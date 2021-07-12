A couple of useful links for those following these issues:
From Eugene Volokh, a detailed legal analysis of the proper interpretation of Section 230. Haven’t read it yet, but I plan to soon.
Vivek Ramaswamy, in the WSJ, offers a favorable view of Trump’s lawsuit against search and social media companies. Excerpts and commentary at Stuart Schneiderman’s blog.
There are few if any issues more important than the problem of oligopolistic control over information flow.
5 thoughts on “Social Media and Section 230”
The Volokh piece is interesting, and merits close reading. The argument seems to be that when Section 230 says “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of … any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected” that the seemingly-wide-open phrase “otherwise objectionable” should be read in the context of the overall Communications Decency Act (of which 230 is a part) and that, if so read, it would be would not apply to political discussion.
“Section 230(c)(2) is thus best read as immunizing Internet companies’ private enforcement of rules analogous to restrictions on “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, [or] harassing” communications—not to enforcement of completely different restrictions that the companies might make up. Using this understanding, “otherwise objectionable” might thus cover other materials discussed elsewhere in the CDA, for instance anonymous threats (sec. 502), unwanted repeated communications (sec. 502), nonlewd nudity (sec. 506), or speech aimed at “persuad[ing], induc[ing], entic[ing], or coerc[ing]” minors into criminal sexual acts (sec. 508). But “otherwise objectionable” would not cover speech that is objectionable based on its political content, which Congress did not view in 1996 as more subject to telecommunications regulation, and didn’t try to regulate elsewhere in the CDA.”
If the above Volokh interpretation is correct and is upheld, the question becomes: what are the remedies? If a social media company bans your political post, which is not considered to fall into the safe-to-ban category, then…
1–Is your remedy limited to claiming damages for the harm the suppression of your post or posts do to you?…Might be significant if you are an ‘influencer’ of some kind and hence can show direct financial harm as a consequence of the blocking, but for most people, would be hard to put a defensible number on it.
…or alternatively..
2–Would the consequence by that if a social media provider bans a political post, or shows a pattern of such banning, then they would lose ALL immunity for content posted on that platform? (by acting as publishers)…That is the interpretation that the court took in the (pre-section-230) case Stratton Oakmont vs Prodigy.
I agree, but this doesn’t go far enough.
The real problem is that the political class has decided the public has no rights they should feel bound to respect. We’re all Dredd Scott, except we’re allowed to wander around loose.
For now.
I wish Trump’s lawsuit all the best, but it won’t solve the problem, even if it succeeds, which it won’t.
If you’re Parler and you object to Amazon Web Services voiding your contract and destroying your platform, it doesn’t help much if your option is to bankrupt yourself against Amazon in a multi-year legal battle. And because I’m cynical, I suspect that if section 230 did get changed, the end result would be that deep-pocketed leftists would go around suing conservative sites based upon nonsense reasons with the intent of shutting them down.
The real solution is to replace the present regime with one that respects the Bill of Rights and will enforce it by any means necessary, even by writing entirely new laws and repealing bad ones.
I wish us all the best at obtaining that.
Mr. Volokh’s column was good but it does leave open the method of enforcement, which does seem to be primarily private lawsuits. I think there’s an intersection with the Darryl Cooper thread (expanded here https://outsidevoices.substack.com/p/author-of-the-mega-viral-thread-on at Glenn Greenwald’s SubStack Outside Voices) where he notes that “And then came the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Liberals dismiss the incident because, after four years of obsessing over the activities of the Trump children, they insist they’re not interested in the behavior of the candidate’s family members. But this misses the point entirely. Big Tech ran a coordinated censorship campaign against a major American newspaper while the rest of the media spread base propaganda to protect a political candidate.”
Spending months or years, and significant sums of money, to eventually get reinstated long after the moment when having your voice heard might have made some difference isn’t a real remedy. Maybe a change in the interpretation of Section 230 would signal a sufficient shift in culture but I’m probably even more pessimistic than Xennady that the solution is actually going to be found in law.
At Instapundit today: bill in the Wisconsin State Senate would require social media companies to publish their algorithms for blocking vs free publishing:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/461375/
…presume this would need to include the prioritization logic for what shows up in the feed and when. It is basically the concept of a feed controlled by the SM company, rather than by individual readers, that distinguishes a SM platform from a simple microblogging platform.