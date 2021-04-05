Better Explanations?
Posted by Ginny on April 5th, 2021 (All posts by Ginny)
We might be forgiven for thinking that China does not have our best interests in mind, given their halt of all national movement from Wuhan and encouragement of all international travel from Wuhan in the pandemic’s early months, given the secrecy that surrounds the Wuhan Institute and the belated admission of and tight controls on the WHO inspectors, etc. etc.
The tragedy at our border is huge and this seems almost a small part of it, but some acts seem to parallel China’s: Why are Americans expected to isolate themselves from useful pursuits (such as work and education and church), while Covid-infected illegal immigrants are sent on planes and buses to the interior (not that I’m all that crazy about how their policies are also refreshing the epidemic in Texas).
Stirring division, encouraging wokeness and discouraging economic recovery in Atlanta, ignoring the vulnerability of the border to human trafficking and terrorist entry, encouraging defunding the police and justice systems that show little (in some cases any) respect for property or the victims of violent crime: the quantity of “ironies” might be more easily explained as expected consequences to Biden/Harris policies. And so we might be forgiven for thinking that they, too, do not have our best interests in mind.
With Trump I’d turn to Instapundit and notice every day little and big things that seemed to free us or make the future more attractive, one of the values was that doing and speaking seemed aligned and Orwellian obfuscation was not omnipresent; it is, now, as opposite patterns can be easily discerned. Both seemed to be “busy” presidents – though that this seems to be coming from Biden seems hard to believe, it certainly is coming from “his” White House. And one’s busyness leads to productivity and the other’s to stasis – the position of a sitting duck.
“We might be forgiven for thinking that China does not have our best interests in mind, given their halt of all national movement from Wuhan and encouragement of all international travel from Wuhan in the pandemic’s early months, given the secrecy that surrounds the Wuhan Institute and the belated admission of and tight controls on the WHO inspectors, etc. etc.”
Perhaps the colour revolution you supported in Hong Kong, the constant lies about the Uighurs, and your constant accusations, have upset the Chinese. Who knows.
As well the Covid virus found in the sewers of Venice in Sept 2019, puts the lie to many theories about its inception.
The abandonment of the media field has been catastrophic, but the real problem is how pitiful the GOPe is. Where is anyone speaking up about, well, anything? Now, the two problems are interrelated, in that in general the MSM won’t give anyone sensible from the GOP side a platform, but I don’t really see anyone trying, mostly of course because the only thing that really motivates any of them is tax cuts for their big donors.
The difference in the effect of the presidential activism is based on the differing goals. The current regime seeks the final, open destruction of the Constitutional order to match the ongoing practical destruction of it. The GOPe is not functionally different from the Democrats, and although they think themselves secure they will share the fate of the Mensheviki whose role they are playing.
The coming times are going to be difficult for us, internally and externally. In the absence of legitimate electoral processes, TINVOWOOT. Externally, we will be dealing with adversaries from a position of weakness. There is no guarantee of survival in either case. Which incidentally, will please the hell out of PenGun who observes from afar and thinks there will be no spillover from events in the world.
Be Thou Then Truly Resolved . . .
Subotai Bahadur
“Which incidentally, will please the hell out of PenGun who observes from afar and thinks there will be no spillover from events in the world.”
I live barely 100 miles from the US, its hardly afar. There is always spillover, we are in this together, and our government is far too far, up the US posterior to suit me.
America is in the way. The world is held back from so many things as the US is fighting for supremacy any way it can. It will lose. America broken on the ash heap of history, will be a benefit to our world.
The SDS, Weathermen, etc. and their ilk figured out that they could destroy the system, which was their goal, from the inside, far more effectively than from the outside.
Conservatives have been far too complacent, and let Them take over every institution in society. At this point the one institution that We have any chance at getting control again is the government, so it’s time to ditch any pretense that the government is for anything but rewarding your friends and crushing your enemies. None of this “government is best which governs least” nonsense. How many “blue” states have implemented boycotts of “red” states, and yet I’m not aware of a single case that goes the other way? There’s been a years-long ongoing coordinated effort by big business to steal an election and rig future elections, and other than a couple of tweets, what is the GOP doing about it, other than worrying that if the Dems raise the corporate tax rate it will be bad for the deficit?
Walking away and hoping to be left alone is not an option, it’s far too late for that. Vote, if no other reason than to force Them to rig elections as brazenly as possible.
“It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.” GKC
Now, the two problems are interrelated, in that in general the MSM won’t give anyone sensible from the GOP side a platform, but I don’t really see anyone trying, mostly of course because the only thing that really motivates any of them is tax cuts for their big donors.
Trump had two natural allies, meaning their thinking was aligned with Trumpism even before Trump articulated his vision – Kris Koback and former Rep. Steven King. Any man who can articulate the following fundamental truth ““You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies. You’ve got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values” is a man who can clearly DIAGNOSE the core problem facing American society. We all saw how the GOP stood behind a brave truth-teller.
Kobach should have been VP instead of Pence, Trump was arranging to nominate him to head DHS but McCain went on the warpath and blocked him. Then Trump put Kobach in charge of his voter integrity task force, but abandoned him when GOP moderates refused to cooperate and vowed that there was no problem with voter fraud in America. Then Kobach was torpedoed by Kansas GOP moderates and lost his race for Governor, proving that it’s NOT ONLY the GOP politicians who are a problem, many GOP voters agree with the diversity loving GOP business class.
Two men with the right vision but who can’t get elected. They can’t get elected because their vision is in opposition to the propaganda-created zeitgeist. Propaganda works and it works well, that propaganda sets the permissible Overton Window and the public stays within that Overton Window. Trump was unique in that he had enough star-power that he could get media to transmit his message direct to voters and he also wrestled media to the ground when they tried to spin his message. Trump actually had pretty good message discipline, he didn’t roll over and submit to media spin.
America broken on the ash heap of history, will be a benefit to our world.
Yet Canada was shitting bricks when Trump tore up NAFTA. The way to your better world is to take the first step to that better world where America no longer exists, stop trading with America. Cut those apron strings.
Ginny: “We might be forgiven for thinking that China does not have our best interests in mind …”
OK, the statement is ironic. Of course the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party have their own best interests in mind, not anyone else’s. And that is the way it should be. If the US Political Class were as competent as the CCP, we would have nothing serious to worry about.
The frightening thought is that many of the Political Class and their chorus among the Karens may well think that everyone else should be ignoring their own interests and putting the Woker-Than-Thou first.
Reality will win in the end. It always does. The sad part is that society has to hit rock bottom before the healing can begin.
Reality will win in the end. It always does. The sad part is that society has to hit rock bottom before the healing can begin.
The even sadder reality is that sometimes there is no road back. Buggy whip manufacturers go bankrupt, all involved vow to become more efficient and management and labor will work as partners to restore the industry to where it once was, meanwhile the public no longer wants to buy any buggy whips.
The structural problems we’re creating in society will lead to disaster but if we heal and leave the structural problems in place, our healing will be very short lived because those structural problems will cause the same downfall again.
Imagine drinking a cup of vegetable oil every day and not exercising. Now you have clogged arteries and your heart attack finally get you to begin exercising, and you even take your bottle of vegetable oil to chug on as you go out for your evening walk. Lack of exercise was not the primary cause of your heart attack.
Kobach should have been VP instead of Pence,<
Pence is a squish but might have been all that was available and willing to take the job. He faded quickly on the RFRA when Indiana Governor. Worse than Kristi Noem. The real tragedy was when Reagan got talked into taking Bush as VP instead of Jack Kemp. Reagan was seen as a wild man by the GOPe. Dole delayed the tax cut until 1982 and lost the Senate.
TangoMan: “The even sadder reality is that sometimes there is no road back.”
Off the top of my head, I cannot think of ANY historical case where there was a road back. The British Empire is as dead as the Mongol Empire and the Roman Empire. The moving finger writes and having writ, moves on; etc.
Personal view — this is the hard part for many of us. We remember a different better world — a world that existed within our lifetimes. It is very tough to accept that the world we remember has gone for ever, and can never come back.
The best we can hope for now is a future rebirth after a devastating crash. Germany & Japan were reborn after WWII (albeit with very generous help from the US) — but they were also very different places afterwards than they had been in the 1930s.
America is in the way. The world is held back from so many things as the US is fighting for supremacy any way it can. It will lose. America broken on the ash heap of history, will be a benefit to our world.
What an asinine and pig-ignorant statement.
The entire post-WWII international order has been built by the willingness of the rulers of the United States to sacrifice the welfare of the country to do nice things for foreigners.
Pay any price, bear any burden- remember that? During the Cold War it made a certain amount of sense, no longer.
For Canada, this goes back at least as far when Pierre Trudeau- stepdad of Castro’s son Justin- decided Canada need not maintain any sort of real military because the US wouldn’t let anything bad happen to Canada. The rest of NATO has operated with the exact same philosophy.
The upside of any American collapse is that it will at least force the swarm of parasites feeding off the country to finally detach and make do with out American support.
That includes Canada, PenGun. Yep, cut those apron strings. I’m sure the CCP will treat you better than the US, right?
I keep telling you he’s stoopid to be fidels’ kid
the bigger picture
https://computingforever.com/2021/03/31/9-11-climate-change-covid-and-the-end-of-commercial-air-travel/
why do you think progs love series like game of thrones, for the cinematography, for the gratuitous sex and vioence, partly, but mostly for their love of feudalism,