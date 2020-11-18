And Now For Something Different
Another horrific gaffe in retail marketing – one which falls into the category of “grotesquely bad retail marketing decisions which will become a cautionary lesson in future marketing textbooks.” This spectacular gaffe involves a retailer of fashion-trendy and very colorful women’s athletic clothing, Fabletics – a company which started online in 2013 offering a subscription plan – somewhat controversial since the subscription charges were not always transparent, and branched out into brick and mortar locations. One of the founders is Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn, so there probably has been some advantages to a celebrity connection; easy to get that one-on-one with Oprah Winfrey, I presume. The company appears to this point to have been pretty savvy in a competitive field, marketing-wise, so all props to them. I’m not a customer of theirs in any case; the gym and the jogging track are not places where I go to show off my fashion sense. I’m old-school in that I prefer to work out in grey sweatpants and a baggy tee shirt.
However – and this is an industrial-strength however – on this last Veterans’ Day, Fabletics made a big thing of offering a fifteen percent discount to veterans … male veterans. As a writer for the Military Times Observation Post blog acidly observed: That’s right. Fabletics offered a 15 percent discount applicable only to male veterans, who we all know live and breathe for the fresh feel of a brand new pair of ass-sculpting yoga pants. The marketing gaffe was reminiscent of 1947. You know, the year before President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law. Although Fabletics target demographic is women, they did recently launch a side-line aimed at men. Was this an attempt to appear veteran-friendly and patriotic without actually delivering?
Predictably, after indignant female veterans began asking Fabletics customer service reps about the so-called discount and getting the answer that the veteran discount was only for men, the whole issue blew up on their Facebook page. An apology has been offered, and a promise to do better with regard to verifying all customers veteran status … but female veterans are furious over this slight from a woman-popular retailer. It’s an unforced error; and honestly, it’s a mystery to me how such a relatively on-point retail organization could hope to get away with blithely appearing to assume that only men are military veterans. Look, there were at least 350,000 female veterans from World War II alone, 11,000 from Vietnam (mostly nurses), and post-9-11 female veterans of all services number something on the order of 700,000. A relatively small number in comparison with male veterans – but still quite far from entirely invisible. Being “vanished” by a retailer who purports to specialize in marketing to women is rightly seen as an insult – and women who have gone out and done a hitch or two, or served for a career in the military services tend to be feisty and to not accept a ‘diss’ with equanimity anyway. Fabletics really stepped in it, this time. Discuss as you wish.
November 18th, 2020 at 3:12 pm
1. Military Times is a garbage lefty outfit, no? Literally the only time I ever hear about them is when some ultra-lefties share something from there about how much the military actually hates Trump.
So, given that:
2. Is this actually real at all? And if it is real, is it not almost certainly what they say, a botched script or something similar by whoever they contracted with to do customer service?
November 18th, 2020 at 3:30 pm
To expand on what Brian is musing about I wonder if, given the recent launch of a men’s line, a discount on those items in conjunction with Veterans Day combined with sloppy promotional writing was misinterpreted.
November 18th, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Oh, it’s real enough – the meltdown is documented on the company facebook page, which is linked. The whole discount thing was very badly thought out, badly communicated to the customer service reps and thence to customers, and mishandled by the company as soon as female veterans began asking questions.
November 18th, 2020 at 3:46 pm
OK, so is there a screengrab of their website or something, saying “Males only”? Because all I see is one little portion of a conversation with a clearly clueless on-line customer service person. I have no doubt that that led to a big brouhaha on the book of face, but is there any other actual evidence of what specifically happened?
November 18th, 2020 at 4:10 pm
The only explanation I can see is that they had it mentally framed as “we are offering a discount to veterans on our new, men’s line” and they totally screwed things up.
Especially screwed up because I buy most of my husband’s gear….
Now, if they’d set up a different brand, and then sent it in to military bases with a discount for the men’s line, that’d make sense.
But this framing is, as you say, an unforced error.
November 18th, 2020 at 4:13 pm
Expanded comment thread here – https://www.facebook.com/Fabletics/posts/3853342711354405
November 18th, 2020 at 4:59 pm
Some of us do not follow links to FacePlant as a matter of policy — Nay! of near-religious conviction. None of us should pay much attention to anything on FacePlant.
It may be a little early for New Year resolutions, but if Beijng Biden succeeds in moving into the White House basement, a positive resolution for everyone who cares would be to dump FacePlant and Twatter. Maybe that would be a good move even if Slow Joe instead moves into one of those recently Covid-emptied beds in an old folks home.
November 18th, 2020 at 5:04 pm
Perhaps, Gavin – but there is still some utility, especially for corporate entities on FB. I cannot countenance living entirely in a bubble. Sometimes it is useful just to know what the b*st*rds are up to.
November 18th, 2020 at 5:43 pm
So somebody decided; “Let’s charge women a higher price than men for the same item just because they’re women.”. Nobody saw a problem? I’m pretty sure it violates federal law.
Never mind the fact that there’s no way for them to verify veteran status legally either, how did they verify sex? By name?
Certainly a case of the best and the brightest.