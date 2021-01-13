The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. Thomas Paine, The Crisis No. I – December 1776

Frankly, it’s a time which try women’s souls, as well – not just being disenfranchised en masse, but having the Establishment News Presstitutes and the Tech Oligarchs gag all mention of conservative simmering unhappiness and discontent in the major media, and chopping off access to social media for designated so-called ‘thought criminals’ in response to a relatively benign – that is, relatively benign in comparison to what has been going on all year in cities that are prog strongholds – a massive protest at the US Capitol. I’m fairly certain that the ruling political oligarchs had the snot scared out of them last Wednesday, when protestors overran the Capitol building. Here’s my tiny violin to play “My Heart Bleeds For You”, and my dainty Victorian lace-trimmed linen handkerchief to sop up the tears. (And BTW, one of those protesters was shot, fatally, by … well, er, someone, whose’ identity is yet unknown, prompting the observation that if he were a regular policeman and shot a protester of color in a prog-run city he would have his identity instantly spread all over the Presstitute Media, along with his home address, his spouses’ employer and the name of the school that his kids attended. But never mind…)

Anyway, the massive steal of the 2020 election season is accomplished and blessed by the Presstitutes and the Tech Oligarch Media, this a process objected to by us Constitutional conservatives to no avail. President Trump and his family and supporters are being unpersoned in job lots, people who went to the rally in Washington to protest the steal are being fired from their jobs and denounced by their families. So, it remains now – what do we do now to make the filthy progs hurt metaphorically and economically, hurt until they bleed from every orifice?

I think, first withdraw our money and our eyeballs. Our money and eyeballs are about the only thing that we have left against the prog establishment. This has been happening gradually over the last few months, but we’ll have to go full steam ahead now. Professional sports orgs, who went all the way for BLM have seen viewership crash. Good. Make them crash ever harder. Right along with Twitter … whose stock price is already dropping. I deactivated my own Twitter account yesterday. I’ve always been a long-form blogger, anyway.

Stop watching pro sports, drop cable, and media outlets who are toeing the proggie line. Migrate from Facebook as much as possible, to alternates like MeWe. Even return to old long-form specialty blogs, rather than Facebook, et cetera. Look at video alternatives to YouTube.

Shopping … difficult to near impossible to avoid buying stuff made in China, especially since our industrial and retail lions outsourced everything from electronics to clothing to sweatshops in China, but there are workarounds – like purchasing second-hand. Just call it ‘vintage’ and embrace the buying habits of our grandparents: use it up, wear it out, made it do or do without. If and when the filthy progs crash the US economy, we’ll have to go that route anyway. Embrace a handful of small companies or artisans creating completely American-made stuff. Use Amazon as a research tool – and then go and buy directly from the manufacturer.

And as soon as I can, I’m going to change my voter registration to Independent.

What else can we do to stick it to the progs? Other suggestions and alternatives are welcomed in the comments..