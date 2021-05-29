Financial writer John Mauldin has two pieces: the first one, with the argument that we should expect inflation, and the second one, arguing that the case for deflation is stronger.
Read, consider, and comment if you feel so inclined.
I read John Mauldin regularly — not because he is particularly insightful, but because he is a good thermometer about insider thinking in the financial world. The fact that Mauldin (the very definition of a squishy RINO) is writing about inflation/deflation tells us that the financial community is beginning to recognize that there will be consequences from destroying the US economy’s productive manufacturing, running perpetual FedGov deficits, and papering over the problems with printed money. Like the rest of us, Mauldin’s peers are just not sure what those consequences are going to be.
The big issue the financial insiders ignore with their backwards-looks at past episodes of monetary insanity is that — the world has changed! All the old guidelines about financial performance came from a time when most countries’ economies had a substantial degree of self-sufficiency. They made their own shoes, built their own automobiles. The Ivy League crowd have taken the US to a new position — a Cargo Cult economy which is heavily dependent on imports from other countries, many of which would be happy to see the US fail (eg the English, the Germans, and of course the Chinese Communist Party).
Past performance in this case may not be a useful guide to the future, especially when the CCP decides to stop trading real goods for rapidly-depreciating freshly-printed FedGov dollars. That is the key issue which Mauldin’s correspondents cannot allow themselves to consider.
I expect a period of stagflation, the same combination of slow growth and inflation that bedeviled the 1970s. It is possible that, if sanity returns and the GOP takes the House next year, and especially if the Senate is also taken, either by the election audits in GA and AZ, or by the election results, we could see a beneficial period with the left neutralized and then the risk would be war, not economic collapse. Hopefully, the Chinese and Russians would not be tempted by our emasculated military too much. I wish I could be optimistic.
I wonder if anyone’s ever taken a chart of white noise (completely uncorrelated random numbers) and labeled it as something like CPI (consumer price index) and shown it to economists to see just how many interpretations and predictions they got.
Something I haven’t seen is consideration that some large part of the covid labor dislocation may be permanent. If I’d been working for tips or flipping burgers under the best managers 30 cents extra an hour could buy, $15 an hour mindlessly stuffing small boxes into bigger boxes for Amazon might be attractive.
One of the drivers of unemployment during the Depression was the mechanization of agriculture. Just the fodder production was the equivalent of increasing production by a third. Then, consider the fact that implements, formerly limited to 1-2 horse power could be designed for as many as 20 or more, all controlled by a single person that no longer had to spend hours per day taking care of the horses.
How many businesses besides McDonald’s are going to be paying more for an even lower decile of the labor pool than before? All those robots just got a lot more attractive as well. The people that lose those jobs aren’t going to get new ones fixing the robots.
My personal bet is on inflation. We saw how the housing bubble that could have been deflated by allowing prices to come back to earth was “fixed” by printing enough money to pump it back up to even greater heights, I have no doubt that any deflation will be fixed the same way until it all comes crashing down. I’d be all set if I could figure out how to corner the market in zeros.
From the Deflation article: “The number of available workers should grow considerably in the next few months as vaccinations make jobs safer, schools reopen, and enhanced unemployment benefits expire (which is already happening in many states). That should, at the very least, cap aggregate wage pressure without even counting the many ways businesses have become more efficient and automated. Certain industries like restaurants and hotels are indeed seeing wage pressure, but Dave thinks it isn’t enough to affect the broader picture.”
“Number of available workers” really needs to be viewed in conjunction with the skills, attitudes, and incentives of those available workers. There are many people whose potential for literacy and numeracy has been crippled by our ‘public school’ system, and if you need to hire a lot of people with these skills, then the ‘availability’ of such workers is purely theoretical. Also, there are a nontrivial number of people who have developed such negative and even hostile attitudes as to disqualify them for many jobs.
These factors don’t tend to be considered in estimates of the total potential capacity of the economy.
A long, thoughtful, and data-intensive piece on inflation from Lyn Alden:
https://www.lynalden.com/inflation/
See also her piece here, in which she compares the roles of the Fed and the Treasury to the two keys necessary to launch a nuclear missile strike:
https://www.lynalden.com/february-2021-newsletter/