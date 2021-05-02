Biden Likes to Talk About Trains
Posted by David Foster on May 2nd, 2021 (All posts by David Foster)
…both actual trains and metaphorical trains, as in a recent Biden social media post: 100 days in–and America is getting back on track.
So I’ll give him a railroad story, actually a poem, the following excerpt from which was quoted by Winston Churchill in 1935:
Who is in charge of the clattering train?
The axles creak, and the couplings strain.
For the pace is hot, and the points are near,
and Sleep hath deadened the driver’s ear
And signals flash through the night in vain
Death is in charge of the clattering train!
Original poem here; it appears that Churchill in his excerpt combined part of the first verse with part of the last. The poem, which was published in 1890, was inspired by an actual railroad accident.
May 2nd, 2021 at 9:42 pm
Democrats are heavily invested psychologically in mass transit of all types except buses. They don’t seem to be as excited about buses. Trains, subways, light rail. Anything to get people out of their own cars. I have no objection to trains when they are well run. I grew up in Chicago where trains were a major means of commuting. Chicago, of course, is a densely packed metropolis and the Illinois Central did a good job of running those commuter trains. The New York subways are, or were, a good commuter system. I have never been in one. I have spent a lot of time on the London Underground and, in 1982 when I took six teenagers to London, I gave them each a 5 day pass and left them to their devices. London then was largely crime free.
California is the current example of brainless attachment to trains. First, the Mayor of Irvine, an Orange County suburb, built an elaborate transportation center and then decided to run a light rail system down the middle of a busy street, taking several lanes of traffic, and ran the light rail from the transit center to City Hall.
Everyone is familiar with the massive boondoggle of the “Train to Nowhere” currently being built in the central valley, far from any useful site.
The antipathy to personal autos is part of the Democrats’ antipathy to individual freedom. The loonier left wants to ban all “fossil fuels” and many seem to be located in Hawaii which would return to its isolated and pristine existence should their plans ever come to pass.
May 2nd, 2021 at 10:42 pm
Literally the only non-local train line worth building in America today as anything other than a money laundering scheme would be LA to Las Vegas. I have no idea why they haven’t done that yet. My vague impression is the answer is that the mob controls the current infrastructure in Vegas so completely that they don’t want to disrupt it at all…
May 3rd, 2021 at 12:16 am
I loved trains – they peopled the mid-west, etc. etc. But spending our money on boondoggles for those morons in California is beyond irritating. They may work on the Wash DC to NY legs but when I visited my daughter one just didn’t show up – it turned out it wasn’t going to that day, no notice, no sign at the station. 3rd world service. And that’s a heavily populated corridors that might use this. Houston and Dallas have no real downtown destinations for many people going to them – a car remains a necessity once you are there. I know “they” want to put us all in windowless cells 40 floors high, but we don’t want them.
Anyway, for entertainment value: The Crash at Crush and a you tube of it. My husband did an amateur song about it and Scott Joplin a professional one – it is certainly an example of man’s attraction to stupid stunts.
May 3rd, 2021 at 2:12 am
James P. Hogan first exposed me to it, quoting it in something he wrote back in the 80s. He provided the short version, which, I think, is really the Good One, as it gets to the point quickly enough to fill you with horror.
May 3rd, 2021 at 4:42 am
It’s not my job to run the train,
The whistle I don’t blow.
It’s not my job to say how far
The train’s supposed to go.
I’m not allowed to pull the brake,
Or even ring the bell.
But let the damn thing leave the track
And see who catches hell!
(Anonymous)
May 3rd, 2021 at 6:16 am
Just before the Democrats lost control of Texas, forever we hope, there was a proposal to link Houston and Dallas with the remaining east-west line somewhere in Kansas if I recall. There was the usual publicity with politicians along the route talking it up until it was made clear to everyone that outside of the two cities, their participation would be limited to standing by the side of the rails as the train roared past. It died after no more than a few million dollars had been spent on “studies”.
Back when the MSM had, at least a veneer, of honesty, you would see a periodic unfavorable comparison between the cost of subsidizing an Amtrak seat with the cost a plane ticket. What we have isn’t a passenger railroad, it’s a nationally subsidized sight seeing tour.
May 3rd, 2021 at 6:27 am
“What we have isn’t a passenger railroad, it’s a nationally subsidized sight seeing tour.”
Riding Amtrak produces such memories…relaxing, looking out the window, rolling past some of the finest junk yards in America.
May 3rd, 2021 at 7:08 am
You know who I bet loves trains? Our resident troll. Who has been conspicuously absent lately, as Canada descends into a police state, which you’d think he’d want to gloat about, but it rather conflicts with his claims that Canada had a perfect covid response record…
(I actually love trains, but they’re a very limited use tool for America…)
May 3rd, 2021 at 7:35 am
Sigh. I love trains, too, but passenger travel on them is … well, severely limited. A direct regular line between LA and Vegas would make sense, though. Connecting up major cities on the east coast with Florida might make sense, also.
The Daughter Unit and I wondered a while ago if there wasn’t a market for a luxury bus service, a service many levels above Greyhound, connecting various resort locations with big cities: a luxury bus with reclining seats/bunks, WiFi, pickup service, catered meals, an attendant/valet. It wouldn’t be tied to existing rails, on which freight trains have priority over Amtrak, but would use the interstate highway system.
Agree that the current ruling class is enamored of mass transit, especially trains. Anything to get the stupid proles out of their individual automobiles.
May 3rd, 2021 at 7:36 am
Trains of course are by no means all *passenger* trains: freight rail is a very important economic asset for the US, and probably the best freight rail system in the world. One reason Progs like to talk about *passenger* rail is that it gives them another way to compare the US unfavorable with Europe and other places.
I do think there are routes where passenger rail makes sense in the US. Remember, there are realistic limits on how much air traffic a given airport can handle, no matter how sharp the controllers are and how many electronic aids they are provided with.
May 3rd, 2021 at 7:38 am
Sgt Mom…”The Daughter Unit and I wondered a while ago if there wasn’t a market for a luxury bus service, a service many levels above Greyhound”
There was a startup a while back, funded by a Peter Thiel spinoff, which was doing a luxury sleeper bus service between LA and SF….now you’ve got me curious as to what happened to them, I’ll see if I can find out.
May 3rd, 2021 at 7:41 am
OK, found it:
https://www.ridecabin.com
May 3rd, 2021 at 8:55 am
Yes, exactly that kind of long-distance bus service: luxurious, comfortable, dependable. And not much opportunity for graft, which is apparently a good portion of all those ballyhooed plans for high-speed rail construction.
The last time pre-covid that the Daughter Unit went out to California and bac by Amtrack, I saw a good many families at the station waiting for the train to Houston. I thought that it must be much easier, traveling by train with children than going by air.
May 3rd, 2021 at 9:03 am
Sgt Mom, there’s not that much difference between a super-luxury bus as you envision it and a self-contained RV, which they make in Elkhart, Indiana. I wonder if there’s a way to rent one for a week or a month, which is to say, there’s a fleet available for charter.
May 3rd, 2021 at 9:06 am
I do think there are routes where passenger rail makes sense in the US.
Amtrak runs a commuter service from Orange County to LA. The train actually runs from Oceanside where a rail yard exists. I used to take it when I was still teaching at USC. The LA terminus was at Union Station, the old rail terminal for LA, and USC ran buses to the main campus and medical campus during commuter hours. The train varied as much as a half hour from the schedule but, as long as time was not an issue, it worked well. Interestingly, there were light rail lines that originated there and ran across the city but NOT to LAX. The taxi union kept the light rail service away from LAX until the last few years. LAX has been a big center for graft in LA for 40 years.
May 3rd, 2021 at 9:23 am
Over half a century ago, Buckminster Fuller was writing incredulously that South America was afflicted by the usual international experts promoting the construction of train service — in countries already well served by air travel. Oh well! Let’s be grateful that the Usual Suspects are historically illiterate and do not know that before the railroad there was the canal; otherwise, we would be being deluged with plans for energy-efficient high-speed canals.
As for Beijing Biden* getting back on track — there is a story about how the young Andrew Carnegie took his first leap up the ladder. He was a young telegraph operator, when telegraphy was the Next Big Thing, extensively used by railroads for operations. He was thus used to delivering telegrams for the chief of a railroad. One day, young Carnegie delivered a telegram to the chief advising that a train had jumped the tracks. This usually meant the line would be blocked for days while the wreckage was slowly cleared, costing the railroad huge amounts in lost traffic. The chief was not in his office, so young Carnegie took the initiative to telegraph back an instruction to burn the wrecked train in order to clear the track quickly. One of those actions which could lead only to Dismissal or Promotion!
Perhaps we need to set fire to the wreckage that White House Resident Biden* has created on America’s tracks. Accept the near-term loss in order to focus on the longer-term benefits.
May 3rd, 2021 at 9:54 am
I get the appeal. Living in crowded cities stinks. Living in crowded cities where you have to spend hours a day driving REALLY stinks. And these progressive types have been programmed to believe that small towns/suburbs are Hell On Earth, and only cities matter, so they have to try to think of some alternative, and trains are one historical option, and they do work relatively well in a few big cities (well, two in America, really). Add in the fact that some cities still have gorgeous old train stations, since when trains were common people still cared about building beautiful buildings.
I’m no car-hater, but the reaction to the post-war suburban movement due to the affordability of cars was a total disaster. Urban renewal programs are a perfect example of how top down “solutions” can be so disastrous. Bulldozing historic buildings and whole neighborhoods to build freeways connecting urban centers to suburbs was a catastrophic mistake. It resulted in downtown wastelands, and horrible lifestyles for the average commuter. It would have been far better to have let the system adapt to people living more dispersed, presumably with clusters of business centers, etc. The push for trains is misguided but grows out of the recognition that the current system is inhuman and miserable.