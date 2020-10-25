Is Free Speech Too Exhausting?
Posted by David Foster on October 25th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
A group of Duke Law students, demanding the disinvitation of visiting speaker, used the phrase ‘we are tired.’ Jonathan Turley remarks:
Those three words sum up a great deal of the anti-free speech movement growing on our campuses. Students and faculty have grown tired of free speech. Opposing views are now treated as threats and intolerable for students.
It does seem that a lot of people these days–especially, perhaps, people of college age–find it incredibly wearying and even threatening to be presented with any views that contradict their own. Reading the above, I was immediately reminded of a remark that a young woman made (to writer Ida Wylie) during the Nazi era:
We Germans are so happy. We are free from freedom”
There definitely seems to be a reaction against free expression going on in America today…how strong it is and how deep it goes remains to be seen. But as one indicator, a survey by YouGov shows that 43% of those who identify as Liberals favor firing an executive who *privately* donated money to Trump, and 22% of those who identify as Conservatives favor firing an executive who privately donated to Biden…the numbers are 50% and 36% for *strong* liberals and conservatives respectively.
What are the causes for the apparently-growing hostility toward free speech in the US? Part of it, perhaps, is a hankering for security. David Brooks suggests that:
The values of the Millennial and Gen Z generations that will dominate in the years ahead are the opposite of Boomer values: not liberation, but security; not freedom, but equality; not individualism, but the safety of the collective; not sink-or-swim meritocracy, but promotion on the basis of social justice…Distrustful people try to make themselves invulnerable, armour themselves up in a sour attempt to feel safe… start to see threats that aren’t there.
I’m not generally much of a fan of Brooks’ analyses and conclusion, but even a stopped (analog) clock is right twice a day. Perhaps he has a valid point here?
Another factor, I suspect, is changes in family structure. Kids who are put in a day-care situation at a very early age may develop a lifelong or at least long-term tendency to identify with the group…whatever that group might be…more than those who are raised in a traditional family situation, and especially so if there is only one parent in the home. As one data point, here’s an interesting article by someone who was raised in a collective situation in an early Israeli kibbutz.
And perhaps the threats and realities of Islamic terrorism have also had an influence…for 20 years now, there has been a constant (if low-level) sense that ‘if you say anything that the radical Islamists don’t like, they may kill you.’ Has this led to a habit of speech-guarding that has been generalized into many aspects of life?
October 25th, 2020 at 12:03 pm
Brooks is correct, but you are even more correct in your additions.
We forget that the generations after us were socialised differently. In particular, those of us who did raise our children with two parents and little or no day care often overlook that this was not universal for those who came after. We see their lives as a continuity with past generations. Their peers were severed from that continuity, and it has a cumulative effect.
October 25th, 2020 at 12:07 pm
Why wouldn’t they want crowd security? We have coddled them from birth to their 20’s, and never gave them the chance to take a risk. Consequently they now “feel” a conflicting opinion is tantamount to an actual assault.
How many kids ever get to play outside till dark anymore?
Ride a bike without a helmet? Drink out of a hose? Insert old guy examples by the lot. People don’t have the faintest idea anymore of how to assess risk, because they have been so insulated.
The “safety first” programming is killing us. It is used as an excuse to take away life’s pleasures, and soon, all liberty. The covidian’s edicts being a prime example.
October 25th, 2020 at 1:48 pm
The bike helmets brings up to topic of car seats. My daughter has an 18 month old and was talking about coming over to visit. That brought up the topic of car seats. If I picked them up at the airport, where I get a car seat? She could probably bring it as luggage but that would mean checked luggage and more time at the airport.
\Now, I understand there is the issue of multiple car seats for older children. How many car seats must she buy ? I hear year olds have to be in some sort of car seat.
My kids grew up successfully in the ages before car seats. How did they do it ?