Learning from Experience, Not
Posted by David Foster on November 21st, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
A high-school friend had a father who worked in a factory. He had a story…it seems there was this guy who got his left arm caught in one of the machines and horribly mangled. He was out for months, and when he came back, the other workers crowded around him, asking “How did it happen?”
“Like this,” he said, demonstrating with the other arm.
Maybe just a made-up story…but I’m reminded of it a lot, these days.
We have a century of evidence of what happens to a society when it falls into the traps of centralized economic planning, suppression of free speech, and the categorization of people–especially ethic categorization. But an awful lot of people, including powerful and influential people, seem to want to go in these directions.
I can have some sympathy for people who became Communists and/or advocates of world government back in the 1920s. The theory of centralized economic planning is very seductive (see this, for the actual practice), and the slaughter of the First World War led people to grasp at any possible way of avoiding such horrors in the future.
I have a lot less sympathy for people who have refused to learn from a century of experience.
In Walter Miller’s great novel A Canticle for Leibowitz, a global nuclear was has devastated everything. Over a period of centuries, civilization has been gradually rebuilt…and, once again, nuclear war threatens. The abbot of a monastery speaks plaintively:
…“Brothers, let us not assume that there is going to be war…We all know what could happen, if there’s war. The genetic festering is still with us from the last time Man tried to eradicate himself. Back then, in the Saint Leibowitz’ time, maybe they didn’t know what would happen. Or perhaps they did know, but could not quite believe it until they tried it—like a child who knows what a loaded pistol is supposed to do but who never pulled a trigger before. They had not yet seen a billion corpses. They had not seen the still-born, the monstrous, the dehumanized, the blind. They had not yet seen the madness and the murder and the blotting out of reason. Then they did it, and then they saw it.”
“Now—now the princes, the presidents, the praesidiums, not they know—with dead certainty. They can know it by the children they beget and send to asylums for the deformed. They know it, and they’ve kept the peace. Not Christ’s peace, certainly, but peace, until lately—with only two warlike incidents in as many centuries. Now they have the bitter certainty. My sons, they cannot do it again. Only a race of madmen could do it again—”
And we today, know, with what should be dead certainty, where Communist and Fascist approaches to the organization of society lead. We have seen the hundreds of million corpses, the suppression of spirit, the needless impoverishment. Surely, only a race of madmen could do it again…
November 21st, 2020 at 12:14 pm
Envy is the most powerful emotion, always has been, since the Garden of Eden.
America from 1776 to 1990 was the most miraculous achievement in human history. A generation from now no one will remember what it was like in the good times…
November 21st, 2020 at 12:34 pm
I agree with Brian. I had hopes with Trump that the remorseless trek to the abyss could be slowed or even stopped.
I posted this in 2017.
This is the group that will govern us unless a miracle occurs.
Though the Obama administration tried to cover up the full extent of the website failure in the days following its launch, the lengthy HHS document tells a tale of complete collapse. It was forced out of this secretive administration by our November 25, 2013, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit. Judicial Watch filed suit after HHS refused to respond to our October 7, 2013, FOIA request seeking the following information:
Any and all records concerning, regarding, or related to the number of individuals that purchased health insurance through Healthcare.gov between October 1, 2013, and October 4, 2013.
A simple request – that was stonewalled for over six months. Now we know why. This document shows that, on its first full day of operation, October 1, 2013, Obamacare’s Healthcare.gov received only one enrollment! That’s one – out of 334 million Americans. On the second day, 48% of registrations failed to process.
Billions were spent on this disaster. The Oregon state program failed completely.
Our betters.
November 21st, 2020 at 12:39 pm
I wish I was able to rebut your main point but its aptness is depressingly apparent.
I did personally witness an example of your opening illustration. An acquaintance had his arm horribly mangled when he tried to pull carrot tops out of the drive roller of a conveyor belt without stopping it. After several years of failed rehab, it was decided that he was better with it amputated and a prosthesis. I happened upon him as he was working on a tractor by himself and with the engine running, had managed to get his remaining hand trapped. I was able to extricate him before any serious injury happened. I latter heard that I wasn’t the only one.
Some people are immune to experience, I think of them them as experiencing a brand new world every day. Being largely exempt from the burdens and annoyances of quotidian existence, the political class has become a prime example.
November 21st, 2020 at 12:52 pm
Brian…envy is certainly a big part of it, but there are other things going on as well. Jack Dorsey of Twitter, for example, certainly doesn’t need to envy anybody. I personally know people who are in the upper 1/2 to 1/10 % of income & wealth who are either quite happy to go along with Wokeness, or are very aggressive in their advocacy of same.
November 21st, 2020 at 1:05 pm
They meant well. It will be different this time. We just need the right people in charge. (Joking)
November 21st, 2020 at 1:10 pm
“Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete and regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to prepare a nation for armed conflict and to respond effectively to economic difficulties.”
This basically describes America today. Your deep state that just took its ball back is a “totalitarian one-party state” and you pass the leadership back and forth between your two parties. Well you did until the Donald came along. Now its back to normal. The armed conflict part is kinda what you do all over the world, you have perhaps 800 bases scattered about the world. You respond effectively to economic difficulties by printing money. The fed is pure fascism.
“America from 1776 to 1990 was the most miraculous achievement in human history.”
Yes, you were the only county in the world that entered the industrial age with a virgin continent to rape, and you did. You had a huge advantage, and look at you now. ;)
November 21st, 2020 at 1:13 pm
Yeah that’s me. I did post a link to the wordpress deal to make logins have persistence, but Jonathan will not implement it.
November 21st, 2020 at 2:08 pm
PenGun, your second comment was unnecessary. We all knew who it was by the tone. Who else comes here who hates America?
When I ran the burn service at LA County hospital back when dinosaurs ruled the earth, I admitted a Mexican-American who had 30% burns, about half third degree (requiring skin grafts). I asked him what happened and he explained that he was scrubbing his kitchen floor with gasoline when the water heater pilot light ignited it.
As I examined him, I saw what looked like skin graft donor site marks on his thighs. Those marks on someone with pigmented skin are lighter in color and are rectangular. The thigh is a favored site for skin grafts to be taken. I asked him if he had been burned before. “Yes,” he said. “How did that happen,” I asked.
“Same Way,” he said. Maybe a future in politics?
November 21st, 2020 at 2:16 pm
Well the question is why societies go socialist, and the fact that someone like Dorsey (who clearly is a totalitarian lunatic) is motivated by power not monetary envy doesn’t change the fact that envy is the main driving factor.