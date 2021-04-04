The Deep State and World War I
Posted by Michael Kennedy on April 4th, 2021 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
I have been reading, actually rereading, a book on the origins of World War I. It is titled “The Sleepwalkers” It is a bit of a revisionist treatment of the topic which has been popularized by Barbara Tuchman and “The Guns of August which lays the blame for the war on Germany. This book does a pretty good job of assigning responsibility to two new culprits, Sir Edward Grey, who is also blamed by Pat Buchanan in “The Unnecessary War.” Buchanan blames Grey and Churchill, which I disagree with. Buchanan goes on to blame Churchill for WWII, as well but I think he has a good argument with Grey about WWI.
What is striking to me on this rereading, is the role of the bureaucracies of several countries. Many know of the willfulness and erratic behavior of Kaiser Wilhelm. His ministers often did not inform him of serious matters, lest he impulsively make them worse. A gross example was “The Daily Telegraph Affair.” In this example, the Kaiser wrote a letter to then English newspaper making some extreme statements. His ministers were horrified.
The Russian Czar was equally erratic and his ministers frequently maneuvered to discourage his role in foreign affairs.
What seems to me to be new insight concerns the English and French bureaucracies. Edward VII had been a Francophile and Germanophobe and had encouraged The Entente Cordiale with France and Russia. Edward died in 1910, leaving his son George V on the throne. George V was new, uncertain and left foreign affairs in the hands of his Foreign Minister Sir Edward Grey. Grey was a quiet, seemingly passive man but he was also a bureaucratic manipulator. He was a Germanophobe and had a collection of like minded men in the foreign office. The worst of the Germanophobes was Eyre Crowe born in Germany and spoke with a German accent but a Germany hater. Grey’s policy was not popular with other Liberals in government so he kept the policy of alliance with France vague right up until 1914. He denied the existence of an alliance with France right up to the declaration of war. As for Crowe:
He is best known for his vigorous warning, in 1907, that Germany’s expansionist intentions toward Britain were hostile and had to be met with a closer alliance (Entente) with France.
Crowe organized the Ministry of Blockade during the World War and worked closely with French President Georges Clemenceau at the Supreme Council at the Paris Peace Conference in 1919.
Lloyd George and Crowe’s rivals in the Foreign Office tried to prevent Eyre’s advancement but as a consequence of his patronage by Lord Curzon, Eyre served as Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office from 1920 until his death in 1925.
A similar group in France ran the foreign Ministry and was referred to as the “Centrale.” The French government was as unstable as it was before WWII and for the same reasons. Weak parties and weak Foreign Ministers who came and went, often in months not years. The man who was the center of this system was Maurice Herbette. There is very little about this man in English sources. He apparently controlled the Foreign Ministry’s public communications and very nearly caused a war with the Agadir Crisis of 1911.
The point of this discussion of history is that we have a similar situation in this country right now. We have a weak, very weak, president in Joe Biden who is senile and who is being controlled by someone mysterious. The Deep State is a term used to describe the federal bureaucracy and probably includes a network of rich corporatist donors who control the Democrat Party.
The faceless bureaucrats of 1914 botched the crisis the followed the assassination of the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne. Yes, the Serbian Black Hand created the crisis and there has been much discussion of the competence of the “Three Emperors” who ruled the main belligerents, but the real rulers of these three countries plus republican France were unknown (to the public), unelected bureaucrats who might well have resembled the people running Joe Biden.
A little like the china centric establishment typified by stanley hornbeck, a name who i heard from all of places a novel by frank deford
One could draw another parallel with the situation prior to 1914.
England in those days had been top dog for several generations — really since the end of the Napoleonic Wars. The English Ruling Clique had grown arrogant and self-satisfied. However, in reality England was rapidly falling behi9nd the times, in part due to their foolish experiment with unilateral “Free Trade”, which was eviscerating English industry. Germany was taking the lead in technology. England’s insane trade policies had reached the point that England in 1914 relied on Germany for the khaki dye for its uniforms.
Any similarity to England vs Germany in 1914 and the US vs China (and, thanks to Pretender Biden*, vs Russia, Iran, and most of the EU) today is entirely coincidental.
Gavin, the parallels struck me too. Hence the post.
I have read a series of novels by an English author about the RFC in WWI. England did not even make magnetos for airplane engines when the war began. They bought them all from Germany.
one of things that made reconsider my view of world war one, contra the narrative in shows like black adder, was reading niall ferguson’s pity of war, specially about how integrated the german and british economies, were prewar, does sleepwalkers refer to pity,
“Sleepwalkers” is so dense I am reading it again. I underlined lots of places the first time I read it. Now I underline more. It is more on the political maneuverings of the governments. For example he has a couple of chapters on just the Serbian Black Hand. The integration of the economies was well described in a book about how a war could never happen. It was written about 5 years before the war.
The conclusion is that France was at least as much at fault as the Germans. I also think the Boer War had a lot to do with the estrangement between Germany and England. I think I posted a long comment at Althouse, now no doubt gone, about my conclusions.
Another random thought about the run-up to WWI — the inherent instability of a multi-polar world.
In the years before WWI, there were a number of major players like France, Germany, Russia, UK, Austria-Hungary as well as other players such as Turkey, Serbia, and (ultimately) the US. The entanglements of interests and treaties along with the arrogance of the various Political Classes almost ensured that this multi-polar system would collapse into chaos and war — to the detriment of the mass of the population.
When we think of historical eras of relative peace, we think of terms like Pax Romana, Pax Britannica, Pax Americana — basically, a unipolar world.
Sadly, the days of Pax Americana are over. That was inevitable once the US Political Class chose to outsource the manufacturing real economy and replace it with an unsustainable Cargo Cult economy dependent on imports. In the future, China will quite properly remain focused on its own interests and eschew any attempt to replace the US as the world’s unpaid policeman. We are heading towards a multi-polar world — and history tells us that will likely lead to hot wars.
Running a state so as to inhibit the rise of a Deep State is very hard work and most leadership classes don’t want to do that work.
This is classic Principal:Agent theory.
When Wikileaks released Hillary Clinton’s communications, there was correspondence from Canadian bureaucrats to their American counterparts, asking them to nudge Hillary to push for something at the diplomatic-leadership level that the Canadian bureaucrats favored and that their Conservative political masters disfavored. When this came to light, did those Canadian political masters make heads roll for insubordination? Nope, too much work.
There are all manner of management processes designed to align agent and principal, but they require effort and resources to implement. Why does the military have limited-term assignments for officers? Because they don’t want “little fiefdoms” to arise. Emerging networks get disrupted by this policy. Why an “Up or Out” policy? To prevent the promotion pipeline from clogging. There is a lot of personnel turnover in the military, not everyone who enlists is looking to be a lifer. We can’t say any of the above for the bureaucracy though – lifers abound, those who stall on the career ladder park themselves into the last job and start, or continue, building little fiefdoms. Look at the revolts Tillerson and Pompeo faced from staffers at State. Other than Reagan firing the Air Traffic Controllers, when was the last time political appointees instituted mass firings to clean out Agents who were thwarting the agendas of the Principals?
As a Principal, if you’re not going to do the hard work of keeping the Agents in line, then you should expect that the Agents are going to advance their own agendas.
This is classic Principal Agent theory.
I have previously posted on this.
And here, to some extent.
In recent years, political parties have mislead their voters, the worst offender being the Republican Party. The Democrats posture as the party of the working man but it has become a party with two wings, the rich who want social liberties, and the poor who want to be taken care of. Jay Cost has written a good book about the Democrats Party called, “Spoiled Rotten, which explains the current policies of the party that has adopted “Identity politics” in which race and victim status has become a principal focus. My own review of the book is here.
There were many pieces that led tp the conflagration, just like the washington naval conference culminating with pearl harbor i think it was john schindler (before he went nuts) that showed the links between the russian andthe black hand one of the venomous appendages of panslavic orthodoxy
when was the last time political appointees instituted mass firings to clean out Agents who were thwarting the agendas of the Principals?
Less of a threat than firing…
https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/12/interior-department-trump-relocate/
England did not start WW1. It is possible to argue that they bungled into it. If England has refused to honor their treaty with France and the century-long guarantee of Belgian neutrality, the Austrians would still have shelled Belgrade. Russia would still have responded.
Tsar Nicholas was a dolt, but he did not want war. For one thing, he had not gotten over getting his butt shot off in 1905.
The useful parallel for today is still there. In 1914, Austria-Hungary was ruled by a senile 84-year-old Emperor and dragged to war by a delusional Chief of Staff. Conrad desperately wanted war.
In 1919, the victors needed a villain. Germany and Kaiser Wilhelm fit the bill. Austria-Hungary no longer existed and was not a useful culprit to blame for starting the war to end all wars. But start it they had.
Tsar Nicholas was also not available in 1919 to receive blame.
the inherent instability of a multi-polar world.
And yet it largely worked for 100 years, 1815 to 1914.
England did not start WW1. It is possible to argue that they bungled into it. If England has refused to honor their treaty with France and the century-long guarantee of Belgian neutrality, the Austrians would still have shelled Belgrade. Russia would still have responded.
Grey had intimated that there was no treaty with France since the idea was unpopular with his own party. He concealed the obligation until the war actually began.
Belgian neutrality is tougher. One good argument is that England could not tolerate Germany, and its fleet, that close to England and the Thames estuary. On the other hand Bertie’s high handed treatment of German ships was the direct cause of the Kaiser’s plan to build a High Seas Fleet. Tirpitz egged him on for his own reasons but the German public was outraged by the Boer War.
My argument is that WWI wrecked England and Germany and France and caused the Great Depression. Wilson and his fascist policies were also part of our present predicament. The Progressives had gotten much of what they wanted but would they have done as much damage without Wilson? The War is what made Wilson so dangerous.
I will, once more, recommend:
What We Lost In The Great War
https://www.americanheritage.com/what-we-lost-great-war
by John Steele Gordon
It’s an excellent summary of the results of WWI, which I argue is what caused Classical Liberalism to morph into PostModern Liberalism.
The proud, arrogant CLs, so sure of their wisdom and prowess in creating the Modern Era, looked with horror upon what men had done with the gifts of the industrial age, and turned on Western Civilization with a vengeance that would make a woman scorned look aghast. Thus was born the precepts of PostModern Liberalism, which are almost uniformly aimed at the rejection of, and ultimate destruction of, the twin underpinnings of Western Civilization:
a – The inheritance of Greek Thought and Ideal
b – The Judeo-Christian ethos
Moral relativism, structuralism, deconstruction, all the rest of the “tools” of PML are diametrically opposed to aspects of those two foundational elements, and seek to destroy and replace them with vastly less functional elements.
PML is nothing less than a social cancer — literally, not figuratively.
And it’s pretty close to stage 4, if not there already. “We live in interesting times”, indeed.
OBH, I agree that is a good summary of the effects of the war although I quibble on the “mobilization caused the war” thesis. That is more Barbara Tuchman. I wrote this post because I see a parallel between the Deep State that seems to be running Biden and the bureaucrats of 1914. Pat Buchanan touched on this in his book and, while I disagree with much of his argument, he makes some good points. Grey did keep the commitment to France a secret and denied there was a treaty.
The French still wanted revenge for 1870. They armed the Serbs and the Russians, providing loans that funded the arms they sold to them. The Germans acted like barbarians in Belgium, which gave the English the theme of “the Huns,” which the Kaiser clumsily adopted himself to describe his army. Another troubling similarity is the failure of England to be self sufficient in such things as machine guns and airplane engines. We have come to depend on potential enemy China for crucial products like pharmaceuticals. Unlike 19th century England, we invented the technology that China has stolen. Germany far outstripped England in chemistry and engineering. We provided those technologies to China.
April 5th, 2021 at 11:51 am
I’ve watched, and have been re-watching, some lectures on the start of the WWI from the US National WWI Memorial Museum in KC. The fundamental problem appears to have been that everybody but the Serbs, who everybody seems to enjoy kicking around both then and now, had some plausible deniability for starting the war. That said, I think the machinations of France do tend to get overlooked.
It’s tough for us to get back to the 1913 mindset but it’s important to remember that nobody expected a four year long global war (We’re looking back over not only four years of WWI but six-plus years of WWII and decades of the Cold War). Virtually all the war planning was done based on the premise that the conflict would be extremely bloody but also fairly short.
To me the key is Russian mobilization. No Russian mobilization, no German counter-mobilization, no French mobilization, no WWI. There probably would have been a Third Balkan War since Austria-Hungary was going to at the least stage a punitive expedition into Serbia in response to assassination but there had already been two Balkan conflicts without direct intervention by Russia, and Russia could plausibly have been talked out of responding to this one. Nationalists shooting monarchs is not something you’d expect the Romanovs to support even if it was their Slavic cousins firing the pistols. The people who really wanted the Russians to mobilize would be the French since their only prospect of victory in any war with Germany depending on the Russian threat fixing a significant portion of Germany’s army in the East. The Germans still deserve a decent amount of blame for not managing their Austro-Hungarian allies better, especially allowing their demands to exceed what the Germans were willing to back short of total war. If the French were pushing Russian mobilization (The Czar and the French PM were meeting in St Petersburg during the July 1914 Crisis) I think they seriously miscalculated the German response to possible British involvement if they violated Belgian neutrality, which the Germans were almost sure to do. The British threat was primarily the naval blockade but if you take the ‘short war’ planning into account then you can see how the Germans might have decided that they should grab what they could of France from a standing start, plan on blunting a Russian drive in the East, and then sue for peace before a blockade started to bite rather than waiting to get hit from both sides. That would be especially true since German would be defending French territory it had grabbed instead of having the war fought on its own ground.
England had a very long-held policy of avoiding involvement in continental land wars. It’s not at all obvious to me why they jettisoned that for WWI.
The main lack of parallel to today that I see is that Germany had a military that was experienced and proven and had been used previously to achieve their goals. The Chinese army is a means of domestic political control, and there’s no reason to believe it can be used effectively externally. They have no need to resort to military means when they’ve completely subverted our politicians, either directly, or more commonly, indirectly via our businesses.
I keep reading that essay , OBH , and he is now fully into the Barbara Tuchman theme that it was all the Kaiser’s fault. That is what I disagree with. Yes, he was a foolish man but he feared Russia in spite of the 1905 upheavals. Too many Europeans feared Russia when it was a paper tiger.
I still say the French bear much responsibility as they sold the materials to Russia and made the loans to fund those sales.
WW1 was France’s fault because France loaned money to Russia and Serbia, and because Russia refused to agree to a perfectly reasonable Austrian request to be allowed to perpetrate a little genocide in Serbia.
OK, then.
I toss this out looking for comments:
“To me the key is Russian mobilization. No Russian mobilization, no German counter-mobilization, no French mobilization, no WWI.” I have no dog in this fight, but it strikes me that one reason pushing the Russians to mobilize first is the knowledge that they were neither as good at mobilizing nor as efficient at it as the other major powers. Germany had it planned down to train schedules. France was not far behind that. Britain had a smaller professional army and was removed from the immediate battlefield so any extra time taken in mobilizing and deploying would not threaten the homeland. I suspect that the Austrian-Hungarian ability to mobilize was somewhere below France.
Could it be that the Russian decision to start to mobilize was based in part on their knowledge that they would be less efficient at it than the other powers and their [military professionals, not politicians/royalty] knowing from relatively recent history [1905] that they needed more time than anyone else?
Just tossing that out there.
Subotai Bahadur
I would not say it was France’s fault alone. The point of this post is that an anonymous group of bureaucrats were running their countries foreign policy with no accountability to the people who were supposedly governing.
This includes all the major players in the war. Serbia is an obvious villain because the government was being controlled, almost, by the conspirators. Nikola Pasic, actually did OK for himself and ended up as PM of Yugoslavia.
the Austro-Hungarian government immediately accused the Serbian government of being behind the assassination.[citation needed] The general consensus today is that government did not organize it, but how much Pašić knew about it is still a controversial issue and it appears that every historian has its own opinion on the subject: Pašić knew nothing (Ćorović); Pašić knew something is about to happen and told Russia that Austria would attack Serbia before the assassination (Dragnić); Pašić knew but as the assassins were connected to the powerful members of the Serbian intelligence, was afraid to do anything about it personally so he warned Vienna (Balfour).
Nobody knows his role in the assassination that led to the war. My belief is in the last version by Balfour.
The English and French foreign offices were run by bureaucrats that hated Germany. The Germans and Russians were mostly incompetent.
The reason for the post is that I think we have a similar unaccountable group running our own country right now. It is certainly not Biden. They are not as competent as they think they are or as Grey and the French thought they were.
I’m not too sure how Germany was completely to blame when it was the Czar threatening to go to war with Austria over Serbia. What business did Russia have interfering in a Austria-Serb clash? It certainly didn’t affect Russia’s vital interests. My own opinion from reading is that all the Great powers – except for England – were either itching for a showdown or were A-OK with it. Everyone thought it would be a short war, and that their side would win.
Morally there wasn’t a lot of difference between France, Germany, Italy, Russia or A-H, in WW I. The Germans, of course, being desperate, gambled it all on Sub warfare, brought us in, and lost. It
Mahan wanted us to go to war in 1914, simply to preserve the North Atlantic and as an Anglo-American lake but most Americans weren’t so cold-blooded and needed the Zimmerman Telegram and Unrestricted warfare to take the plunge. Whether our entry was a good thing or a bad thing can argued forever. Good for who?
MJike K, re “the inherent instability of a multi-polar world.”
“And yet it largely worked for 100 years, 1815 to 1914.
That is where reasonable people may differ. The better interpretation is that the world from the end of the Napoleonic Wars to the start of the 20th Century was NOT multi-polar. Those were the days of Pax Britannica — an approximation to a unipolar world. A world in which something like a quarter of the world’s population was under the control of the English Crown, the Empire spanned the entire globe, and other nations tried to avoid stirring up England’s ire.
Nelson on the oceans and Wellington & his armies on land in Spain and elsewhere in Continental Europe were the key to ending Napoleon — which showed the Europeans who was Top Dog. Thereafter, Queen Victoria had lots of little wars around the globe, repeatedly reminding everyone that it was not a good idea to mess with England.
What changed over the 19th Century was that England’s pursuit of unilateral “Free Trade” undermined England’s industrial position. Yet England’s global supremacy depended not on her small population but on her over-sized industrial capabilities. Once England’s industrial supremacy was allowed to slip away, Pax Britannica was effectively dead.
We are now entering a world where the nation with the largest population is also the nation with the largest industrial capacity. But I suspect that China will not assume the uni-polar Top Dog position that is there for the taking. Instead, China will be forceful in looking after its own interests (anywhere in the world), and otherwise be happy to see other nations squabbling amongst themselves.
Fair enough. Faceless , inept and vindictive bureaucrats in France and England hated Germany and stumbled into war. The French bureaucrats wanted Alsace-Lorraine back. (Is WW 1 Kaiser Wilhelm the First’s fault for taking Alsace-Lorraine in 1870 or do the Germans escape blame for that, too?)
Kaiser Wilhelm II was a warped and erratic nut-job, but he did not really want war. Neither did the incompetent bureaucrats in Berlin. But Moltke wanted war and he worked very hard to bring it about.
The only official who wanted war more than Moltke was Conrad.
The Russian mobilization date was July 30, two days after the Austrians began shelling Belgrade. Russia believed it had an obligation to protect the Serbs from genocide. They failed, but it was a just cause. It is estimated that the Austrians killed 20 to 30% of the population of Serbia. The Russian army was not a paper tiger. It easily destroyed the Austro-Hungarian army in short order.
Biden might be as senile as Franz Joseph was. The evil, faceless bureaucrats you are looking for to compare to the evil faceless bureaucrats of the US in 2020 were Austrian. Austrian, not Hungarian. Istvan Tisza did not want war.
25 years later a different Austrian re-started the genocide.
Mike K:
By the way, I agree with you completely about the unaccountable group of both sogannante parties taking us incompetently into war. The question about Russian mobilization was just off the top of my head.
Subotai Bahadur
at the world from the end of the Napoleonic Wars to the start of the 20th Century was NOT multi-polar. Those were the days of Pax Britannica —
Good point. Although the American Civil War, the two German wars of reunification, 1866 with Austria Hungary and 1870 with France were exceptions to the”Pax.” The Crimean War also interrupted.
Britain was also badly managed through much of that period. The Industrial Revolution was a huge event but the British largely botched the social effects of that. The Reform Act of 1835 helped with the corruption.
The Cato Street Conspiracy showed that all was not well. Victoria did a great job as queen but country still did not do much with inequality, largely because of the class system. Germany passed Britain by the end of the century, beginning from almost nothing.
By 1914, Germany was well ahead of Britain in industrial production. France was still suffering in the 3rd Republic. They were still not over the 1848 period when much of Europe went nuts.
There were so many different actors on so many different sides that were convinced that a short little war would be just the thing to advance their agenda, it seems a little unfair to lay all the blame on just one politician. Then, as now, no one would admit to this attitude for publication. I doubt any of the sane ones were expecting a four year meat grinder that would bleed all of them white.
Britain didn’t really have an army when it started. The few divisions they had turned out to be just enough to get the killing machine well primed. The rational response to the invasion of Belgium would have been a blockade that they were well equipped to enforce. France would have collapsed about as fast as they did in WWII with a “peace” conference scheduled for Spring 1915. Note that there was no shortage of Frenchmen that expected a replay of 1870 except with France triumphant, not withstanding being out manned and out classed.
The challenge is to find any war since that doesn’t fit this pattern.
China has a very minimal capacity to project power beyond sight of their coast, they have a long way to go before they have actual power. Taiwan is toast anytime the CCP decides they want to absorb the cost and we no longer have the ability to intervene directly. Taiwan has insured that the cost will be quite high in terms of men and ships. Th internal economic cost would also be very high, the pay checks of a lot of Chinese are made out in Taiwan. Then there is the very problematic question of what sanctions might be imposed by the West. Your guess is as good as mine.
If the “deep state” is the enemy of the republic, and I think they are. We are probably blessed again by totally incompetent enemies.