Port Congestion on the West Coast
For those not aware, I work in the world of industrial distribution. Today I received an interesting note from one of my vendors.
They are experiencing product shipment delays to their USA customers due to “congestion at the ports”. First one of these I have received.
This particular product (it is a finished good, not a part) is made in Korea, so I have to assume this is the West Coast.
So, let me try to understand this.
Covid isn’t a problem “over there”? They are making so much stuff that our ports are clogged? Or is it a problem and they just don’t care?
As I mentioned in a previous post, the mighty struggle right now is getting finished goods from factories in the USA due to covid related sick outs and factory slowdowns due to new safety procedures. If the rest of the world is working in a normal fashion and able to make enough stuff to clog our ports, why aren’t we?
Or are we getting so many sickouts at the ports that they can’t unload the ships? And why is this happening now instead of a few months ago?
I’ve been in business long enough to know that something smells. Bad.
This article claims the congestion is due to high import levels rather than to reduced thruput at the ports:
https://www.greenworldwide.com/west-coast-ports-expected-to-remain-congested-through-the-end-of-2020/
The ports are union bastions so I would suggest this was a delayed effort to affect the election by small minded bit players.
Yes, our entire system, and “leaders”, all stink.
I think these import delays are a combination of Asian manufacturing basically running at full capacity, American manufacturing having been intermittently shut down, American businesses being closed in many places still, Americans being told not to shop in person, etc.
I’ve been waiting on a dishwasher since September, it might get here by Christmas. I’ve been told by multiple shops that if you want tires this winter, you need to get them immediately or you won’t have a choice.
“We” were way too slow to react in January and February–can’t shut down international traffic, that would be too expensive–and have been overreacting in stupid and pointless ways ever since.
I’m with J.A. Wilson here; it is all part of wider campaign of destabilization and sabotage prepared for the election, i.e. orchestrated coup.
I have been keeping in touch with some business contacts in China. They describe life as pretty much back to normal — wet markets open, shops crowded, parks full of people, existing restaurants busy and new restaurants opening, karaoke bars doing a great trade. Factories are humming. Lots of people chose to wear masks on mass transit, and there are some quarantine restrictions on people arriving from abroad. They report some limited but noticeable increases in the prices of certain food items.
My Chinese contacts laugh at my tales of having to get illegal haircuts in the US because barber shops have been closed by government edict. And Chinese media seem to do a good job of covering the hypocrisy of US politicians breaking the Lock Down rules they impose on the rest of us — my Chinese contacts know about that and find those reports to be very amusing.
Stepping back, the English Office of National Statistics reported that Covid-19 was the 19th (sic) most common cause of death in England in September — yet England, like so much of the West, is re-imposing very strict Lock Down rules for the peons. Meanwhile, China seems to be taking advantage of the politician-caused chaos in the West to expand its lead in industrial production. It all makes one wonder!
I happen to be in the transportation business (I own a small trucking company) and while we don’t have the joy of servicing any major ocean ports I can tell you that my industry friends and the trade publications frequently discuss the major headaches and delays at our nation’s ports. It seems to be mainly due to ageing and insufficient infrastructure at the ports.
I am sure the unions don’t help the situation any either.