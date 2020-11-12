Specifying Glenn Reynold’s Welcome Wagon: Second Draft
Posted by TM Lutas on November 12th, 2020 (All posts by TM Lutas)
Thanks to all those who suggested improvements to the mind map in the first draft. The ones I could figure out how to include should be reflected in this second draft below. Volunteers should contact the project email at welcomewagon@citizenintelligence.org . Thank you spammers. So far you have actually provided useful contacts which is a pleasant surprise to this point. When the budget comes together, legitimate companies will get access to the RFPs.
As before, the mind map is drawn up in Freemind. If you want a copy of the mind map file, email a request. We’re not yet to the size where this needs to go to a Git repository.
Is this mind map complete enough for a first version of this aspect of the project? Can we move on to a different way of looking at things?
November 12th, 2020 at 3:02 pm
This is better.
Good job.
Chesterton’s fence is well known to me. I agree with the idea but most people will not. I don’t suggest actually quoting the story at people or mentioning GKC by name.
November 12th, 2020 at 3:25 pm
Looks pretty good. It made me think about what is most confusing about moving to a new area. Often its not feeling a part of things or a real resident yet. (after 40 years in Connecticut, I still feel like a midwesterner).
Maybe you could get the local (very local) governments to cooperate in a non-partisan way.
A quick guide to the basics of living and working geared to all types of people might include
How to get a dog license
What Taxes am I subject to? (in CT your car is subject to property tax as well as your trailer)
What is the structure of local government? How can I participate? (my town has a board of selectmen,town meetings, and a referendum on the town budget)
Other licenses and privilege’s for citizens such as access to parks, discounts or services.
How do I start a business? Licenses, tax registrations, etc.
November 12th, 2020 at 4:01 pm
Could you check the spelling on your email address? I think you missed an “I” in “IntelligenceOrg”.
Or did you mean it to be “Intellgence.org”
November 12th, 2020 at 4:29 pm
A list of government fees and charges would be good. How to register to vote, also would be good.