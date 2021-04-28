 
    • «

    One Thing Government Does Right

    Posted by Dan from Madison on April 28th, 2021 (All posts by )

    Today was a long day. We finally had a couple of funerals that were delayed by the Chinese commie crud. One was for my wife’s grandfather who made it to the ripe old age of 95 and the second was for one of his sons, who lived to his early seventies.

    The service for both of them was at Camp Butler National Cemetery. While there was a lot of paperwork involved, the services went off very well. Camp Butler is extremely well maintained.

    Grandpa was in WW2 in India (I hope to someday offer his letters back home on this blog), and his son was in Korea. Both were cremated a few months ago. The government allows free plots for their ashes since they were vets, along with space for spouses later to join them. Also present today were two fine men from the DoD. From the uniforms they appeared to be active Army. They gave salutes to grandma (the son had no wife) and also presented the flags to her after folding them. After the services, one of them stood watch until the last of the guests drove away.

    Some locals from the Sangamon County Veterans were there. These gentlemen were volunteers and show up at Camp Butler for military funerals. They gave the gun salute (three shots from three rifles, after which they presented the shells to grandma) and had a man play taps. They also did a very short ceremony before the preacher did his deal. After they were done, these gentlemen beat feet quickly, and I wasn’t able to give them the tip – I will make a charitable donation to them later this week. It was very nice.

    As I mentioned previously, there was ample paperwork involved to get all of this arranged with the department of Veterans Affairs, but it did get done, and in a nice and proper way.

     

    3 Responses to “One Thing Government Does Right”

    1. Cousin Eddie Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 8:55 pm

      Condolences, and respects, Dan from Madison. I wasn’t sure where Camp Butler was, but now I know. There’s a discreet mention of a Confederate memorial on the website, and I wonder if that has attracted any attention locally. (The CBI is a very interesting and neglected theater of US operations in WWII–I do hope you’ll post some things.)

      Sherman was commander here in late 1862, and one of my prized possessions is a copy of the fantastic map his engineers Pitzman and Frick made of Memphis and environs (LC Map Sherman 168).

    2. Jonathan Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 9:15 pm

      Condolences. Glad to hear that things were handled well.

    3. Mike K Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 9:53 pm

      My two great uncles enlisted in the 55th Illinois Volunteer Infantry from LaSalle. They were part of a group known as “The LaSalle Boys.” One is buried in a VA plot in LaSalle and the other is buried in Memphis in a national cemetery as an “unknown.” The day he was buried in 1863 it rained and the names were washed off the caskets. Someday I might make it to the cemetery to see if I can find his grave by date of death and unit.

