    Posted by Sgt. Mom on November 12th, 2020 (All posts by )

    The Daughter Unit – who is an even more die-hard conservative than I am – and I have been coming to terms with what happened last week, in the wake of the election. Not to put too fine a point on it, we were distressed, disbelieving, and horrified at how that has gone. And then we were both deeply angry. It’s an anger that I have trouble quantifying, when all is said, considered and done.

    Look, we’ve known for years about dirty deeds done with sheep and ballot boxes … especially the ones that show up out of the clear blue. LBJ notoriously got elected by a couple of those, early on. It’s also pretty strongly suggested that JFK got the 1960 election because of fraud at the polls, and Nixon didn’t want to make a big thing out of contesting it, because … reasons. Patriotic reasons, for which he never got any credit at all.

    But this latest is just too obvious. Too blatant. Too ‘in your face, and what are you gonna do about it, you lying dogface pony soldier?’ The roughly-reported evidence of ballot boxes appearing out of the blue in the wee hours, of so-called “glitches” transmuting Republican votes to Democrat, of Republican observers told to go home it’s all over – while the fraudulent counting goes on in a closed room. Goes on, and on, and on …

    It’s been going on for years, stories of epic voter fraud. And all that we ever get out of it is a whining, measly whinge about ‘ok, we’ll do better next time, promise cross-your heart spit-swear we will’… only nothing is ever done about epic vote fraud such as a turnout of voters in certain areas well over the recorded census count of living, breathing humans in that particular district. We all know it. Only this time it was too blatant for the usual excuses and rationalizations. No, the votes and enthusiasm of Trump voters cannot be set aside, not without protest. Not this time.

    Meanwhile the National Establishment Press continues gaslighting at simply epic rates, in acclaiming the senile and corrupt women- and kid molesting old fart, Joe Biden, as the clear winner in the election. Never mind that the national establishment media do not posess any authority when it comes to declaring a winner. Never mind that they have essentially embargoed mention of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. If it had been a laptop belonging to a Trump son – does anyone sane believe that clear evidence of political corruption, and personal corruption in the form of substance and sexual abuse wouldn’t have been front and center from our Establishment Media, and shouted to the heavens from social and entertainment outlets. No, now we see that the National Establishment Media is utterly corrupt and partisan; this year has confirmed what we merely suspected with good reason before.

    No. The National Establishment Media and the election corrupticrats have taken it a bridge too far this year. Discuss as you wish. And may G*d have mercy on us all.

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 6:37 pm and is filed under Big Government, Civil Society, Conservatism, Current Events, Just Unbelievable, Leftism, Trump, USA.

    4 Responses to “A Bridge Too Far?”

    1. ed in texas Says:
      November 12th, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      The biggest problem overall is, this society is built on trust. You trust people around you play fair and by the rules. They’ve now demonstrated that lying, cheating, and stealing are on the table and available for use. Basically, you’d be a chump not to use it.
      They’re not going to like where this goes…

    2. Xennady Says:
      November 12th, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      Things work until they don’t.

      It seems to me the demonrats did pretty well as long as their opponents were the craven bootlickers and backstabbing political traitors of the gee ohh peee, but they couldn’t get by with the usual measures once their opponents weren’t. They’re desperate, hence the extreme risk-taking we see now. If Trump remains president, they’re screwed. He will sweep with the scythe of destruction through their ranks, ending them, because in my opinion this term he won’t have anything to fear from the hapless gop establishment.

      Regardless, the Republican party is dead without Trump. It is a bloated carcass kept afloat by the lack of a viable alternative and Mitch McConnell’s senate seniority. It has no viable program to win national elections nor does it seek one. It is controlled by people with all the cleverness of firemen looting a burning building, figuring the evidence will be destroyed no matter what. Forgive my rambling but I have a deep and visceral loathing of the GOP establishment, and we were invited to discuss as we wish.

      Anyway, if Trump does not prevail, I would not be surprised. I am a fan of The Fourth Turning, which I believe has been discussed here, although perhaps not recently. It struck me that the tyrants won, until they were overthrown by some sort of rebellion. For example, if the Dredd Scott decision had stood, slavery would have been de facto legal everywhere in the US, regardless of state law. And obviously the Revolutionary War required rebellion as well.

      So what about now?

      First, political crises don’t end in a day, or a week. After the election of Abraham Lincoln, it took months for the situation to devolve into violence. And the English government was shocked to discover that they had a war on their hands, after Lexington and Concord. Presently, we don’t know how the massive and obvious vote fraud will shake out politically. But I will suggest that whatever the consequences are, they will not end when either Trump or Harris- excuse me, Biden are inaugurated early next year. Yes, obvious.

      Second, political legitimacy for regime is a lot like airspeed for an aircraft. Everything can seem perfectly fine, right up until it runs out. It has always struck me, watching US politics, that the public has voted one way, then another, without getting any substantive change in policy. Meanwhile, the approval rating for the government has been awful and getting worse. I still remember years ago hearing Pat Caddell- Jimmy Carter’s pollster- stating that the American people were in a pre-revolutionary state, leaving the interviewers in stunned silence.

      Third- hence, Trump. His election was a revolution- and the hysterical, flailing reaction from the political establishment against him was a sure sign that they knew it. Again, their resort to massive and painfully obvious vote fraud- and a frantic effort at censorship to prevent people from finding out about that- is a sign of their desperation.

      Fourth, more violence is certain. Either Trump’s electoral victory is recognized and the left restarts the riots or Biden’s fraud gets him installed as president and his handlers make decrees that guarantee resistance against them- but either way, violence.

      Interesting times, as the saying goes.

    3. Brian Says:
      November 12th, 2020 at 10:48 pm

      It certainly looks like brazen theft. My question is what the heck is the NSA even for if it can’t be used to stop nonsense like this attempted coup, or any of the last 4 years of previous attempts?

    4. Xennady Says:
      November 12th, 2020 at 11:21 pm

      My question is what the heck is the NSA even for if it can’t be used to stop nonsense like this attempted coup, or any of the last 4 years of previous attempts?

      I’m sorry what?

      The NSA is every bit a part of the coup as is the FBI, the CIA, and demonrat party.

      It’s all the same tree, making the same fruit.

