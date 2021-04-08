Back
Posted by Jonathan on April 8th, 2021 (All posts by Jonathan)
Apologies for the prolonged downtime. We had some site issues that are now fixed. No left wing conspiracies, purges or censorship were involved. Thanks for your patience.
April 8th, 2021 at 7:17 am
Of course you’d have to say that to get the site back up. 🙂
April 8th, 2021 at 9:00 am
First the outage and now the cover up. We all know how this works.
April 8th, 2021 at 9:23 am
Hip hip hooray! Thanks Jonathan.
April 8th, 2021 at 9:25 am
When the screen displayed “FORBIDDEN” and “You Do Not Have Permission”, I wondered who was doing what. Shoulda guessed it was racoon bandits.
April 8th, 2021 at 9:59 am
Thank you, Jonathan, and your tech support team for getting the site back up. As the old song said — We don’t know what we’ve got till its gone.
April 8th, 2021 at 12:24 pm
Testing, testing, testing.
Epstein didn’t kill himself.
Biden stole the election.
“It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.” GKC
April 8th, 2021 at 12:42 pm
Thanks Jonathan
April 8th, 2021 at 4:53 pm
I appreciate your efforts to get back up and running. And of course in the middle of that answering questions from those who wanted to know why you weren’t, which distracted from the work at hand.
Subotai Bahadur
April 8th, 2021 at 5:43 pm
Also, Thanks Jonathan.
April 8th, 2021 at 9:52 pm
Glad you’re back. I was afraid you got tired of the shenanigans in the comment section like Professor Althouse and decided to just go away.