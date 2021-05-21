Four Views of Government

1–If the king did not, without tiring, inflict punishment on those worthy to be punished, the stronger would roast the weaker, like fish on a spit.
–the laws of Manu, 1500 BC
2–Government is not reason, it is not eloquence,—it is force! Like fire, it is a dangerous servant, and a fearful master; never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.
–Often attributed to George Washington, although there doesn’t seem to be any evidence that he actually ever said it.
3–The speaker at a meeting, Grant, asks: “What is the prime knowledge acquired by our race? That without the rest is useless? What flame must we guard like vestal virgins?”
Members of the group give various answers: fire, writing, the decimal system, the wheel.
“No,” says Grant, “none of those. They are all important, but they are not the keystone. The greatest invention of mankind is government. It is also the hardest of all. More individualistic than cats, nevertheless we have learned to cooperate more efficiently than ants or bees or termites. Wilder, bloodier, and more deadly than sharks, we have learned to live together as peacefully as lambs. But these things are not easy..”
–from Robert Heinlein’s novel Tunnel in the Sky, in which a group of high school kids are stranded on a planet galaxies away, and have come to accept the idea that they are probably never going to be rescued. After a period of choosing their leader by acclamation, they have now decided to hold a formal election for that purpose.
4–Government is simply the name we give to the things we choose to do together.
–Congressman Barney Frank, also Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, and (in somewhat different form) Barack Obama.
My Assertion: The first three quotes all have elements of truth and provide useful perspectives on the problem of government; the fourth one has no such redeeming value.
(I’ve been thinking about a post along these lines for a while, finally motivated to do it by a discussion at Sarah Hoyt’s blog.)
Your thoughts?
6 thoughts on “Four Views of Government”
I prefer De Tocqueville’s ” The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”
I think we are well along this path. Where it leads ? I know not.
Yes, the fourth is nonsense.
IMO At it’s best, government is how a Society/Community works together and deals with internal/external threats. It is (in theory) the acknowledged authority to enforce the views of the society/community.
And yes, it can be an evil when those who “makeup” the government forget that they serve the society/community not the other way around.
Of course, there are other ways that the “government” can be a danger to individuals within the society/community.
One of the best lines about government comes from the Federalist Papers.
“If men were Angels, men would need no government If Angels were to govern men, then government would need no limits.”
https://www.poetryloverspage.com/poets/kipling/imperial_rescript.html
“They passed one resolution: — “Your sub-committee believe
You can lighten the curse of Adam when you’ve lifted the curse of Eve.
But till we are built like angels — with hammer and chisel and pen,
We will work for ourself and a woman, for ever and ever, amen.””
SDN…the Kipling poem is interesting. It was inspired by the Kaiser’s proposal for an improved social-welfare program to help the worst-off among the working classes, apparently on an international basis. There was a post and discussion on it here in 2013:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/40568.html
A rational and decent country should be organized around the notion of unrestricted respect for the rights of the individual to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.
The purpose of government should be to punish those that would violate those rights and nothing else.
In order to do that government should implement Armed Forces, Security Forces (police) and Courts of Law and nothing else.
All the rest should be in private hands with no need for government input or interference.
One of the foremost rules should be that “the right of the individual to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed”
And another should be, just in case it is needed and it will be needed: “Congress shall make no law restricting the freedom of production and trade” (See Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged”)
IMO the historical norm for government is the ruling elite imposing laws on the governed, through a mixture of luck and wisdom finding the balance that co-opts enough of the ruled that they prefer the provided stability. And while you can wax philosophical on the natural rights of man, there is nothing inherent in government that makes it inclined to respect those rights in all of the ruled.