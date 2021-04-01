Whose Lives Matter?
Posted by Sgt. Mom on April 1st, 2021 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The seriously insistent woke of mostly upper-caste activists among us now insist that black lives matter, and matter most of all. And why? They claim that those Americans of somewhat African descent are consistently and viciously targeted by the rest of us solely for the color of their skin. The content of the character of the inner-city urban element of that demographic gets rather less consideration on the part of the Professionally Woke. The conduct of those poor, misunderstood children of the inner city sink neighborhoods is, to say the least, somewhat questionable. Examples abound, the most recent example being the pair of feral teenagers who hijacked a delivery driver’s vehicle in Washington DC last weekend, and subsequently crashed the vehicle, killing the delivery driver in the wreck. For decades there have been depressingly violent crimes perpetuated by the urban thug elements of color on their neighbors, local retailers, and passing strangers of all colors and ethnic backgrounds occurring on a regular basis, without much comment by the Professionally Woke other than to blame white prejudice/systemic racism for Making Them Do The Crime.
It appears that currently, black lives only matter when circumstances can be construed so as to blame a white person for ending said life. The life of a non-black person damaged or ended by the act of a violent black thug is hardly worth comment at all. That the last half dozen black martyrs whose deaths are regularly lamented by the Professionally Woke were considerably less than sterling of character and irreproachably innocent in their relations with the law is a small detail which the Professionally Woke prefer to ignore.
In the eyes of the Professionally Woke, only that small handful of lives really matter; especially if some kind of Woke Protest event can be created from the loss of them. (Do the lives of the black unborn matter, for instance?) This is depressing to contemplate in considering contemporary inner-city black urban ghetto culture: aggressively ignorant, violent, crass, mired in generational welfare and crime. This in spite of half a century of affirmative action, of outlawing racial segregation, of spotting extra points to students of color when it comes to college admissions. The most well-known black leaders, both political and cultural have done practically nothing positive for the people they claim to lead, offering lip-service but little more when it comes to bettering lives.
Encouraging black youth to better themselves by achieving in school, working at legitimate jobs, eschewing substance abuse and sexual experimentation, and forming stable two-parent families is somehow not in their lane; so much easier, more immediately satisfying and rewarding when it comes to regular gigs in national news media, academia, or in the newly popular gravy train of corporate anti-racism training. At the bottom line of this all is the realization that the problems and pathologies afflicting the worse-off urban black communities can really only be fixed by the community itself. Blaming everyone else for those pathologies is a useless and potentially dangerous diversion. Discuss as you wish.
April 1st, 2021 at 4:21 pm
aggressively ignorant
For a moment there I thought you were talking about the media.
April 1st, 2021 at 4:36 pm
The BLM anti-white racist con is a leftoxenomorph trick forcing too many non-leftoxenomorphs to walk on eggshells, tip toeing around the matter of “blackness” like too many men tip toe around females damselling: too many people mistakenly panic about the risk of being called “ungentlemanly” or “racist” when females abuse their feminazism to be “strong” and “independent” and “equal to men” when it suits them and damselling like crazy when it doesn’t and something very similar goes on with “blackness”
Venezuerican “blacks” are the most privileged on Earth.
Not only are they Venezuerican and are today enjoying the declining remains of the late Constitutional Republic the United States of America (July 4th, 1776 – November 3rd, 2020) but too many of them exist on handouts from whites who do work for a living via subsidies that are actually alms but too many of them commit a disproportionate number of crimes and live a low life of drugs and vices with not end.
And an amazing number of black kids come from fatherless households, one of the worst things you can do to a kid, basically child abuse.
The BLM anti-white racist con is a leftoxenomorph trick to attack whites to destroy civilization with no benefit for blacks.
Blacks are being exploited by leftoxenomorphs for their worth as tools of their anti-white and anti-American PSYOPS.
BLM is the alleged response to the pretense that there’s a crisis of “blackness” and that blacks are being treated unfairly.
But we don’t see any of them trying to escape from Venezuerica. They stay and they mooch. Too many of them are nothing but gibs.
Normal and decent people consider a crisis as something undesirable.
People try to plan their lives so as to avoid crisis.
Many, probably most, go to great lengths to keep crisis away.
And for most of us, if we could have things so that we can live our lives without ANY crisis . . . we would be quite happy with that.
But leftoxenomorphs are another species.
A species at war with humanity.
A species at war with human normalcy and human decency.
And because they are sub-human parasites that live to prey on humanity and their objective is to enslave us and live from us while keeping us as slaves with them as our neo-feudal lords in an ant-hill with a one-hive mind, leftoxenomorph LOVE human crisis.
Every human crisis leftoxenomorphs can bring about is a glorious triumph for their species as it is a defeat for humanity.
That is why leftoxenomorphs spend their time making up crisis after crisis for humans to face.
Most if not all of those crisis are just pure leftoxenomorph bullshit and correspond to nothing in reality but their consequences are grim.
The whole death of the late Constitutional Republic the United States of America (July 4th, 1776 – November 3rd, 2020) is a leftoxenomorph caused crisis that only had a human responsibility component in the apathy, the indolence and the pusillanimousness of non-leftoxenomorphs that helped bring it about by defaulting on our responsibilities.
Granted, it’s not a small thing.
Leftoxenomorphs attacked us.
We let them win, hands down, we basically weren’t there to confront them and they won by our default.
We abandoned the ramparts and they marched into our shining city and paraded trampling on our Constitutional Republic and our flag as if they were taking a walk in the park.
Leftoxenomorphs won without firing a shot.
We didn’t fire at them, not even once.
But humans have to understand: leftoxenomorphs LOVE human crisis, each one is a triumph for leftoxenomorphism and they live to create crisis for humans to further destroy our already moribund civilization and push us farther along the downwards path to being their serfs / peasants / slave / ants in the neo-feudal ant-hill they crave.
Notice that every crisis brings us closer and closer in a ratcheting game to the leftoxenomorph objectives.
Never in the other direction.
Always in favor of leftoxenomorphism’s final triumph.
The Kung Flu, the chicomm virus, is an egregious example.
The panicdemic totally unnecessary.
The tyrannydemic a feast for leftoxenomorphs that are working feverishly to convince us there’s no going back to normal.
Why?
Because human normalcy is a defeat for leftoxenomorphs.
They need us running around like headless chickens.
They need us in panic.
They need us desperate.
They need us in fear of our own shadows.
And the BLM crisis is another egregious example.
Who benefits?
Leftoxenomorph and thugs.
“Burn, Loot and Murder” that’s what BLM is about.
Decent and often struggling blacks don’t benefit, at all.
Look at the utterly useless masks.
“Use them all the time!!!”
“Use two!!!”
“Use three!!!”
“We’ll have to use them forever!!!”
“We are NEVER going back to normal!!!”
“We Must Start Planning for a Permanent Pandemic!!!” Why? The European Black Death ended. And this is just another flu. WTF?!!
Look at the results of every BLM riot.
Where is the benefit?
Is any of this just stupidity? No.
Ridiculous? No.
These are weapons of war.
All these crisis are leftoxenomorph weapons of war.
A leftoxenomorph war against humanity.
They are at war with us.
Mostly pure PSYOPS, Psychological Operations.
And we are falling for each and every one of them.
And they are winning.
And the war is almost over.
And we are losing.
And while we are chocking on our stupid and useless masks and our stupid and useless fear of being seen as “waaaaaacists” and on all the rest of our stupid and useless fears they are egging us on with the cattle prod of “personal pronouns” and “white supremacy” and ‘white racism” and a thousand other bullshit leftoxenomorph notions and making us panic by inducing our toddlers to claim they want to change gender and trying to get the parents consent and opinion out of the equation and we live in a veritable hell of leftoxenomorph caused crisis running around panicky in search of any refuge like prairie dogs at the sight of a winged predator.
We have to give it to leftoxenomorphs: they excel at the task of making humans panic.
Perhaps the time has come . . . IF there is still time to save humanity from leftoxenomorph enslavement . . . to stop panicking, turn around, confront the leftoxenomorphs, bitch slap them until their teeth fall out and if they don’t get the message just kill them.
Because humanity’s future is on the line and it is time to grow a pair and face the problem.
And it is time to re-found our dead Constitutional Republic.
April 1st, 2021 at 5:39 pm
In A School– Navy job training– one of our guys showed this was false.
He used his first paycheck to buy his mom a gun, because he was a very big dude, and after he joined the Marines there wasn’t anybody to protect his mom.
So he bought her a gun.
She killed one of his classmates, coming in the window with a knife and rope.
The Marine and his mom were definitely “African,” as was the dead bastard.
They might notice the bastard. They wouldn’t notice my Marine’s mom being murdered in her home, because her son was gone to protect us after 9/11.
April 1st, 2021 at 5:44 pm
Exactly my point, Fox – only certain black lives matter. Definitely not the life of your friends’ mom. Just collateral damage, in the eyes of the Wokereti. Something to be swept under the racial carpet.
April 1st, 2021 at 6:07 pm
Sgt Mom-
I know it was your point, but… even now, I am bristling.
Because I’ve met folks who insist that the guy’s mom should have died. Because only those who can physically defend themselves naturally matter, or victims of black crime don’t matter, or…. heck if I know.
Thing is, I know it messed her up. The lady was a good lady– that’s part of why I’m proud to call her son one of MY Marines. If she could, she’d have saved the guy who was going to kill her.
I hate that she had to take that step.
April 1st, 2021 at 6:34 pm
And then there is this … three men convicted because the authorities were afraid of mob violence. And they were in the vicinity at the time of the crime. All dreadfully convenient.
April 1st, 2021 at 6:45 pm
Here is one reason – there are certainly more – for concluding that BLM s a scam. Opal Tometi, one of the co-founders of BLM, has palled around with Venezuelan dictator Maduro in NYC and also in Venezuela. Black Lives Matter Founder an Open Supporter of Socialist Venezuelan Dictator Maduro.
On a visit to Venezuela to observe their 2015 legislative elections, Opal Tometi gushed,or more accurately tweeted:
In a speech in Venezuela Tometi stated
It is rather ironic that Opal Tometi has aligned herself with the Chavista Maduro regime, whose record on police killing civilian dwarfs that of police in the United States. Police in Venezuela killed around 5,000 civilians in a recent year. As Venezuela’s population is about a tenth of the US, this would be the equivalent of US police killing ~50,000 civilians a year. US police kill about 1,000 civilians- armed or unarmed- a year, so Venezuela’s police kill civilians at a rate about 50 greater than US police. Yet Opal Tometi supports. Chavista Venezuela and Maduro.
One more reason for calling BLM a scam.
April 1st, 2021 at 8:55 pm
“three men convicted because the authorities were afraid of mob violence”
My guess is that just a few years earlier the Duke Lacrosse players would have been locked away for years. The internet probably saved them.
Based on on-line reports of the Floyd trial, I’d say everyone better be preparing for another catastrophic round of riots. The media has never told most of the facts, so when the cop gets acquitted of the most severe charges, and perhaps everything, it’s going to get ugly.
April 1st, 2021 at 9:12 pm
I do hope this does not turn into a race war. There are lots of people I know who are various shades of black. Some of my former students, some friends who are physicians. It is a very bad idea to make this about race but there are others whose livelihood is based on race hatred. Back in the 1920s, they used to call them klansmen, but every one has forgotten history. The grifters are trying very hard.
April 1st, 2021 at 9:21 pm
It is sensible to blame people for the government they elect. The Congressional Black Caucus, the result of gerrymandering, incumbency, and black voting blocks do not appear to have the best interests of the people they represent at heart – nor of anyone else nor of society as a whole. (Certainly the government’s practices on Indian reservations and the largesse that was traditionally sent home to West Virginia under some of their representatives representation indicate that what appears help is anything but and excusing and paroling the most violent of offenders (or not even bothering to note their crimes) is hardly securing life, liberty and property for the majority of the people they represent. African-Americans are hurt most (and perhaps purposely) by the policies of those like Che Boudin. Not that the rest of aren’t, too – it is just likely to be more down river. (And the purpose may be, in the end, anarchy – while BLM is a scam, I fear it may be more.)
The first time I saw “Black Lives Matter” as a slogan, it seemed actively evil – that some lives matter more contradicts our nation’s basic principles. And that seemed proven when a politician said “All lives matter” and even more sure when he apologized in the most abject manner for his “racist” statement.
On the other hand, it is also true that the people who have given megaphones to the worst race baiters in the country – Jessie Jackson, even worse Al Sharpton, etc. – are not just those of their race. I doubt it was only or probably even predominantly African Americans who made sure a lovely and affectionate documentary of Clarence Thomas’s life was taken off streaming television, that few people have heard of Sowell, that few read and even fewer read thoughtfully Frederick Douglass or know of 19th century African American millionaires, etc. The main stream media has decided a certain interpretation of African American history is the right one – and only that. But the fact that Douglass’s most famous speech – and the one that best emphasizes his core beliefs was of the self-made man is seldom mentioned I don’t think, actually, it is that different from wanting to ban the personal responsibility and self-respect of Laura Ingalls Wilder nor the complex vision of Ralph Ellison. I don’t think African Americans are at the mercy of patronizing, stupid, and delusional whites; but I’m not sure those whites are at their mercy either. They feed on mutual kinds of sickness – a sickness of self-loathing and irresponsibility, a sickness of virtue signaling and cowardice, an inability to examine one’s self or even to accept that the locus of control is within each of us, rather than our acts are someone else’s fault. When I taught at the prison, I asked which would you rather have – a neighbor who doesn’t molest your child because of the punishment, because of the peer pressure of your community, or because they honestly understood and felt that such an act was evil, was a violation of a vulnerable child, was impossible to even consider doing. Some of them thought only punishment (an ironic but telling position for prisoners). Punishment is always after the act, and sometimes iffy. I want to live in a society where people think the locus of control is within us and our habits are those of virtue. Oh, well. This may be off the subject, but not off where Sgt. Mom’s thoughts tend to take me in my memories.
Oh, and here’s a truly cynical point – that some of the people whose lost laptops have under age girls (apparently), or whose laptops show pictures of a politician in his underpants next to his child and communicating with another underage person, of politicians who take 26 trips (is it that much?) to Lolita island, . . and we can go on. . . might have different tendencies but the same principles as another student, discussing those choices: but what if we just don’t have a “taste” for young children? That is, that some evils don’t appeal to us and others do. Perhaps that’s a matter of virtuous habits on that student’s part though that was not the feeling I got.
April 1st, 2021 at 9:41 pm
Crystal ball says the Dems hope for Floyd acquittals and riots so they can force their election rigging bill through.
April 1st, 2021 at 10:44 pm
It is win-win for them. Acquittal and riots, white slap down and whatever it takes to get the voting destructo bill, GBLQPDQ rights bill and nationalization of infrastructure/everything including kitchen sink bill passed. Conviction and they get the precedent for criminally targeting the cops based on ginned up popular opinion, plus the same passage of those three bills as token guilt reparations. Financial and urban collapse are warming up back stage.
