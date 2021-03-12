A Machine for Preventing Civil War
Posted by David Foster on March 12th, 2021 (All posts by David Foster)
Scott Alexander, in a 2017 post at Slate Star Codex:
People talk about “liberalism” as if it’s just another word for capitalism, or libertarianism, or vague center-left-Democratic Clintonism. Liberalism is none of these things. Liberalism is a technology for preventing civil war. It was forged in the fires of Hell – the horrors of the endless seventeenth century religious wars. For a hundred years, Europe tore itself apart in some of the most brutal ways imaginable – until finally, from the burning wreckage, we drew forth this amazing piece of alien machinery. A machine that, when tuned just right, let people live together peacefully without doing the “kill people for being Protestant” thing. Popular historical strategies for dealing with differences have included: brutally enforced conformity, brutally efficient genocide, and making sure to keep the alien machine tuned really really carefully.
Very insightful and correct, I believe, if by liberalism one means free speech, freedom of religion, and limited government, rather than the cluster of ‘progressive’ believe that often fly under the ‘liberalism’ brand today.
And when the above attributes of a society do not exist or are eroded, then live-and-let live become difficult to impossible, and all questions become politicized, because political outcomes determine everything.
When the government controls everything, there is no constructive relief valve for all this pent-up tension. It all boils down to a “historic” election once every couple of years, upon whose outcome everything depends. They’re all going to be “historic” elections from now on. That’s not a good thing.
Ultimately, the game of politics becomes like those Aztec ball games in which the losers are said to have been sacrificed. Indeed, some of this is happening in America already today, with Democrats demanding that Trump and his supporters be pursued post-election in almost every possible way.
If the machine of liberalism (as defined above) is destroyed, then another kind of machine will quickly take its place…the machine described by Jean Anouilh in his version of Antigone:
The spring is wound up tight. It will uncoil of itself. That is what is so convenient in tragedy. The least little turn of the wrist will do the job . . . The rest is automatic. You don’t need to lift a finger. The machine is in perfect order; it has been oiled ever since time began, and it runs without friction
March 12th, 2021 at 5:34 pm
did a leftist regime in yugoslavia not broke down along ethnic and sectarian regimes, a similar thing happened in lebanon, or iraq, to cite three examples. unless there is a social contract and strong institutions, then society collapses,
March 12th, 2021 at 5:37 pm
I looked at that Scott Alexander article, did a search for France, did a search for Revolution, did a search for communism, nothing came up for any of those terms (and I am genuinely confused by the “kill people for being Protestant” thing, but let’s ignore that for now).
He’s basically talking about the Peace of Westphalia, but the fact is that this thing called “liberalism” was a truce, not a resolution, and one side–the “left” side–has been trying to break the truce for more than two centuries now, to try to achieve total victory, and we know that “murderism” is their fundamental creed. They’ve now succeeded in taking more power in America than anyone would have thought possible thirty years ago, and it doesn’t seem likely that the truce can be reimposed at this point.
March 12th, 2021 at 6:02 pm
Scotland is an interesting example of how a place that created the “Enlightenment,” at least for England, can become a failed leftist society. France was said to have exported the Industrial Revolution by the revocation of The Edict of Nantes, which drove the Huguenots out of France to England.
The Edict of Fontainebleau, which revoked the Edict of Nantes in October 1685, was promulgated by Louis XIV, the grandson of Henry IV. That drove an exodus of Protestants and increased the hostility of Protestant nations bordering France.
I have been doing some reading about the Industrial Revolution and this has suggested that higher education differed markedly between Scotland and England in the 18th and 19th century. The model for England was Cambridge and Oxford but both seemed to function as finishing schools for the aristocracy, whereas Edinburgh and Glasgow focused on science and even industry. James Watt was an instrument maker at Glasgow while he worked on the steam engine. The Scottish Enlightenment continued into the 19th century and medical education was far superior until the opening days of the 20th.
The descriptions of Cambridge and Oxford resemble present day descriptions of Harvard and the other Ivy Leagues.
March 12th, 2021 at 7:43 pm
PowerLine has a piece on the nastiness of Andrew Cuomo and many other politicians…but:
“This got me to thinking about something I haven’t read almost since Mario Cuomo was governor—F.A. Hayek’s chapter “Why the Worst Get on Top” in The Road to Serfdom. I’ve sometimes been impatient with a certain type of libertarian who cites this chapter title as a summary way of expressing their distaste for all elected officials, and then preen about how above it all they are by not voting or getting their hands grubby with practical politics of any kind. Of course, this is a total misreading of Hayek’s chapter, which was that a totalitarian socialist system will eventually devolve into a rule by the worst sort of human being—a proposition that seems empirically true. This was much less true of a classically liberal (constitutional) regime. I mean seriously—was Ronald Reagan the worst?”
So the dynamics are that the more power a government has, the worse will be the kind of people who seek to lead it.
Francis Spufford, in his book Red Plenty, discusses the kind of people who sought and achieved power in the Soviet Union:
“At the turbulent beginning of Lenin’s state, the Party’s operatives had signified their power by using the direct iconography of force. They wore leather jackets and cavalry coats, they carried visible revolvers. Stalin’s party, later, dressed with a vaguely military austerity…Now, by contrast, the symbolism was emphatically civil, managerial. The Party suit of the 1960s declared that the wearer was not a soldier, not a policeman. He was the person who could give the soldier and the policeman orders. The philosopher kings were back on top.”
But there is a problem with the kingship of philsophers. “Wisdom was to be set where it could be ruthless. Once such a system existed, though, the qualities required to rise in it had much more to do with ruthlessness than with wisdom…(Lenin’s original Bolsheviks) were many of them highly educated people, literate in multiple European languages, learned in the scholastic traditions of Marxism; and they preserved these attributes even as they murdered and lied and tortured and terrorized. They were social scientists who thought principle required them to behave like gangsters. But their successors…were not the most selfless people in Soviet society, or the most principled, or the most scrupulous. They were the most ambitious, the most domineering, the most manipulative…Gradually their loyalty to the ideas became more and more instrumental, more and more a matter of what the ideas would let them grip in their two hands. In summary: Stalin had been a gangster who really believed he was a social scientist. Khrushchev was a gangster who hoped he was a social scientist. But the moment was drawing irresistibly closer when the idealism would rot away by one more degree, and the Soviet Union would be government by gangsters who were only pretending to be social scientists.”