikovsky his aide-de-camp, which permitted him to move into their residence in St. Petersburg.

    For a relatively sheltered, but not unintelligent daughter of royalty in the late 19th and early 20th century, Olga Alexandrova had quietly managed to get things her way; not a hundred percent, but still – close enough to it. For the next ten years, she and her husband got along; Duke Peter had a two-year long military assignment to the royal complex at Tsarskoye Selo, where Nicholas II and his Tsarina Alexandra lived with their growing family. Olga was a doting aunt to her four nieces. There was talk among society regarding her closeness to Captain Kulikovsky, based on nothing much more than occasionally being seen out and about together, and even daringly holding hands. As far as sexual scandal in high circles went, that was small beer.

    And then – historical events intervened; a world war, which went badly for Russia, and then the Red revolution, which in the long run proved even more disastrous. When the war began, Captain, now Colonel Kulikovsky went to the southwestern front as was only expected – and Olga Alexandrovna followed … as a battlefront nurse in an understaffed Red Cross hospital, which was not … well, not entirely. It was expected for the women of the imperial family to take such an interest. The Tsarina Alexandra and her two oldest daughters also volunteered as nurses, although somewhat farther from the front.

    After living apart from her husband for two years, the matter of a divorce was settled for Olga Alexandrovna and Duke Peter. Tsar Nicholas annulled the marriage in 1916, allowing Olga to finally marry her gallant Kulikovsky – a private wedding at a church in Kiev late in 1916, a wedding attended only by her mother, her older sister’s husband, four officer friends of the groom and two nurses from Olga’s hospital. This was her chance at something like a normal, settled married life, to include children. Olga became pregnant almost at once – just as the outer world around the Romanovs collapsed. Her brother Nicholas abdicated. He and his family and reduced household were under house arrest, first at one of their palaces, and then – ominously – to close confinement in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg. Other members of the extended family were luckier.

    (To be continued)

     

    This entry was posted on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 1:54 pm and is filed under Arts & Letters, Deep Thoughts, Diversions, Europe, History. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     