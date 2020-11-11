Networks Calling Elections: How it Began
Surely the most famous case of morning-after newspaper reporting of an election was the Chicago Tribune’s Dewey Defeats Truman headline of November 3, 1948. But the era of television was just beginning, and the tradition of televised and near-real-time election calls began with a corporate PR stunt.
In 1952, the Eckert-Mauchly computer corporation, which had recently been acquired by Remington Rand, suggested to CBS News that their Univac computer might be used for election-night projections. Univac, the first computer to be ‘mass-produced’ (46 were eventually sold and installed) was already becoming famous. It was an awesome machine, weighing 8 tons and incorporating 5000 vacuum tubes. Its internal memory capacity was a then-impressive 1000 words, or about 12 KB. Price was about $1 million, in 1952 money.
Democratic candidate Adlai Stevenson was considered the favorite to win, although the election was expected to be close. But at 8:30 PM, with only 5% of the votes counted, Univac issued its initial prediction: 100-to-1 odds for Eisenhower, with 438 electoral votes to Stevenson’s 93. The CBS news director thought the prediction was ridiculous, and it was not aired.
Meanwhile, Eckert-Mauchly’s statistician (Max Woodbury) was entering data to reflect new returns as they came in….he may have also tuned the algorithm to give less-extreme results, though this is not clear. At 9PM, Univac issued another prediction: 8-7 odds for Eisenhower…and this prediction was announced.
But then, Woodbury discovered that he had added an extra zero to the Stevenson numbers for New York state. After this entry was corrected, the machine gave the same answer as before: 100-to-1 odds for Eisenhower, with 438 electoral votes to Stevenson’s 93. I can’t determine whether or not this revised forecast was televised or not, but the final result was an Eisenhower victory, 442-89 electoral votes.
Late at night, CBS correspondent Charles Collingwood made an embarrassing confession to millions of viewers: Univac had made an accurate prediction hours before, but CBS hadn’t aired it.
This election-night affair certainly helped solidify the idea that Univac was the name in computers…a nice PR win, though it didn’t seem to help the company very much in the end…and made computers and algorithmic predictions a regular feature of election-night reporting. Today, of course, such predictions are a commonplace from media of all types. And some of these media organizations seem to have developed a rather…exalted…opinion of their role. In a tweet sent out on election day, 2020…and soon withdrawn..the New York Times asserted that:
The role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the US falls to the news media.
Such ‘declarations’, of course, have no legal standing: they are merely estimates, as much as the varying 1952 CBS estimates were, and the NYT’s tweet was an assertion of arrogance and privilege, surprising only in that it was so out in the open.
If they weren’t such obviously biased hacks people might believe them but they don’t seem to grok that, either.
Here’s a network anchor (Fox) who seems very offended that a colleague permits a guest to question the absolute authority of an election call by her network:
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/the-audacity-of-cleta-mitchell.php
Such an insane level of arrogance, with nothing to back it up. What is scary how many people buy their dross.
The shenanigans with “calling” states this year were so blatantly obvious, with red states never getting called, blue states getting called early, etc. (to say nothing of the coordinated freezing of the counting in several blue states, including the farcical “broken pipe” story in Georgia), that there’s no way to take it at all seriously. It’s quite clear the the GOP needs to actively break the MSM. Their establishment won’t do it, but they’re dinosaurs and soon to be gone anyway. The current behavior is absolutely insane and no one would believe it possible even a decade ago, although some of us were warning it was coming since the day after the 2016 election.
My memory is that the networks called the elections years ago and we tended to believe them. Final counts and the Electoral College were regarded as formalities. We had the sense that they knew more than us. They followed these things. This was their line of study. We trusted them at worst to be honestly wrong. I say this with mild confidence because I was quite cynical myself and did not doubt things until later. Also, I grew up withe the Manchester Union Leader as my hometown paper, and do not recall there ever being any suggestion that the networks and newspapers, however much they might personally want one side to win, were trying to affect the results in any way. It was not just failure to question and report, either. Everyone knew that the voting was crooked in Cook County, IL.
The idea of serious media bias, enough to suppress information or perform sleight-of-hand first occurred to me in noticing the coverage of Christians, particularly Catholics and what we would now call evangelicals. It was considered acceptable to make fun of them or level serious accusations, and supposed free-speech, objective reporters would seemingly not notice. Once my attention was caught, I noticed more. Increasingly, it seemed that reporters could not get it right on religious matters, and increasingly on conservative political matters, that they did not understand the POV’s of these people. They thought they understood and were only asking hard-hitting questions, when in fact they misunderstood and were asking stupid, insulting questions.
I don’t see this as that different now. Despite claims that it is all much worse under Trump, I don’t think so. They were clearly rooting against Reagan, adn would give air time to folks who wanted him dead.